Eastern’s boys track and field team won the title in the Comets’ annual relays on Saturday.
Eastern posted a score of 134.5 to easily outdistance runner-up Peru (100) and third-place Pioneer (71). The rest of the 12-team field had Monrovia (54), Covenant Christian (50), Blackford (47), Elkhart Christian (32), Tri-Central (18), Shenandoah (11), Southern Wells (10.5), Cowan (6) and Bowman Academy (4).
The Comets won three of the relay events. Jaiden Redmann, Jaeden Hannah, Hayden Smith and Karsen Stiner won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.21. Evan Monize, Sam Duke, Drew Monize and Caleb Vogl won the 4x800 in 9:05.56. And T.J. Weeks, Evan Monize, Drew Monize and Vogl won the distance medley (1,200-400-800-1,600) in 11:59.38.
Individually, A.J. Wiles led Eastern with victories in shot put (53-11.5) and discus (141-4). Callum Brand won high jump (5-8) and Hayden Smith won pole vault (11-0).
“It was a great way to cap off senior day with becoming Eastern Relay champions,” coach Kyle Hannah said. “Our seniors are a great group of young men that you can build a program around. They have all been great to grow with as well as helping the underclassmen grow and develop their skills too.”
Peru had a pair of wins. Brayden Masters, Alex Ross, Sam Adejokun and Dakota Scarlett teamed to win the 4x100 in :46.69 and Sam Makowski, Draven Waters, Pete Polk and Jack Buckley teamed to win the throwers relay. Other highlights for Peru included Braxton Strong taking second in the 110 hurdles (:17.27) and Matt Ross finishing second in the high jump (5-8) and third in long jump (18-11.5).
For Tri-Central, Ross Cassity led the way with a second-place finish in discus (135-2).
MUNCIE RELAYS
Kokomo took sixth place out of eight teams in the Class A portion of the meet. Hamilton Southeastern won with a score of 146. Kokomo had 39.
The Wildkats’ best result came in the distance medley relay. Collin Keesling, Isaac Elkin, Emmanuel Garang and Bryan Stoltzfus took second place with a time of 11:39.
Other highlights for the Kats included Cameron Harris taking third in pole vault, Isaac Elkin taking fourth in the 300 hurdles, Ta’Shy Stewart finishing fourth in long jump and Keesling taking fifth in the 3,200 run.
Tipton competed in the Class B portion of the meet and came away with second place.
Tipton had a strong showing highlighted by Evan Long winning the 3,200 run (10:06) and 1,600 run (4:44). Also for the Blue Devils, Nathan Leap won pole vault (12-6), the Blue Devils won the 4x100 relay, Jackson Money was second in high jump (5-10), Jacob Dane was second in the 100 dash (:11.95) and Cooper Altherr was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (:46.0).
The Blue Devils had third-place finishes in the 4x400, sprint medley and distance medley relays.
GIRLS TRACK
EASTERN RELAYS
Monrovia (97.5) topped Eastern (75.5) for the title in the 12-team field. Peru was fifth with 41 and Tri-Central was eighth (34).
The Comets’ highlights included wins by pole vaulter Olivia Foland the the 4x800 relay team of Alesia Rummel, Emily Slaughter, Clara Williams and Ella Kantz.
Eastern had second-place finishes from Cecelia Roswog in discus, Kantz in the 1,600 run and the distance medley relay team of Rummel, Lily Greene, Slaughter and Kantz.
“It was a good day. I’m so happy for the girls getting a second-place finish,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. “I was impressed with the grit displayed by Emily and Ella in the DMR. Leah Jordan, Lily Greene and Lauren Farley were so flexible [Saturday]. Ella Cherry had a great split in the 4x400. Our throwing trio of Roswog, [Rebekah] Guthrie and [Jacey] Richmond are doing great, really coming together to get us some points.”
Peru’s best event was the shuttle hurdles relay. Kyleigh Brown, Brianna Bennett, Olivia LaBare and Emma Thomas finished second in 1:20.24.
Tri-Central won the distance medley relay with Serenity Ash, Julie Childers, Alyssa Browning and Peighton Oliver posting a time of 14:46 to edge Eastern. TC’s sprint medley team of Childers, Natalie Garrity, Maggie Lewis and Lily Stogdill posted a time of 1:59.46 to finish a close second and Stogdill was third in the 100 dash.
PENN INVITE
Kokomo finished 11th in the 12-team field. Hamilton Southeastern won the title.
Brita Peerna led the Wildkats with a fourth-place finish in the long jump and a sixth-place finish in the 400 dash. Julynne Spidell was fourth in the 1,600 run and Omaria Daniels was eighth in the 100 hurdles.
“The Penn Invite has a regional level feel to it, yet the ladies ran with confidence,” Kokomo coach John Malone said.
BOYS GOLF
LOGAN INVITE
Kokomo posted a score of 308 to win the 14-team invitational at Dykeman Park. Twin Lakes’ red team shot 313 to take second place. Cass (334) was fourth, Maconaquah (341) was fifth, Peru (371) was eighth and Western (378) was 10th.
Peru’s Kash Bellar was individual medalist with a 1-over 71. Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen tied for second place, one shot back.
Kokomo backed Hansen with nice balance in winning the team title. Jackson Richards shot a career-best 77, Karson Parrott shot 79 and Ty Lauderbaugh shot 80.
“The kids were pumped,” Kokomo coach Matt York said. “I knew we had a chance to win, but the 308 we shot, I never dreamed we’d be able to do that yet. We shot 320 [the previous weekend at Warsaw].
“At the end of the day, it’s all about getting better and that’s where we’re at right now is just getting better each day.”
Cass’ top four scores came from Jensen Burrous (77), Rowdy Frey (83), Mason Hahn (85) and Jaden Younts (89).
Hayden Williamson led Maconaquah with a 77 and the Braves also counted Drake Guyer’s 80, Mason Taylor’s 81 and Lane Brehmer’s 103.
In addition to Bellar’s 71, Peru also counted scores from Jake Van Baalen (89), Riley Smith (102) and Carson Raber (109).
For Western, Kyle Sanders led the team with a 78, Andrew Hartman shot 94 and Sam Bowlby’s 100 and Kaden Blount’s 106 rounded out the team score.
“Golf has good days and bad days. [Saturday] was the latter,” Western coach Blake Conklin said.
GIRLS TENNIS
M-G INVITE
Maconaquah won Madison-Grant’s invitational by beating Bluffton 4-1 in the opening round and beating Cass 4-1 in the championship.
In the opening round, the Braves’ points came from No. 2 singles player Emma Warnock (6-1, 6-2); No. 3 singles player Molly Tenny (6-2, 6-1); the No. 1 doubles team of Averi Miller and Anna Borden (6-2, 6-0); and the No. 2 doubles team of Rachel Eby and Annie Isenburg (6-3, 6-2).
In the championship, the Braves’ points came from the same four points — Warnock winning 6-4, 7-5, Tenny 6-4, 6-3, Miller and Borden 6-2, 6-2 and Eby and Isenburg 7-5, 6-0.
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO SPLITS DH
Kokomo and Westfield split a doubleheader on the Shamrocks’ diamond. In the opener, the Shamrocks scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 10-8 win. The Kats bounced back for a 7-5 win in the second game.
In the first game, Sarah Stonebraker went 3 for 3 with two doubles to lead the Kats. Kami Shoemaker and Malori Nichols had three hits apiece, Jannessa Reece hit a home run and Brooke Hughes had a double.
In the second game, Stonebraker had another big game, going 3 for 4 with a home run. Jordan Thatcher was 3 for 3, Kami Shoemaker was 2 fpr 3 with a double and Carly Patterson tossed a complete game for her first varsity win. She struck out two and walked two.
CL. PRAIRIE 7, EASTERN 4
The Class 2A No. 8 Comets dropped to 2-1 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play and 10-3 overall.
BASEBALL
WILDKATS DROP DH
Kokomo dropped both ends of a road doubleheader against Logansport in North Central Conference play.
The Berries beat the Kats 8-5 in 11 innings in the opener. Kokomo scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extras. The Berries scored three runs in the top of the 11th.
Jaden Armfield and John Curl led the Kats. Armfield was 3 for 6 with a double and two RBI and Curl was 2 for 6 with a double three runs. Taylor Duncan also drove in two runs.
The Berries whipped the Kats 11-0 in five innings in the second game. Logansport scored 10 runs over the fourth and fifth innings, ending the game on a grand slam.
Armfield had Kokomo’s lone hit in the game.
EASTERN 6, MAC 5
Bryson Russell hit a three-run homer and Cam Arcari also went deep to highlight Class 2A No. 7-ranked Eastern’s road win Friday night.
Also for the Comets, Trent Rawls stole three bases and Owen Taylor earned the win. For the Braves, J.P. Thomlinson had a double and single and Feenix Kile had a double.
