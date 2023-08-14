Co-No. 1-ranked Westfield turned in a dominant score of 287 to win Western’s girls golf Invitational on Saturday at Chippendale Golf Club.
The Shamrocks’ Sam Brown won the individual title with a 6-under 67 and teammate Addi Kooi was runner-up with a 68. As a team, the Shamrocks shot a school-record 5 under.
Western’s Elizabeth Mercer and Peru’s Piercey Dyer tied for third place. They each shot an even-par 73. Penn players Scarlett Biever and Delaney Wade tied for fifth, one shot back.
Team-wise, No. 12 Penn was second with 310. Noblesville’s B lineup (356), West Lafayette (357) and Rochester (366) rounded out the top five.
The rest of the standings showed Plymouth (368), Westfield’s second team (371), Fishers (386), Logansport (394), Twin Lakes (396), Western (417), Peru (421), Eastern (430), Northwestern (444) and Kokomo (508).
Annalise Dixon was second-low for Western with a score of 111. Lainey Webster was second-low for Peru with a 106. Cora Bartrum led Eastern with a 96. Berkley Wray’s 91 led Northwestern. Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy led Kokomo with a 106.
LAPEL INVITE
No. 6-ranked Noblesville posted a score of 302 to win the 17-team invitational. Westfield’s third varsity team shot 341 to take second.
Tipton (408) took 12th place. Josie Butler and Kennedy Lancaster led the Blue Devils with 81s. They tied for ninth place.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 4, KOKOMO 1
Western forward Aidan Quillen scored a pair of goals and Parker Cox and Graysen Neer scored one each as the Panthers beat Kokomo in the opening game of the season. Cox, Bridgely Seekri and Carter Biggs had assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
KOKOMO 9, WESTERN 0
Layla Brehm scored a hat trick, Iris Brehm had 2 goals and an assist, Ellen Callane and Darriuna Kirby each had a goal and an assist, and Keira Andrysiak had two assists as the Kats rolled to a big win at Western in the opening game of the season. The game ended early due to the mercy rule.
Layla Brehm got the Kats rolling with the opening goal, scored another before halftime and finished the scoring with the game-ending goal.
Gisella Herrera, Indiria Faison and each added a goal. Analis Fuentes had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN DEF. JEFF 3-0
The Panthers dispatched Lafayette Jeff 25-13, 25-15, 25-18. Lacy Rathbun led the attack with a dozen kills, McKenna Smith had seven and Caitlin Sylvester six. Kayleigh Turner directed the offense with 23 assists.
Lauren Brantley served 17 points. On defense, Reyce Gibson had 14 digs.
“I saw a lot of good things,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “We also have some things to work on moving forward. So excited to get this season started.”
GIRLS XC
VALLEY KICKOFF
Maconaquah took 18th out of 35 squads at the Valley Cross Kickoff at Terre Haute with a score of 498. North Central was first with a score of 99 and Bloomington South second with 125.
Abby Jordan led Mac, taking 16th in 20:35, followed by Zoie Laber (60th 22:03), Chloe Jordan (133rd, 23:19), Lucy Loshnowsky (143rd, 23:34), and Kaylee Futrell (216th, 23:53).
BOYS XC
VALLEY KICKOFF
Maconaquah finished 27th out of 39 teams in the season-opening Valley Cross Kickoff with a score of 787. Lake Central won with a score of 100 and Floyd Central was second at 120.
Daylen Schrock led the Braves, taking 54th in 17:38,followed by Isaiah Moore (150th, 18:56), Kaden Hanson (183rd, 19:27), Isaiah Wittenberg (293rd, 21:20) and Janis Groeber (294th, 21:20).
“Every Brave on the course put forth an excellent effort despite hot and humid conditions,” Mac coach Allen Sayger said. “The high point on the day was the leadership of Isaiah Wittenberg, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Because he could not run at full speed, Isaiah made it a point to run with the new runners on the first team, essentially becoming an assistant coach on the course.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.