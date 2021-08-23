Kokomo’s Eduardo Capetillo drives toward goal to score in the first half against Muncie Central on Saturday. Capetillo’s goal helped the Wildkats beat the Bearcats 3-1.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
GIRLS SOCCER BOYS XC GIRLS XC VOLLEYBALL BOYS TENNIS GIRLS GOLF
Prep roundup for Monday, Aug. 23
Tribune sports staff
Kokomo’s boys soccer squad scored a 3-1 victory over Muncie Central on Saturday to move to 3-0 on the season and win its North Central Conference opener.
Kokomo built a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Eduwardo Capitello and Kieran Morrison. After the break, Joao Barros redirected a Cole Boruff throw in for Kokomo’s third goal. It was Boruff’s second assist.
1 of 55
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Kieran Morrison makes a kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Kieran Morrison heads the ball past Muncie Central's Mason Whitton to score a goal. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Eduardo Capetillo, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring the first goal for the Kats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Harry Warnock (12) celebrates and is congratulated by teammate Ben Herrera after Warnock scores a goal in the second half. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Ben Herrera looks ahead for a pass against Muncie Central's Firas Elkhattabi. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Grant Hoagland gets control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Micah Lamberson gets control of the ball over Muncie Central's Brady McNabb. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Harry Warnock scores a goal in the second half. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Aaron Galles kicks a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Diego Giner Jimenez and Muncie Central's Mason Whitton go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Diego Giner Jimenez gets control of the ball from Muncie Central's Isaac Musgrove. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's RJ Robinson takes the ball down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's RJ Robinson and Muncie Central's Cooper Durbin head the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Diego Giner Jimenez looks to get past Muncie Central's Mason Whitton. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Diego Giner Jimenez tries to ground the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Ben Herrera takes control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Eduardo Capetillo drives toward goal to score in the first half against Muncie Central on Saturday. Capetillo’s goal helped the Wildkats beat the Bearcats 3-1.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Kieran Morrison, right, and Muncie Central's Elvin Morales battle for possession of the ball during the Kats' 3-1 victory on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Kieran Morrison gets control of the ball over Muncie Central's Kenny Hammond. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer
1 of 55
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Kieran Morrison makes a kick. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Kieran Morrison heads the ball past Muncie Central's Mason Whitton to score a goal. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Eduardo Capetillo, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring the first goal for the Kats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Harry Warnock (12) celebrates and is congratulated by teammate Ben Herrera after Warnock scores a goal in the second half. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Ben Herrera looks ahead for a pass against Muncie Central's Firas Elkhattabi. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Grant Hoagland gets control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Micah Lamberson gets control of the ball over Muncie Central's Brady McNabb. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Harry Warnock scores a goal in the second half. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Aaron Galles kicks a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Diego Giner Jimenez and Muncie Central's Mason Whitton go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Diego Giner Jimenez gets control of the ball from Muncie Central's Isaac Musgrove. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's RJ Robinson takes the ball down the field. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's RJ Robinson and Muncie Central's Cooper Durbin head the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Diego Giner Jimenez looks to get past Muncie Central's Mason Whitton. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Diego Giner Jimenez tries to ground the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Ben Herrera takes control of the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Eduardo Capetillo drives toward goal to score in the first half against Muncie Central on Saturday. Capetillo’s goal helped the Wildkats beat the Bearcats 3-1.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Kieran Morrison, right, and Muncie Central's Elvin Morales battle for possession of the ball during the Kats' 3-1 victory on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kokomo's Kieran Morrison gets control of the ball over Muncie Central's Kenny Hammond. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-21-21 Kokomo vs Muncie Central boys soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“Cole Boruff assisted Morrison’s goal off a throw in in the first half and helped stymie the Bearcat attack,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “Morrison has been on a tear to open the season, scoring in three straight matches. Boruff and Morrison are the men of the match.”
Kokomo visits Harrison on Tuesday and visits Northwestern on Thursday.
NW 4, CARROLL 2
Wes Miller scored a pair of goals for Northwestern and Quentin Yeakel and Kai Jackson scored one each. Ale Andrade had two assists and Jackson and Matty Polk had one each.
“I thought the boys played extremely well the first half, completely dominated the ball and saw upwards of three quarters of [possession],” NW coach Aaron Longgood said. “I thought Carroll’s goalie had a great first half, keeping us out and made some high-quality saves. Very proud of the boys as a team, went down to 10 [players in the second half] and still were able to score two goals in very quick succession.
“I thought [Saturday] was Wes Miller’s coming out party a bit, showed some great skill, got everyone involved in the buildup and finished around goal with confidence.”
Owen Duff and Eli Falkenberg scored Carroll’s goals. Noah Falkenberg had two assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
ARGOS 3, NW 0
The Tigers dropped a game at Argos to fall to 0-2 on the season. Northwestern goalie Aubrey Evilsizer had four saves.
BOYS XC
GRAF MEMORIAL
Northwestern took second place at the 13-team Jacob Graf Memorial Invitational to lead eight Tribune-area schools in the meet. Lafayette Jeff took first with a score of 48, followed by Northwestern (86) and Western (113). Cass was sixth (158), Tipton ninth (212), Kokomo 10th (213), Carroll 11th (245), Eastern was 12th (288) and Peru 13th (298).
Caleb Champion led the Purple Tigers with a seventh-place finish (18:22) and Isaiah Kanable was ninth (18:31). Also for the Tigers, Caden Lechner was 20th (19:17), Matthan McGriff was 21st (19:21) and Matthew Mitchell 29th (19:42).
“The boys really showed up,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “This was a big meet for us and we were happy with the results. Matthew Mitchell running a near-PR was huge. He moved us way up on the team score to secure second place.”
Pete Bradshaw led Western, finishing third in 17:42. Brady Parks was 14th (18:56), Charlie Conkle 15th (18:58), Taylor Rathbun 27th (19:38) and Lincoln McKillip 57th (21:50).
For Cass, Enoch Hines was fourth (17:56) and Braxton Armstrong 17th (19:08).
Tipton’s Evan Long was the overall top finisher, finishing in 17:06, 25 seconds ahead of the second-place runner. Chris Adams took 34th for the Blue Devils in 20:04.
Collin Keesling led Kokomo in fifth (18:03). Bryce Salgat led Carroll in 37th (20:19). James Webster led Eastern in 40th (20:27). Leland Brown led Peru in 38th (20:22).
“[Webster] ran an especially good race,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “He paced himself well and was able to maintain his effort throughout the whole race.”
GIRLS XC
GRAF MEMORIAL
Northwestern’s Hannah Moore took first place in the Jacob Graf Memorial Invitational, covering the course in 20:24 and leading the Tigers to a sixth-place finish as a team.
Western finished first in a field of 10 complete teams with a score of 65. Cass was fourth (119), Northwestern sixth (132), Eastern seventh (158), and Kokomo eighth (200). Tipton and Carroll were incomplete.
Also for Northwestern, Courtney Adams was 17th (23:17), Ella Deck was 32nd (25:36), Katelyn Saul was 55th, (27:31) and Alex McLeod 57th (27:39).
“The girls placed very well,” Perry said. “We saw a lot of sectional teams and did pretty well. The girls should be happy. We have a lot of improving to do still but they keep showing that they are ready to go after it.”
Hattie Harlow led Western in sixth place (21:42), followed by Lauren Bradley (10th, 22:04), Maddy Schoaf (16th, 23:12), Destiny Herr (18th, 23:30) and Cami Caldwell (21st, 23:53).
Makenna Leicht led Cass in third place (21:21). Liberty Scott was seventh (21:50) and Kenzie Dockery 25th (24:32).
Ava Kantz led Eastern in 14th (23:05) and Emily Slaughter was 28th (25:03). Julynne Spidell led Kokomo, taking second overall (24:50) and Maria Nasimoto was 26th (24:50). Cathryn Reily led Tipton in 29th (25:06). Anna Goodrich led Carroll in 22nd (24:14).
Kokomo coach Chad Salinas said of Spidell that “there will be a huge breakthrough for her over the next two weeks as she has been dealing with allergies over the last few weeks. We had one additional standout performance. This was Maria’s first cross country meet and I expect great things to come from her this season. She has no idea of how good she really can be.”
VOLLEYBALL
NW WINS TOURNEY
Northwestern won the 12-team North Miami tournament. The Purple Tigers won their pool by beating Rochester 25-16 and beating Eastbrook 25-14, 25-19. In the first elimination round, the Tigers beat fellow pool winner Caston 25-10, 25-15. Then in the final, Northwestern beat South Adams 15-25, 25-17, 15-11.
McKenna Layden had 48 kills to lead the Tiger attack, and added 19 service points, 15 blocks and 21 digs. Ella Byrum dished 70 assists, had 35 digs and 15 service points. Bela Andreassa had 30 kills and 12 service points. Tori Closson had 52 digs and 15 points. Morgan Walker served 28 points and had 21 digs. Leah Carter had 28 kills and 14 blocks.
“The girls played really well,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Everyone had such a huge role in this tournament win. Our communication and execution on the court continue to improve each day.
“In the finals, we dropped the first set to a tough South Adams team, and we were able to stay focused to pull out the win. Our blocking was the difference in the game. Definitely a total team effort.”
ARGYLL INVITE
Eastern went 1-2 in the Argyll Invitational. The Comets fell 25-21, 25-17 to Adams Central and lost 25-20, 25-19 to host Madison-Grant. Eastern beat Bluffton 25-14, 25-15.
Trista Rice had 14 kills, 10 service receptions and six digs for the Comets. Emma Sandlin had 42 assists, 27 points and six aces. McKenna Titus had 21 receptions and 10 digs. Neely McKnight had 13 kills, 14 receptions, and 14 service points. Jenna Odle had 18 kills, six blocks, 10 receptions and nine digs Shelby Rice had 22 receptions and 11 points.
“After a slow start I felt the girls worked hard and played well against a good Madison-Grant team,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “They were able to take that momentum into the third match of the day to get a win. We have been without Kate Harrison most of the week due to a wrist injury. We hope to have her back next week.”
BOYS TENNIS
GUERIN ROUND ROBIN
Northwestern won both its matches at a three-team round-robin gathering at Guerin Catholic.
The Purple Tigers opened with a 5-0 victory over Covenant Christian. Cole Wise won the No. 1 singles point 6-0, 6-4, Adam Morrow won No. 2 6-0, 6-0, and Austin Robinson won No. 3 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Caden Gaier and Clayton Griswold won 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), and the No. 2 team of Ethan Kearney and Tate Mullens won 6-1, 6-1.
Northwestern closed with a 3-2 win over Guerin. Morrow won a three setter at No. 2 singles, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-4. Robinson won the No. 3 match. He won the first set 7-5, then his opponent retired in the second set. The Tiger No. 2 doubles team of Kearney and Mullins won 6-3, 6-3. The No. 1 doubles team lost a three setter.
“We did a really good job of jumping all over Covenant in the first match,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said. “They had already played Guerin before us and it would have been easy to come out flat, but we did a great job of focusing out of the gate.
“We were so proud of the boys, how they overcame a good team [Guerin] on their home courts that had a sectional-type atmosphere.”
CASS INVITE
Cass topped Eastern, Tippecanoe Valley and Taylor to win the Cass invite. Cass’ No. 1 singles player Jack Salyers, No. 2 Ethan Johnson and No. 3 Gannon Davis, the No. 1 double team of Jensen Burrous and Bryon Hurst, and the No. 2 team of Noah Preston and Briceton Ellington won individual medals.
Eastern topped Taylor 5-0 in the opening round, fell 3-2 to Tippecanoe Valley in the second round, and fell 5-0 to Cass in the third round.
“Great to see the boys pick up their first win since 2019,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Especially nice to beat a county and sectional opponent [Taylor].”
PERU WINS 2
Peru beat Twin Lakes 3-2 and beat Alexandria 3-2 to push its record to 4-0 on the season.
The Bengal Tigers won all the singles points in the two matches. Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge each went 2-0 in the day’s matches.
NEW CASTLE INVITE
Western went 1-1 and finished runner-up in New Castle’s invitational.
First, Western beat Hoosier Conference rival Hamilton Heights 3-2. The Panthers’ points came from No. 1 singles player Dylan Collins (6-3, 6-3), the No. 1 doubles team of Connor Beeler and Parker Dean (6-4, 6-2) and the No. 2 doubles team of Zach Gilbert and Luke Mawbey (6-4, 6-2).
The Panthers then faced New Castle in the final. The Trojans beat the Panthers 3-2. Western’s points came from its doubles teams with Beeler and Dean winning 6-4, 6-2 and Gilbert and Mawbey winning 5-7, 6-2, 10-4.
GIRLS GOLF
WEBO INVITE
Tipton shot a 392 to finish eighth and Kokomo shot 421 for 11th at the 17-team Western Boone Invitational at Cool Lake G.C. No. 18 Lebanon won with a score of 322, No. 15 Brownsburg was second at 331 and No. 1 Westfield’s second team took third at 338.
Lucy Quigley shot a sizzling 75 for Tipton to take third place individually. Lacie Logan added an 80, Sophia Walker 113 and Lucy Lightfoot 125.
Lizzy Lytle led Kokomo with an 85. Layla Andrysiak shot 105, Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy shot 112 and Mara Dechert 119.
ROCHESTER INVITE
No. 18 Western shot 350 and took third place in the invitational at Round Barn G.C. The Panthers’ Elizabeth Mercer tied for second individually with a 74.
Peru shot a 447. Clair Pryor led the Bengal Tigers with a 101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.