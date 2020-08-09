Kokomo’s girls golf team hosted the 37th annual Lady Kat Invitational on Saturday at Chippendale G.C. It was a scramble format with the teams counting their four best scores on each hole.
Brownsburg won the 10-team event with a score of 328, beating Westfield’s JV team by eight shots. Maconaquah (357) took fourth place, Kokomo (421) was seventh, Eastern (434) was ninth and Taylor (517) was 10th.
Brownsburg’s Tori Watkins was medalist with a 77.
Ava Snyder led Maconaquah with an 81 with Kianna Sharp (92), Miranda Stoll (98) and Courtney Stoll (105) rounding out the Braves’ score.
Elizabeth Lytle led Kokomo with an 87 and Molly Mavrick backed her with a 91. Layla Andrysiak carded a 106.
“We struggled at the beginning, but powered through and had a strong finish,” Kokomo coach Kylie Kern said.
Eastern was led by Marra Shook (105) and Rebekah Guthrie (106).
FALL STATE PREVIEW
Western and Tipton played in the prestigious Fall State Preview on Saturday at Prairie View G.C., which is the State Finals course. The 18-team event featured 13 squads that reached the 2019 State Finals.
Carmel posted a sizzling score of 306 to beat Evansville North by five shots for the title. Western (374) was 12th and Tipton (394) was 15th.
Elizabeth Mercer led Western with an 87, Mady Smith followed with a 90, Ella Williamson carded a 93 and Kylee Duncan shot a 104.
Lucy Quigley led Tipton, and took eighth place overall, with a 76. Emma Crawford (102) and Lacie Logan (106) backed Quigley for the Blue Devils.
TWIN LAKES INVITE
Northwestern played in Twin Lakes’ invitational on Saturday at Tippecanoe C.C. Audrey Koetter led the Tigers, and took fifth place overall, with an 87. Mollie Habig (97) and Leah Parrott (104) followed for the Tigers.
