Taylor’s baseball team put together a fairly complete game to beat Tipton 11-3 Saturday in a matchup of potential Sectional 39 opponents at Taylor’s George Phares Field.
Zach Landis earned the win. He started and pitched five innings. He held the Blue Devils to two hits and one run, struck out four and walked one. Michael Pemberton pitched the final two innings.
“Zach Landis did a great job,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “He’s a sophomore and this was his best varsity game in two years. He just did a good job pounding the zone. Having Michael come in and close the door was nice to see. He’s done that a couple times now. We like what we see out of him. We’re hoping we can get him stretched out [for longer outings].
“We still have some defensive things to clean up,” Dill added. “[Shortstop] Cody Groves made a couple mistakes, but he also made a couple really good plays in what we call the ‘triangle’ — tough flyballs in between the left fielder and the third baseman. Those kind of propelled us defensively.”
After Tipton scored two runs in the top of the sixth to draw within 6-3, Taylor responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame to secure the win.
Kovey Balentine went 2 for 3 with a double for the Titans and Catch Sullivan had two singles. They drove in three runs apiece. Justin Doty had a double and an RBI.
“Our bats woke up a little bit. We had a lot more quality at-bats. Up and down the lineup, we had guys with really good approaches at the plate and that’s what we’ve been preaching for so long,” Dill said.
“Catch Sullivan did a good job with the small game. He sac’d a couple guys over and got a hit out of one of them. He also had a single. He just played a good game, which was good to see. He had been struggling.”
Taylor improved to 3-6. Tipton dropped to 0-7.
NW 9, MAC 1
Cole VanNatter smacked a grand slam to help the Tigers pull away from the visiting Braves in a matchup of Sectional 20 teams.
“It was a 3-1 game until the sixth inning and then we scored six runs in the sixth. Part of that was the grand slam,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “It was a good game and then we were able to break it open.”
The Tigers (7-2) finished with 13 hits. Cole Wise was 4 for 4 with a double, Tate Mullens was 2 for 4 with a solo homer and VanNatter and A.J. Burkhalter both went 2 for 3.
Koen Berry earned the win. He started and pitched five innings. He allowed one hit and one run, struck out seven and walked four. VanNatter pitched the final two innings. He held the Braves hitless and scoreless, struck out three and walked one.
“After dropping two to Western, it was good for us to get two wins to end the week, get rolling again and get some momentum going into [this] week,” Ward said. “We have a tough week with Hamilton Heights and Kokomo.”
KATS SPLIT DH
Kokomo split a pair of games at Mount Vernon of Fortville, taking the opener 8-4, then dropping the closer 11-5.
The first game was tied 3-all through six innings before Kokomo pounced for five runs in the top of the seventh. John Curl led Kokomo at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double. Chad Washburn was 2 for 5 with two runs batted in. Evan Barker and Jacob Walker each had a double.
Dameion Deis got the win in relief, throwing two innings with three hits, a walk and an earned run. Prior to that, Ashton Sexton threw four innings of scoreless relief with two hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
Mount Vernon got out to a big lead in the closer, scoring all 11 runs in the first four innings. Curl went 2 for 3 with a double, homer and two RBIs. Jackson Siefert-Barnes was 2 for 4 with a double. Andrew Guerre started and took the loss.
EASTERN 9, CASS 2
The Class 3A No. 8-ranked Comets scored eight runs over the third and fourth innings to grab an 8-1 lead and rode a dominant outing from Owen Taylor to victory Friday night at Walton.
Taylor threw six innings for the win with five hits, one run (earned), four walks and five strikeouts. At the plate, Trent Rawls was 3 for 4 with two runs batted in, Cayden Calloway, Levi Mavrick and Porter Brovont were each 2 for 4 with a double and accounted for seven runs scored. Calloway led with three runs.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW WINS TOURNEY
Northwestern won all three matches in Logansport’s tournament, beating each opponent 5-0 despite moving singles players Kat Grube and Avery Rooze up a spot to fill an absence at No. 1 singles.
Kat Grube took all three matches at No. 1 singles, dropping just three games. Rooze dropped just one game in winning all three No. 2 singles matches. Megan Shank dropped just five games in winning all three No. 3 singles points.
The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube dropped just four games in their three victories. And the No. 2 team of Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko dropped just two games in three victories.
“This was a really great day of tennis for our team,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Kat and Avery continue their winning streaks to 8-0 and Megan Shank went 3-0 on the day at 3 singles.
“Our doubles played very aggressive at the net and looked strong as well.”
YORKTOWN INVITE
Western won the invitational with a 3-0 record. The Panthers beat Muncie Burris 4-1, beat Hagerstown 5-0 and beat Yorktown 4-1.
Eliza Lutgen at No. 1 singles, Chloe Schmidt at No. 2 singles and Macie Lockwood at No. 3 singles all had 3-0 days for the Panthers.
Also for Western (8-1), Sydney Jansen and Sophia Moreno went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles and Sydney Ousley and Lili Hess went 2-0 at No. 2 doubles.
PERU SPLITS
The Bengal Tigers split matches at Harrison, beating Whiteland 4-1 in the first round, then falling to Harrison 3-2 in the second round.
Lauren Boyer and Kara Baker were 2-0. Mackey Hyde (1 singles), and the doubles teams of Cate Wolfe and Emma Eldridge, and Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel were each 1-1.
CASS WINS TOURNEY
Cass won the four-team Madison-Grant tournament, beating M-G 5-0 in the opening round, then beating Maconaquah 4-1 in the championship.
Maconaquah opened with a 5-0 win over the hosts. Molly Tennyson won the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-2, Avery Miller won the No. 2 match 6-0, 6-1, and Kiera Rosenow won the No. 3 match 6-0, 6-1. The No. 1 doubles team of Annie Isenburg and Kaydence Jones won 6-1, 6-0, and the No. 2 team of Sarah May and Bailey Dausch won 6-1, 6-2.
In the championship, Miller picked up Mac’s point at No. 2 singles, 7-5, 6-3.
BOYS GOLF
LOGAN INVITE
Twin Lakes posted a score of 311 to win the 15-team invitational at Dykeman Park. Kokomo was second with 329 and Logansport’s red team (335), Maconaquah (337), Rensselaer (344), Cass (352) and Western (358) rounded out the top seven. Peru (450) was 13th.
Twin Lakes freshman Leo Dellinger was medalist with a 71. The Indians backed him with scores of 77, 77 and 86.
Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen and Karson Parrott tied for second place with 72s. Also for the Kats, Ty Lauderbaugh had a solid 75, but Kokomo’s fourth score was a 110.
Maconaquah’s Mason Taylor was fourth individually with a 73. Mac’s Hayden Williamson shot a 78 and the Braves also counted Drake Guyer’s 88 and Lane Brehmer’s 98.
Ryan Stoller led Cass with an 86. Jensen Burrous and Rowdy Frey shot 88s and Garrett Helvie had a 90.
Western’s top four scores came from Andrew Hartman (82), Sam Bowlby (88), Ethan Fisher (94) and Nolan Kessler (94).
Seth Young led Peru with an 85.
BOYS TRACK
MUNCIE RELAYS
Kokomo took fifth place in the 83rd annual Muncie Relays with a score of 69.5. Delta took the title with 113 points, Huntington North was second with 87.5, Yorktown was third with 78 and Muncie Central was fourth with 72. Anderson (41) and Jay County (32) were sixth and seventh.
Plez Lawrence provided the Kats’ biggest highlight by winning the 100-meter dash in 10.86 seconds.
“That time puts Plez tied for fourth place all time [in KHS history] in the event,” Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said. “Plez has had a great start to his season and is his excited to keep working to get better the last half of the year.”
Also for the Kats, Ta’Shy Stewart and Isaac Elkin finished 2-3 in the long jump and Shayne Spear took third in shot with a personal-best put of 42-9 1/2. Ousley also noted personal-best times by freshman Kelton Serra in the 3,200 run, Devon Thomas sin the 100 dash and Jamaree McClinton in the 300 hurdles.
The Kats host the 98th annual Kokomo Relays on Saturday. Events start at 11 a.m.
EASTERN RELAYS
Peru won the 12-team meet with a score of 90.
Peru’s Braxton Strong won the 110 hurdles and Alex Smithers was third in that event. The Ross brothers went 1-2 in high jump with Matt taking first (6 feet, 4 inches) and Alex second (5-10). Sam Adejokun was third in the 100 and Brayden Masters third in shot put (43-2.5).
Peru took first in two relays. Zach Smithers, Alex Smithers, Johuan Antunez and Strong won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.91), and the team of Brayden Master, Strong, Alex Smithers and Adejokun won the 4x100 (:47.29). The sprint medley relay team of Braxten Robbins, Alex Smithers, Al Benavente and Kadyn Lancaster was third.
Eastern took fourth at the 12-team meet. Eastern’s Jayden Eagle won the Paul Nicholson Award for high points at the meet. He won the 100 (:11.37) and long jump (21-5). T.J. Weeks was third in pole vault (8-0).
GIRLS TRACK
PENN INVITE
Kokomo tied for eighth place in the 12-team meet.
Omarea Daniels led the Kats with a pair of nice showings. She took third in the 100 hurdles in a time of :16.6 and took fourth in the high jump with a personal-best jump of 16-0 1/2.
“Omarea Daniels is having a very, very good year and the best is yet to come,” Kokomo coach John Malone said. “The Penn Invitational is very competitive. The meet is definitely regional-level competition.”
The Kats’ 4×100 relay team of Daniels, Mia Castillo, Janae Young and Makaela Drake finished sixth in a time of :52.2.
EASTERN RELAYS
Monrovia won the 12-team meet with 137 points, followed by Bowman Academy at 85 and Eastern with 69.
For the Comets, Leah Jordan won pole vault (8-0). Jacey Richmond was second in shot (34-6.5) and Rebekah Guthrie third in discus (87-1.5). The team of Alesia Rummel, Lily Shallenberger, Lily Greene and Ava Kantz was fourth in the distance medley relay and third in the 4x800 relay (11:11).
“Jacey Rebekah and Elisabeth Bruno all got PRs in their events,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. “Hannah Morrisett had a great day, getting fourth in pole vault, fifth in long jump and getting third place and a PR in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of :19.29. She also teamed with Maya Pickett, Brooklyn Brooks and Allie Hueston to get fifth place in the 4x100.
“Many had season- or personal-best times. It’s great to see the smiles on their faces and the hard work pay off.”
Peru was fifth with a score of 47. The Bengal sprint medley team of Hannah Yoo, Kendall Hovermale, Makayla Dominique and Cadence Korba took third (2:01.24). The shuttle hurdle relay team of Kyleigh Brown, Rilei Boggs, Olivia LaBare and Lucy Luke-Sensel was third (1:19.54). The 4x100 relay team of Aria Korba, Brianna Bennett, Hovermale and Cadence Korba was second (:54.51).
Korba was fourth in the 100. LaBare was fourth in long jump (14-2) and Brylee Boettjer was fourth in discus.
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO WINS 2
Kokomo picked up a pair of wins at home, topping Huntington North 15-4 in five innings and beating Silver Creek 18-5 in seven innings.
Against Huntington, Jordan Thatcher went 3 for 3 with a walk-off grand slam to trigger the 10-run rule in the fifth inning. Taylor Reed was 3 for 4, Kennedy Huckeby 2 for 3, Kinley Martin 2 for 4 with two doubles, and Karley Trine 2 for 3. Gwen Hand threw 4 2/3 innings for the win.
Against Silver Creek, Trine was 5 for 5 with a homer and two doubles, Huckeby was 3 for 4 with a double, Brooke Hughes 3 for 5 with a homer, Thatcher 2 for 4 with a double, Carly Patterson 2 for 4, Martin 2 for 5 with a homer, and Hand homered. Patterson threw six innings for the win.
NW SPLITS DH
Northwestern hosted Class 2A No. 6-ranked Madison-Grant for a doubleheader. The Tigers were 8-4 winners in the opener. The Argylls took a 15-3 win in six innings in the second game.
In the first game, Katelyn Graves and Kendal Ziems led the Tigers with each player going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Bailey Henry had a two-run homer, Megan York was 2 for 4 with two RBI and Jaylyn Harrison was 2 for 4. Harrison pitched all seven innings for the win. She scattered seven hits and did not allow an earned run.
In the second game, M-G took a 5-2 lead into the sixth, then scored 10 runs in the sixth to put it away. York, Ziems and Kelsie Avery had two hits apiece for the Tigers. York and Ziems had a double and an RBI apiece. Graves had a triple and Kira Pyle had a double.
