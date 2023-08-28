The Northwestern duo of Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams crossed the finish line 1-2 to lead the Tigers to second place in the girls race at McCutcheon’s Maverick Stampede. Moore clocked 19:32 and Adams finished in 20:39.
Harrison was the team champion with a tight 29 in a meet with seven complete teams. Northwestern took second (69), McCutcheon third (81), Eastern sixth (134), and Kokomo seventh (190).
“The girls ran fantastic,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “The heat and humidity got to everyone, so the whole field was a little slow. I was very happy with how we competed. Taking second at a meet with some really good teams is a big deal.”
Ava Kantz led Eastern in sixth (22:24). Destiny Hess was 60th (28:41), Rhayelin Scott 61st (28:42), Alivia Kinney 62nd (28:55), and Malia Shellnut 67th (29:25).
“This was the first time we’d run this meet, and the course was a tough one,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “The girls did a great job, and I think we have at least one pack starting to form, so we’ll be working on strengthening that for the future.”
Morgan Rakestraw led Kokomo in 63rd (28:56).
BOYS XC
MAV STAMPEDE
Harrison won the event of 10 full teams with 38 points ahead of host McCutcheon (55). Northwestern was fourth (141), Kokomo fifth (161) and Eastern ninth (204), edging Benton Central on a tiebreaker. Greencastle’s Landon Miller was the individual champ in 17:18.
Mason Broeker led Northwestern, taking 16th in 19:13.
“This is our toughest course of the year,” Perry said. “Adding that in with a few injuries and some illness going around the team, it makes sense that our times weren’t where we had hoped. We knew it was going to be a tough day, so our focus was just on racing.
“We saw some good things and I am not disappointed in the boys. We have some of our fastest courses coming up soon so I am excited at what we can do once we get healthy.”
Obi Greene led Eastern and was second overall in 18:00. William Kuntz was 64th (21:49), Jakob Bertoline was 75th (22:28), Kamp Miller 80th (22:48) and Amos Greene 98th (23:55). Eastern’s sixth runner, Reagan Long, beat BC’s sixth runner by nine spots (as well as beating BC’s fifth runner), to give Eastern the tiebreaker edge.
“It was a tough race and the guys met the challenge well,” Cox said. “Obi looked really strong, and I’m proud of everyone and their effort. Because of the tiebreaker, this was also a good lesson about the importance of every runner.”
Cooper Cage led Kokomo, taking sixth in 18:11.
TAYLOR U. INVITE
Zionsville won the 18-team invitational with a score of 42, Fort Wayne Concordia was second (60), Western sixth (188), Maconaquah eighth (207), and Tipton 14th (357).
Camden Raab led Western, taking 17th in 17:08. Aden Yeary was 34th (17:36), Miles Rudy 40th (17:41), Maddox Carver 49th (17:52) and Lincoln McKillip 89th (18:54). Zionsville’s Jack Turnbull was the individual champ in 15:43.
“The Taylor meet is very competitive,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “Zionsville was state runner-up last year and Concordia was state champ in 2019.
“Camden picked up where he left off last week. Miles, Maddox and Lincoln all rolled to personal bests with Maddox dropping a minute off his time from last week. Aden struggled a bit with the conditions.”
GIRLS GOLF
ROCHESTER INVITE
Peru’s Piercey Dyer was medalist of the 12-team event and tied a tournament record with a cool 69 at Round Barn G.C.
Culver Academies ran away with the team title, shooting a 333. Rochester was second (364), Maconaquah third (366), Western sixth (411), Peru seventh (413), Northwestern eighth (437), and Kokomo 12th (499).
Miranda Stoll shot a personal-best 76 to lead Maconaquah and tie for fifth individually. Daisy Williams (81) and Aubrey Stoll (99) followed for the Braves.
Elizabeth Mercer shot 71 to take second individually and lead Western. Berkley Wray led Northwestern with an 85. Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy paced Kokomo with a 101.
BOYS TENNIS
WESTERN INVITE
Western hosted Lafayette Central Catholic, Lebanon and Tipton for an invitational and the Panthers beat all three to take the title — and continue their unbeaten season.
First, Western beat LCC 5-0 in a matchup of district-ranked teams — LCC was No. 5 and Western was No. 7. In singles play, Miles Bowley won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1, Evan Trauring won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Charlie Gilbert prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 in a battle at No. 3. In doubles play, Kaleb York and Aidan Mawbey teamed for a 6-1, 7-5 win at No. 1 and Evan Butcher and James Paden won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1.
Next, the Panthers beat Lebanon 4-1. Bowley won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, Trauring won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Mawbey rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 win at No. 3 singles and Paden and Brady Thompson and Jonah Raab won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. Paden and York dropped a razor-tight three-setter at No. 1 doubles.
The Panthers capped the day with a 5-0 victory over Tipton, securing their second invite title in three years. Bowley (6-2, 6-1), Gilbert (6-3, 6-0) and Raab (6-1, 6-0) swept the singles points. Butcher and Paden pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 doubles and Charlie Brewer and Thompson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
“It was a good day for us,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “We were dealing with some sickness on the team and some fatigue — eight matches in two weeks can be a little bit of a gauntlet. To find ways to continue to [win] was really nice. I think what made it a special day is we 10 guys who all contributed to winning the invitational. That was pretty fun.”
The Panthers improved to 8-0. They are 7-1 at each of the singles points and 8-0 at No. 2 doubles.
KOKOMO 4, MARION 1
Caleb Taflinger won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Mitch McClelland rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles to help the Kats beat the visiting Giants in a North Central Conference clash.
“Marion has three really strong singles players who are all seniors,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Caleb played great, he came out and played outstanding all day. Andrew [Guerre at No. 2] fought and will continue to get stronger. Mitch just got steam-rolled the first set, stuck his feet in the ground and kept fighting. He played really well his last two sets.”
The Kats swept the doubles points. Ari Leger and Canaan Horner pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 and Easton Douglas and Micah Taflinger won by pretzel sticks (6-1, 6-1) at No. 2.
“Doubles had the results we were expecting,” Travis Taflinger said. “Canaan and Ari had zero letdowns and stayed on the gas for the entire match. Great match by both of them. Easton picked up his first Kokomo win and Micah and him are growing together as a team.”
Douglas, a sophomore, joined the Kats after playing at Taylor as a freshman.
BOYS SOCCER
KOKOMO 3, OAK HILL 2
With Flory Bidunga and Ben Herrera leading the attack, Kokomo dealt Oak Hill its first loss of the season after the Golden Eagles opened with four straight wins. Kokomo is 2-3.
Bidunga scored a penalty in and then scored off a Herrera assist as Kokomo took a 2-1 lead into halftime in the match at Oak Hill. In the second half, Herrera scored off a Bidunga assist as the two worked a give-and-go combination.
MAC 1, EASTBROOK 0
Maconaquah scored on a corner kick in the second half to settle a tight game and improve to 5-0 on the season.
“The difference in the game was in the second half where the Braves took control and seemed to hold possession more and put up more consistent attacks,” Mac coach Bob Jones said. “[We] took the lead on a corner kick when Corey Nord put up a great lob towards the goal and freshman Joe Manueles skied for the header and caused just enough of a challenge to the goalie that the ball bounced off an Eastbrook player into the goal.”
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 4, OAK HILL 1
Morgan Kistler scored a hat trick and Abby Keeney was also involved in three goals as the Tigers improved to 3-1.
Keeney scored a goal and dished two assists. Jess Edwards had an assist and Addison Bumgardner had two saves.
EASTERN 11, DELPHI 0
Brooklyn Brooks and Alia Dutton each had a hat trick and an assist as the Comets thrashed the Oracles in the Hoosier Heartland Conference opener for both teams. Jade Secrease and Grace VanBibber each scored a pair of goals and Julia Salkie had a goal.
Eastern’s defense limited Delphi to three shots on goal.
VOLLEYBALL
N’FIELD INVITE
Eastern went 2-1. In their first match, the Comets beat Cass 21-25, 25-21, 15-12. Audra Flanary had 10 kills and six digs. Jenna Odle had nine kills and 22 assists. Katie Hendrix had 17 serve receives and six digs. McKenzie Appleton had three aces.
The Comets then lost for the first time this season, falling to host Northfield 25-20, 26-28, 15-7. Odle and Appleton each had six kills each. Odle had 16 assists. Shelby Rice had 20 receives and six digs, Audra Flanary had 12 receives, Katie Hendrix six digs, and Kenzie DeGraff served five aces.
Eastern (8-1) finished with a 25-11, 25-12 victory over Winamac. Odle and Flanary each had five kills and three aces. Rice had six receives. Hannah Morrisett and Flanary each had five digs. Flanary had five receives. Odle dished 16 assists.
“I was proud of how the girls came back after their loss to Northfield and played a solid two sets against Winamac,” Comet coach Liza Flanary said.
Cass went 1-2 at the invite, falling to Eastern, beating Winamac 25-23, 25-17, and falling to the host Norse 25-21, 25-20.
Haley Miller had 17 kills, 19 assists and 10 digs for Cass. Maci Garland had 16 kills, 11 digs and served five aces. Abbey Hileman had four blocks. Maryn Zeck dished 27 assists. And Emma Hildebrand had 23 digs.
HUNT. INVITE
Maconaquah went 1-4 at Huntington North. The Braves beat Fort Wayne Wayne 25-20, 25-18, fell to the host Vikings 25-23, 25-20, lost to Eastbrook 25-15, 26-24, and lost to Fort Wayne Northrop 28-26, 25-17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.