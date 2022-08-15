Western junior Elizabeth Mercer and Westfield junior Samantha Brown put on an entertaining show in Western’s girls golf invitational Saturday at Chippendale G.C.
Playing in the same threesome, Mercer and Brown shot matching 4-under 69s to share the individual title.
“I put Westfield’s A team with us and Plymouth. Elizabeth wanted to play with Samantha Brown because Samantha shot 66 [the previous Saturday] at Prairie View and Elizabeth had 77,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “I’ll tell you what, they both played terrific [Saturday]. It was fun to watch, and there were people watching that match.
“They started on the back and they came into their last hole, which was No. 9 for them, and Elizabeth had her by one. Sam birdied and Elizabeth parred and they tied. It was back and forth between two really good golfers. Those two are I think top 10 in the state.”
Led by Brown, No. 2-ranked Westfield won the 15-team invite with a score of 311. Penn was second with 323, Logansport was third with 347 and Westfield’s B team was fourth with 350.
Western was ninth with 374. Ava Williamson shot an 86 and Natalie Nutt shot an 88.
Northwestern (398, 11th), Eastern (424, 12th), Kokomo (448, 14th) and Peru (496, 15th) also played in the invite. Jocelyn Smith (85) and Berkley Wray (98) led the Tigers. Cora Bartrum (98) led the Comets. Lizzy Lytle led the Kats with an 85 and Kamryn Hahn was second low with a personal-best 112. Kara Baker (94) led the Bengal Tigers.
“It was a beautiful day,” Hoppes said. “Jim Humphrey and his crew had the course in immaculate shape. I set up the course longer than regular women’s tees. We set it up almost like senior men’s tees.”
FRANKLIN INVITE
Maconaquah posted a score of 357 and finished seventh in the 18-team field at The Legends G.C. Batesville (298), Castle (302) and Center Grove (306) topped the standings.
Daisy Williams led the Braves with an 81 and Miranda Stoll backed her with an 83. They both finished in the top 25. The Braves also counted Courtney Stoll’s 89 and Lehna Wagner’s 104.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 3, KOKOMO 2
Seth Baker, Parker Cox and Aiden Quillen scored the Panthers’ goals in their season-opening victory over the Kats under the lights at Kokomo. Quillen’s goal, with around 10:00 to play, broke a 2-2 tie.
Also for Western, Lucas Pitzer had two assists and Cox had one.
Ryunosuke Tokunaga and Ben Herrera scored the Kats’ goals and goalkeeper Joey McConnell recorded 16 saves.
PARK TUDOR 5, NW 2
Matty Polk and Quentin Yeakel scored Northwestern’s goals and Yeakel added an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 5, KOKOMO 0
Lucy Weight and Liza Szerdy led the way as the Panthers beat the Kats in a season-opening match on Kokomo’s turf.
Weigt scored four goals and Szerdy scored a goal and dished two assists. Abigail Fouts also had an assist and Marie DiPaola, in her goalie debut, had one save.
“We started the game with only 13 players eligible to play. Five of the 13 players were playing in their first ever high school game,” Western coach Sam Parr said, noting the five players making their debuts were four freshmen and a sophomore. “We did a lot of substituting in the first half just to pull new players off and get a feel for how they were adjusting to the high school game. The new players were timid early but started to get more comfortable as the game progressed.
“Our seniors were able to control most of the game and limit any scoring opportunities for the Wildkats. Overall I thought it was a good first game of the season for the team.”
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN 3, LAF. JEFF 0
The Panthers visited the Bronchos to open the season and came away with a 3-0 win (25-13, 32-30, 25-21).
“It was a total team effort and I’m so proud of what they showed,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “Our girls really battled through the second set, which gave them the confidence going into the third.”
Kayleigh Turner, Lacy Rathbun and Kenzie Broman floored seven kills apiece to lead the Panthers’ attack. Turner dished 14 assists and Kieli Fogg had 13 assists. Turner served 18 points and Reyce Gibson backed her with 17 points. Defensively, Linsay Guge recorded 18 digs.
GIRLS XC
WABASH VALLEY KICKOFF
Maconaquah took 11th place in a field of 32 teams in the Wabash Valley Kickoff on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute. It’s the same course where the IHSAA holds the state meet.
Two-time state qualifier Abby Jordan led the Braves and finished third overall out of 328 runners with a time of 19:31.
Freshmen Zoie Laber (48th, 21:37) and Chloe Jordan (49th, 21:38) and sophomores Samantha Jones (98th, 22:28) and Lucy Loshnowsky (125th, 23:03) rounded out the Braves’ top five.
North Central took the team title with a score of 59.
BOYS XC
WABASH VALLEY KICKOFF
Maconaquah took 21st place in the 37-team field at the Wabash Valley Kickoff on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute.
Isaiah Wittenberg led the Braves and finished 55th overall out of 345 runners with a time of 17:30.
Daylen Schrock (88th, 18:01), Kaden Miller (120th, 18:30), Kaden Hanson (215th, 19:48) and Isaiah Moore (217th, 19:49) rounded out the Braves’ top five.
