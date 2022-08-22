Northwestern’s Avery Rooze jumps in celebration after scoring against Argos on Saturday. Rooze’s goal knotted the score at 2-all, which is how it ended.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Monday, Aug. 22
Tigers fight back for draw vs. Dragons
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s girls soccer team rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie Class A No. 5-ranked Argos 2-2 Saturday at Northwestern.
Argos led 1-0 at halftime and 2-0 midway through the second half when Northwestern started clawing back into the game. The Tigers got goals from Bethany Loveless and Avery Rooze in a span of approximately 10 minutes to tie the game. Both goals came off free kicks by Lexi Hale.
“During the first half, we didn’t play to our strengths, we didn’t play our game that we work on, we played more of the Argos game,” NW coach Christina Kidwell said. “A little regrouping during halftime and we came out and we started playing our way and you could tell. The possession changed, we had the majority of the possession the second half. The whole dynamic of the game changed after halftime.
“There was still 22 minutes left when we got a free kick by Lexi Hale and she bent one in to Bethany Loveless for a beautiful header into the goal. And then there was maybe 12 minutes left, another free kick that Lexi Hale took and we had multiple girls crashing [the net] and Avery Rooze just finished it off beautifully.”
Aubrey Evilsizer had six saves.
The Tigers improved to 1-0-1 after its second test against a ranked opponent. The Tigers beat West Lafayette 3-2 last Monday to open the season.
“Coming from a 3-0 loss last year to Argos to [this year] a 2-2 draw, I was very proud of my girls the way they kept coming back and the composure they showed,” Kidwell said.
BOYS SOCCER
KOKOMO 4, MUNCIE C. 2
The Wildkats took a 2-0 lead into halftime and went on for a 4-2 win in their North Central Conference opener at Muncie.
A.J. Blessing and Ryunosuke Tokunaga scored in the first half with Gonzalo Marin assisting on Tokunaga’s score. After the Bearcats scored in the opening minute of the second half to draw within 2-1, Nicolas Zela scored on a free kick in the 25th minute and Ben Herrera converted a penalty kick one minute later for a commanding 4-1 lead.
Goalkeeper Joey McConnell made nine saves.
The Wildkats (2-1 overall) are right back in the NCC fray Tuesday when they host Harrison.
CARROLL 3, NW 1
Owen Duff scored a brace to lead Class A No. 13-ranked Carroll past Class 2A No. 19 Northwestern at Flora.
Noah Falkenberg also scored for the Cougars (3-0) and Eli Falkenberg had two assists. Cohen Miller recorded six saves in goal.
For the Tigers (1-3), Matty Polk scored and Kai Jackson assisted.
MAC 3, WABASH 0
Bennett Isenburg, Isaac Lorenz and Jackson Jones scored a goal apiece as the Braves beat the Apaches in both teams’ Three Rivers Conference opener.
Jones and Ethan Zeiser had an assist each for the Braves, who are off to a 3-0 start.
BLACKFORD 2, EASTERN 1
The Comets took a 1-0 lead into halftime of the match at Blackford, but they could not hold on for the win.
“Several of our starters were out or saw very limited time due to injury and illness. I thought we did a great job adjusting to the lineup change,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “Isaac Horner wasn’t available in goal, so freshman Lincoln Mentis replaced him in his first game in goal and had 29 saves. I was really glad to see that we were able to move the ball and get several looks up field. One of these opportunities led to Kyan Hannah finding Ty Kremer on the run who settled it and found the back of the net.
“Although our team was disappointed in the loss, we saw a lot of growth from the first to the second game.”
NORTHWOOD INVITE
Western faced Manchester in the invitational’s first round. Following a 3-3 tie, the Squires won in a penalty-kick shootout. In the consolation match, Bremen beat Western 5-0.
Seth Baker and Lucas Pitzer scored goals in the opener. Pitzer had two assists and Baker had one. Keegan Tedder had around 20 saves in goal.
VOLLEYBALL
N. MIAMI TOURNEY
Northwestern went 3-1 and took third place in North Miami’s 12-team tournament.
The Tigers went 2-0 in pool play, beating Rochester 25-11, 25-13 and beating Delphi 25-19, 26-24. That put the Tigers in the semifinal round. South Adams edged Northwestern 29-27, 25-17. The Tigers bounced back to beat Eastbrook 25-19, 25-18 in the third-place match.
“I would certainly say we all got better [Saturday],” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “We lost to a very good, senior-heavy South Adams team who ended up eventually winning the tournament. Four games in one day gives you the opportunity to play a lot of kids and we saw some great things from our girls.
“Ending the week [5-1], I would say, is a success.”
McKenna Layden led the Tigers with 38 kills over the four matches. She also recorded 32 digs, 10 blocks and 23 service points. Tori Closson contributed 41 digs and 20 points. Lexi Closson distributed 53 assists and also had 38 digs. Anna Bishir had 19 digs and 17 points. Emily Goltz floored 16 kills and Bailey Henry had 14 kills.
ELWOOD INVITE
Lewis Cass went 2-2 and took third place in Elwood’s eight-team invitational.
Elwood beat Cass 2-0 (25-20, 25-22). Cass then beat Southern Wells 2-1 (25-11, 23-25, 15-5). Danville beat the Kings 2-0 (25-12, 25-12). And the Kings beat Clinton Central 2-0 (25-17, 25-16).
“For how the day started, I’m proud of how we fought back. It’s a long day, it’s tough to stay ‘on’ all day and especially when you have to evacuate the gym mid match for a fire alarm,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said.
Ava Hubner floored 14 kills over the four matches to lead the Kings’ attack. Maci Garland totaled 13 kills and Elly Logan had 12 kills. Maryn Zeck distributed 24 assists and Logan had 20 assists. Garland served eight aces.
Defensively, Dixie Wagoner had 21 digs and Garland had 16.
“Serve receive and set placement was off [Saturday], but as the day went on our girls got into a better rhythm. We need to get our middles involved more to open up our pins. I saw a lot of great things happen [Saturday], but there is still a lot to work on,” Cowell said.
BOYS TENNIS
GUERIN CATHOLIC 3, NW 2
Northwestern ventured to Covenant Christian in Indianapolis to play Guerin Catholic and the host school in a round robin.
The Tigers battled Guerin Catholic tough, but came up a point shy.
International student Aurel Vonzun made his debut as the Tigers’ No. 1 singles player and prevailed 1-6, 6-2, 10-6. The Tigers’ other point came at No. 1 doubles where Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney won 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.
“I thought we played a great match against a very good opponent,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “Aurel played one of the top players in the state and it took him a set to get the timing down and after that he went to work and really dominated after that. The 1 singles match was one of the highest quality matches I have seen in a while at the high school level.
“Clayton and Ethan defeated a very good 1 doubles team. They played experienced, smart tennis against two highly skilled players. We were very tight in the other matches as well, going to tiebreaks in 2 doubles and 3 singles.”
Northwestern was on the court against Covenant Christian when rain ended play. The Tigers were leading at all five points.
PERU INVITE
The Bengal Tigers had a 3-0 day in their invitational at Thrush Courts. Peru posted 4-1 victories against Twin Lakes and Alexandria and closed with a 5-0 victory over Centerville.
Singles players Ian Potts and Gavin Eldridge and the doubles pair of Jayleb Walsh with Jacob Boswell all had 3-0 days. Lucas Slagel and Jakob Gray were 2-1 at doubles; Ben Beckman was 1-1 in singles and Lucas Musser was 1-0.
BOYS XC
GRAF MEMORIAL INVITE
Northwestern took the team title in Logansport’s Jacob Graf Memorial Invitational, which was held on the course where the Tigers won the Logan Sectional last year.
The Tigers put their top five runners in the top 25. Gunnar LaShure (eighth place, 17:48) and Colin Feazel (11th, 18:03) led the squad with personal-record times. Caleb Champion (12th, 18:05), Matthew Mitchell (24th, 18:50) and Jacob Bumgardner (25th, 18:51) rounded out Northwestern’s scoring five. Bumgardner had a PR.
“This boys team never stops impressing me,” coach Josh Perry said. “They knew after Tuesday’s [NW Combo] race that it was going to take everything they had and they came back with even more intensity on Saturday. Our three senior leaders, Gunnar LaShure, Colin Feazel and Caleb Champion, paved the way for us, all earning individual awards on the day.
“Our younger half of the roster finished the race off by coming through not far behind. We have a long season ahead of us and we are focused on getting better every week. The boys showed me once again that they are going to give it everything they have.”
Maconaquah finished in fourth place, just six points shy of second. The Braves’ top five runners were: Isaiah Wittenberg (second place, 17:15); Daylen Schrock (seventh, 17:46); Kaden Miller (18th, 18:28); Kaden Hanson (43rd, 19:38) and Isaiah Moore (46th, 19:47).
Cass finished sixth. Enoch Hines led the Kings, taking sixth in 17:44. Western was seventh. Rowan Hale led the Panthers in 10th (18:00). Tipton was eighth, led by race winner Evan Long, who set the pace at 17:02. Tri-Central was 13th, led by Ethan Gibson in 23rd (18:46).
Eastern was 14th, edging Kokomo based on the better sixth runner’s score. Obi Greene led the Comets, taking 19th in 18:35. He was followed by Kamp Miller (69th, 21:02), Sam Duke (92nd, 22:56), Amos Green (95th, 23:22) and Jakob Bertoline (96th (23:22). Regan Long took 100th (23:39) to break a team points tie with Kokomo.
Kelton Serra led 15th-place Kokomo in 38th (19:32). Kats coach Jordan Ousley noted Serra dropped 45 seconds from his previous best time on the course. Connor Frederick (72nd, 21:21.4), Gabrial Newland (74th, 21:28.4), Ben Wallace (87th, 22:37.6) and Greg Cabrera (97th, 23:22.6) rounded out the Kats’ scoring.
Leland Brown led 16th-place Peru, finishing 48th (19:57).
GIRLS XC
GRAF MEMORIAL INVITE
Maconaquah posted a score of 47 to beat runner-up Western (68) for the title in the 12-team invitational at Logansport.
The Braves’ balance was the difference. Three Mac runners finished in the top 10 and all five of Mac’s scorers placed in the top 20 in the field of 92 runners.
Abby Jordan led the Braves with a a runner-up finish in a time of 19:54. Freshmen Zoie Laber (sixth, 20:38) and Chloe Jordan (10th, 21:15) and sophomores Samantha Jones (16th, 22:06) and Lucy Loshnowsky (17th, 22:09) rounded out the scoring for Maconaquah.
Lauren Bradley led Western, taking 9th in 21:07. Mac’s Chloe Jordan broke up the Panther pack just by one spot, but Western took the next three places as Kendall Depoy was 11th (21:21), Hattie Harlow was 12th (21:27) and Maddy Shoaff 13th (21:38). Destiny Herr closed Western’s scoring in 29th (23:05).
Led by individual winner Hannah Moore, Northwestern took fifth place. Moore covered the course in 19:23. Teammate Courtney Adams backed her with a third-place finish in a personal-record 20:22.
Katelyn Saul (41st, 23:54), Ashlyn Kelly (56th, PR 25:08) and Bella Winrotte (62nd, PR 25:53) rounded out the Tigers’ scoring five.
“This was definitely the best season opener 5K race we have had in awhile,” NW’s Perry said. “The girls did a great job of pushing through the second mile. Fighting the rain made it a little tougher, but many of the girls battled through and ran well. We are looking to be much faster as a team this year and fifth place at a big meet is a great way to start.
“I was really proud of Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams for leading the charge on a quick turnaround, having raced just a few days ago. Ashlyn Kelly also ran a very impressive first race of her career.”
Cass took sixth, led by a fourth-place finish by Aftin Griffin (20:25). Carroll was eighth. Anna Goodrich led the Cougars in 15th (21:57).
Eastern and Kokomo were incomplete. Ava Kantz led the Comets, taking 20th in 22:20, followed by Lily Greene (31st, 23:19); Alesia Rummel (34th, 23:26) and Addie Conner (88th, 29:36).
Kokomo’s lone runner was Gretchen Riggle (81st, 28:07).
