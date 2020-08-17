Westfield’s No. 3-ranked girls golf team ran away with the 15-team Chippendale Invitational on Saturday, shooting an impressive 306 to beat No. 13 Penn by 30 strokes.
No. 7 Hamilton Southeastern was third at 340, and No. 15 Western fourth at 345. Northwestern was eighth at 385, Eastern 11th at 450, and Tipton and Kokomo were both incomplete.
For Western, Elizabeth Mercer shot 77 to finish tied for fourth, Ella Williamson shot 83 to tie for 10th, Mady Smith shot 90 and Kylee Duncan 95.
Chippendale usually plays 4,800 yards, but the course was lengthened to 5,200 for the tournament and the Shamrocks handled it well.
“Westfield is by far one of the best teams in the state, it’s just that simple,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “We finished about where we thought we would. It’s got some good teams in it. We would like to have done a little better because we’d like to be below 340, so we missed by five strokes.”
Audrey Koetter led Northwestern with an 87, followed by Leah Parrott (92), Mollie Habig (99) and Jocelyn Smith (107)
Marra Shook and Rebekah Guthrie each shot 103 to lead Eastern.
Tipton had just three golfers. Lucy Quigley tied for fourth with a 77. Emma Crawford shot 89 and Amaya Stowers shot 106. Kokomo had just one player, Elizabeth Lytle. She shot 86.
Westfield’s Sophie McGinnis shot a tidy 1-under 72 for medalist honors, followed by Penn’s Delaney Wade (73) and Westfield’s Sam Brown (76).
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 1, KOKOMO 0
Western edged Kokomo on a goal by Lucas Pitzer in the second half in the season opener for both squads at Walter Cross Field. Ray Weigt assistsed Pitzer’s goal, and Panther goalie Simha Sinkfield had two saves.
“I was proud of the way that the boys stepped up and the way that they played their combinations they were able to create and the offense they were able to create,” new Western coach Evan Briscoe said. “We had 19 shots on goal so we just need to start finishing our goal-scoring opportunities.
“I was extremely proud of how Dylan Zweifel stepped up on defense as well as Adam Turner. And then Nolan Kessler, Ray Weigt and Brandon Cochran were all just a really solid foundation in midfield for us.”
Kokomo goalie Joey McConnell had 17 saves.
“I was really impressed with our heart, our hustle, our hard work,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “We were much more organized and disciplined than in our scrimmage and really improved very quickly in a matter of days. They were fortunate and we weren’t. We had a couple opportunities and couldn’t quite put one by them.”
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 6, KOKOMO 3
The Panthers got three goals and an assist from Lucy Weigt, two goals and an assist from Maddy Parr, and Maisy Harlow scored a goal. Audrey Rassel and Madison Cook each had an assist. Anna Bowlby had eight saves in the season opener for both squads, played at Walter Cross Field.
“We scored four goals in the first half once we found a good groove,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “Anna Bowlby did really well in her first varsity start.
“Second half we came out a little sluggish and a little fatigued. We allowed three goals before we were able to score two more. But I thought we settled in well again in the second half in the last 20 minutes and controlled the game well. Overall I was very pleased with our first game of the year and some new players really stepped up well.”
Kokomo got goals from Whitney Pierce, Kate Mayfield and Nicole Burdette to trim the lead to a goal after going behind 4-0 but Western took back control with a goal from Parr on a Cook feed and Weigt’s final strike.
BOYS XC
CL. PRAIRIE INVITE
Western runners took five of the top seven places as the Panthers ran away with the team title in the meet at Camp Cullom in Frankfort.
The Panthers’ Brayden Curnutt covered the course in 17:12 to win the individual title. Also for the Panthers, Pete Bradshaw (17:51) and Drew Caldwell (17:52) took third and fourth and Joseph Packard (17:52) and Matthew Edison (18:58) took sixth and seventh.
Western finished with a team score of 19, easily beating runner-up McCutcheon (42).
“It was good to get in that first race. Obviously it was great to get a win in our first outing. We have some new additions to our team and they definitely came to compete,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “This was Brayden’s first cross country win ever at the 5K distance. Pete, Drew and Joseph ran a great pack race and pushed each other. That’s what we want across the board.
“Matthew Edison ran well in his first cross country race ever,” Jewell added.
Jewell said the course featured a sizable hill that slowed things down by about 30 seconds.
The rest of the field included Clinton Prairie (85), Benton Central (108) and Fountain Central (121). Clinton Central and Tipton had incomplete teams.
Tipton’s Evan Long was fifth in 17:52. Teammates Brody Brack (19:48) and Chris Adams (21:05) were 11th and 22nd.
GIRLS XC
CL. PRAIRIE INVITE
McCutcheon (41) edged Benton Central (42) for the title with Western (49) finishing third in a competitive meet at Camp Cullom in Frankfort. Clinton Central (106) was fourth, Clinton Prairie (113) was fifth and Fountain Central and Tipton had incomplete teams
Western’s top five runners were: Cami Caldwell (23:01, fifth place); Lauren Bradley (23:24, sixth); Sarah Manuel (24:21, 11th); Destiny Herr (24:42, 12th) and Olivia Shoemaker (26:13, 16th).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.