Western’s boys cross country team won the 15-team Jacob Graf Invitational on Saturday at Logansport’s Berry Patch, the site of this year’s sectional and regional rounds.
The Panthers put four runners in the top 10 en route to an impressive score of 40. Wabash was a distant runner-up with 79.
“On paper, while it looks like we really took it to the field, we could have performed a lot better than we did,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “We made a couple tactical errors during the race and some of our guys aren’t quite where they need to be. The weather also affected us a little more than anticipated. The temperature shot up rather quickly.”
From the area, Carroll (187) was fourth, Northwestern (202) was sixth, Eastern (215) was seventh, Tipton (223) was ninth, Peru (271) was 11th, Kokomo (303) was 13th and Cass (322) was 15th.
Western runners Joseph Packard and Brayden Curnutt finished 1-2. Packard covered the course in 17:02 for his first cross country 5K win and Curnutt followed in 17:10.
“I was surprised by Joseph’s win but then again I wasn’t I wasn’t surprised at all. It was a typical J.P. performance,” Jewell said. “He ran a shrewd, tactical race where he was patient early on and let the race come to him. He knows that the winner isn’t necessarily the one who leads the most or who is leading at the mile but who leads the last step.”
The Panthers’ next three finishers were Drew Caldwell (eighth, 17:39); Pete Bradshaw (ninth, 17:46); and Matthew Edison (20th, 18:35).
Carroll’s top runner was Mason Ray in 13th. He covered the course in 18:03.
Northwestern was led by Caleb Champion (18:31) and Isaiah Kanable (18:34). They finished 18th and 19th
Eastern had a pair of runners in the top 10 — Brayden Richmond (third, 17:19) and Caleb Vogl (seventh, 17:32).
“The boys really did a nice job,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “Brayden and Caleb looked especially good; they are both well ahead of where they were at this time last year, and we don’t think they’re done improving. The other returning runners are ahead of last year as well.”
Tipton’s Evan Long took fourth place in 17:23. Peru’s top runner was Kayden Gee (33rd, 19:35). Kokomo’s top finisher was Collin Keesling (17th, 18:27). Cass’ lead runner was Enoch Hines (37th, 19:45).
GIRLS XC
JACOB GRAF INVITE
Fishers posted a miserly score of 32 to win Logansport’s 14-team invitational. Cass (106) edged Western (115) for second place.
Cass was led by Makenna Leicht (ninth, 21:46), Odessa Vest (11th, 21:59) and Liberty Scott (16th, 22:21).
Western’s top runners were Lauren Bradley (12th, 22:00), Cami Caldwell (20th, 23:00), Sarah Manuel (23rd, 23:25) and Destiny Herr (24th, 23:26).
Eastern took fifth place with a score of 157. Ella Kantz led the Comets with an 18th-place run in 22:40 and Eastern’s next four runners all finished between 31st and 41st.
“The girls had a really good day,” Cox said. “Most of the returning runners are ahead of where they were at this time last year, and our new runners all really had a good first 5K race. We also still have plenty of room to improve, so we’re pretty excited about how things went [Saturday]. Alivia Salkie had an especially good race, setting a new PR [23:50] by over a minute.”
Other area teams in the field were: Carroll (seventh, 186); Kokomo (ninth, 236); Northwestern (13th, 319) and Peru (14th, 353).
Kokomo and Northwestern had the area’s top individual showings. Kokomo’s Julynne Spidell was third in 19:43 and Northwestern’s Hannah Moore was fourth in 20:17.
Carroll’s top runner was Chloe Goodrich (sixth, 20:43). Peru’s top runner was Brianna Bennett (58th, 25:30).
BOYS SOCCER
NW INVITATIONAL
Northwestern beat Carroll 2-1 in the opening round, then beat Mississinewa 3-0 in the championship.
“We possessed the ball 70% of both games and played extremely well in the middle of the field,” Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood said.
Against Carroll, Jack Hale netted both goals with Kai Jackson and Zam Miller providing the assists. Carroll’s goal came on an own goal. Against Ole Miss, Drew Bowser had a goal and an assist, Miller and Jackson scored a goal apiece and Hale had an assist.
“Well played by both [opponents]. Both games very physical,” Longgood said.
Eastern dropped a 9-1 decision to Ole Miss and a 4-0 decision to Carroll. Khyler Pundt had Eastern’s goal assist against Ole Miss with Lucas Stout assisting. Kyle McCreary had 17 saves against the Indians and 10 saves against Carroll.
“The boys played admirably despite having to play against two-man advantage against Mississinewa and a four-man advantage against Carroll,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said, noting the Comets suffered two injuries in their first game.
“I thought we moved the ball well and played with a lot of heart and determination but the man advantage for both Mississinewa and Carroll proved to be too much,” he added.
Eastern and Carroll meet again Tuesday, in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Eastern.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 5, ARGOS 2
Ashlyn Johnson scored two goals to lead the Tigers to a win in their home opener. Joan Easter, Alivia Leeman and Avery Rooze also scored, Emma O’Dell dished three assists and Bethany Loveless had one assist.
BOYS TENNIS
NW GOES 1-1
Northwestern capped a busy opening week of the season by playing Covenant Christian and Guerin Catholic in matches at Covenant Christian.
The Tigers defeated the hosts 4-1. Cole Wise was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles, Adam Morrow was a 7-5, 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles, Will Lovelace and Addison Horner took a 6-0, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles and Tate Mullens and Ethan Kearney prevailed 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 at No. 2 doubles.
“We were happy to beat a sectional champion from last year on their home courts,” co-coach Matt Woods said. “We came out a little sluggish at a couple spots but turned up the heat and played well. The match we lost was in third set super tiebreaker. I was happy with the effort.”
Guerin Catholic defeated Northwestern 5-0.
“If you looked at this match on paper, we had no business being on the court. If you looked at the final score you may of thought the same thing, but we didn’t have a blowout in any match except for maybe one position,” Woods said. “We took every position to at least 3-6 or 4-6 in one of the sets. We played really well against what I assume will be a state ranked team next week based on who they have beat. The match came down to experience.”
WESTERN GOES 1-1
Western split a pair of matches in New Castle’s invitational. The host Trojans beat the Panthers 3-2 in the first round. The Panthers bounced back to beat Northeastern 4-1.
Against New Castle, the Panthers picked up points at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles. Miles Bowley was a 7-5, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles and Parker Dean and Dylan Collins prevailed 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Western coach Judson Quinn noted the match came down to No. 2 doubles where the Trojans prevailed in a three-setter that came down to a 10-7 super tiebreaker.
Against Northeastern, the Panthers swept the singles points and also won at No. 2 doubles. Connor Beeler won at No. 1 singles (6-2, 2-6, 10-8), Matt Tuchscherer won at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-2) and Bowley won at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-2). Arie Lowe and Mitchell Dean pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 doubles.
“It was nice to see everyone in the lineup get a win this weekend,” Quinn said. “We saw some pretty good teams and definitely held our own. I’m very proud of how we’re competing every match and proud that we are playing hard. Still focused on getting better to get over the hump.”
PERU GOES 2-0
Peru defeated Twin Lakes 3-2 and defeated Alexandria 5-0 matches at Thrush Courts.
Singles players Ian Potts, Leif Astrup Ben Beckman had 2-0 days for the Bengal Tigers (4-1). Pete Polk and Lucas Slagel added a doubles win against Alex as Reese Smith and Riley Smith.
CASS INVITE
Cass defeated Eastern 5-0 and defeated Tippecanoe Valley 4-1 to win the three-team event. The Kings had champions at four of the five points — Jack Salyers at No. 1 singles, Ethan Johnson at No. 3 singles, David Woolever and Jensen Burrous at No. 1 doubles and Blaine Rudd and Nolan Young at No. 2 doubles.
Eastern dropped a 4-1 decision to Tippecanoe Valley. The Comets’ point came at No. 2 doubles where Barak Price and Talon Morgan won 8-1.
GIRLS GOLF
ROCHESTER INVITE
No. 15-ranked Western took third place in the 14-team field with a score of 347. No. 13 Penn was the champion with 334 and Culver Academies was runner-up with 341.
Reese Wilson of Culver Academies shot a 2-under 70 to win medalist.
Elizabeth Mercer led Western, and was third overall, with a 78. Also for the Panthers, Mady Smith tied for 13th with an 88, Kylee Duncan tied for 16th with a 90 and Ella Williamson was 18th with a 91.
Peru posted a score of 442, which marked a 40-stroke improvement from an invite the previous weekend. The Bengal Tigers finished 11th.
Libby Rogers led Peru with a career-low 90, tying Duncan for 16th. Kara Baker tied her career low with a 94 and Layla Holland (129) and Ali Wilhelm (129) had career lows.
WEBO INVITE
Tipton junior Lucy Quigley won medalist — and set a school record for 18 holes — with a 3-under 67 in Western Boone’s invitational at Cool Lake G.C.
“Lucy had a great round, and absolutely rocked the back nine [with a] 4-under 31,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “She put herself in positions to score and got some putts to drop. Honestly, she had opportunities to get lower. That said, she has been close all season, but those putts just hadn’t hit the mark. She did [Saturday].”
The Blue Devils had a team score of 349, good for fifth place. Emma Crawford carded an 84, Lacie Logan had a 95 and Amaya Stowers shot a 103.
Kokomo’s Elizabeth Lytle carded an 89.
VOLLEYBALL
N. MIAMI TOURNEY
Northwestern went 2-2 and took third place in the nine-team event.
The Tigers went 2-0 in pool play, defeating Caston (25-14, 25-21) and North Miami (25-15, 25-17) to advance to the gold bracket. South Adams then beat Northwestern 25-21, 25-21. Northfield then beat the Tigers 25-17, 25-10.
“This was a very competitive day of volleyball,” coach Kathie Layden said. “It was great to see the girls win our pool and get to compete against the best teams there. We definitely got better [Saturday].”
McKenna Layden floored 28 kills, Leah Carter slammed 27 kills and Jaci Elson distributed 43 assists to highlight the Tigers’ attack.
“Jaci Elson did a fantastic job of getting everyone involved in the offense and finding the hitters,” Kathie Layden said. “All the girls played well and continue to improve each game.”
McKenna Layden also had 30 service points (six aces) and eight blocks, Carter stuffed 12 blocks and Elson served eight points. Emily Goltz had 10 kills and 16 points. Tori Clossen had 26 digs and 10 points. Kenzie Rogers had 17 points and six kills.
ARGYLL INVITE
Eastern went 1-2 in Madison-Grant’s invitational. The Comets beat Bluffton 25-22, 25-9 for their lone win.
Earlier, Adams Central beat Eastern 25-15, 25-22 and M-G beat Eastern 30-28, 25-21.
Loralei Evans led Eastern’s attack with 36 kills. Emma Sandlin had 54 assists. Trista Rice served 16 points and Makenna Titus had 13. Defensively, Titus had 38 digs and 31 serve receptions, Rice had 20 digs and 24 serve receptions and Evans and Sandlin had 17 digs apiece.
ELWOOD INVITE
Cass went 2-2 and took fifth place.
The Kings beat Clinton Central 25-17, 25-15. Tipton beat Cass 25-18, 25-16. Mississinewa beat Cass 25-17, 21-25, 15-10. And the Kings then beat Elwood 23-25, 26-24, 15-12 in the fifth-place match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.