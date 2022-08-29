Peru’s boys tennis team won Western’s invitational on Saturday to continue its unbeaten start to the season.
First, Peru edged Western 3-2 in the opening round. The Bengal Tigers swept the singles points while the Panthers won the doubles points. The Nos. 2 and 3 singles points both went to third-set tiebreakers — and Peru won both 10-8.
After that, Peru beat Lebanon 4-1 and beat Lafayette Central Catholic 5-0 for a perfect 3-0 day. The Bengal Tigers improved to 9-0 on the season.
Ian Potts at No. 1 singles, Ben Beckman at No. 2 singles and Gavin Eldridge at No. 3 singles all went 3-0 for Peru. Jakob Gray and Jacob Boswell went 2-1 at No. 2 doubles.
The Peru-Western outcome sent the teams in different directions. While Peru surged to the title, Western went on to a winless day. LCC and Lebanon both beat Western by 3-2 scores as well.
Evan Butcher led Western with a 3-0 day. Butcher teamed with Luke Mawbey for a win at No. 2 doubles against Peru, then took wins at No. 3 singles against LCC and Lebanon. Western’s No. 1 doubles team of Mitchell Dean and Simon Aaron had wins against Peru and LCC. The No. 2 doubles team of James Paden and Jonah Raab took a win vs. Lebanon.
“We went 0-3 and we lost all three rounds 2-3 despite having all three teams on the ropes,” Western coach Judson Quinn said.
The Panthers lost No. 1 singles player Frederick Sigersted-Rassmusen to an injury early in the day.
“This team has faced so much adversity in two weeks, but I’m proud of how they stuck together and have each other’s back.”
KOKOMO 3, MARION 2
The Wildkats edged the Giants in a North Central Conference match at Marion.
The Kats swept the doubles points with Herberto Martinez Acosta and Ari Leger winning 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Alan Dockemeyer and Canaan Horner winning 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Kokomo’s other point came at No. 3 singles where Kyan Gamble won 6-1, 6-1.
“You have to win tennis matches in multiple ways and [Saturday] was nice because we won with our depth,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Our doubles teams both came out quickly and took care of business. Big shoutout to Alan and Canaan, who never let up and stayed consistent all day. Ari and Berts at No. 1 doubles and Kyan, in typical fashion, stayed focused and played solid tennis all match.
“We had a tough week of opponents and it was nice to end the week with a win. Coach Heflin has been a huge blessing and instrumental in helping guide our team while I have been absent some the last couple of weeks.”
ROUND ROBIN
Northwestern dropped matches to Noblesville and New Palestine in a round-robin at Noblesville.
Noblesville beat Northwestern 4-1. The Tigers’ point came from No. 1 singles player Aurel Vonzun (6-1, 6-2). New Palestine beat the Tigers 3-2. Vonzun was a 6-2, 6-0 winner and the Tigers’ other point came at No. 1 doubles where Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney prevailed 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
“I thought we did a great job in the morning competing against a very talented Noblesville team. Probably the best team we face in the regular season. Aurel handled his business as always,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said.
“We played New Pal immediately following Noblesville. Aurel once again dominated a very strong opponent. I think we ran out of gas a bit at the other singles spots, but still competed to the very end. I was really proud of both doubles and their fight. Ethan and Clayton once again ran into a strong opponent and found themselves down 3-4 in the first set and end up winning in a tiebreak. Then they got down 1-4 in the second and reeled off five straight to take the match. Hate seeing them get down, but the fight to get back and win outweighs that.
“The match was 2-2 and came down to A.J. [Burkhalter] and Hudson [Whaley] at 2 doubles. They won a really well-played second set in a tiebreak to force a third. We gained momentum grabbing the first few games, but let it swing back to them after a streak of errors and we just struggled to recover. The second set was one of the most enjoyable 2 doubles matches I have watched this year. Multiple rallies of 10 to 15 shots with good lobs and quick volleys.”
GIRLS SOCCER
MANCHESTER INVITE
Western beat Manchester 2-0 in the opening round, then beat Logansport 9-2 in the championship.
In the opener, Shelby Conaway and Abigail Fouts scored a goal apiece and Lucy Weigt assisted on both goals. Goalkeeper Kyndal Mellady made three saves for the clean sheet.
In the final, Fouts scored four goals, Weigt scored three and Liza Szerdy scored two. Conaway and Maddie Cook had two assists apiece and Fouts, Szerdy and Chloe Fye had one each. Fye and Mellady combined for three saves in goal.
Western outscored Logan 5-0 in the second half to win going away.
“The tournament was a two-game, back-to-back format, so at the half I told the team that the Logansport defense was tired,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “We continued to rotate players at forward in the second half which allowed the Panthers to break away.
Fouts was named the tournament’s MVP.
NW 4, OAK HILL 0
Emily Keeney, Morgan Kistler, Emma Mula and Katrin Saulamaa scored a goal apiece in the Tigers’ win.
Lexi Hale had two assists and Avery Rooze and Bethany Loveless had one each.
BOYS SOCCER
MAC 2, EASTBROOK 0
The Braves improved to 5-0 and blanked their fifth straight opponent.
Alex Hicks scored both of Maconaquah’s goals. Wyatt Price assisted on the second goal.
Next up for the Braves (5-0) is Oak Hill on Tuesday at home. Oak Hill beat Maconaquah 3-1 in the opening round of last year’s Mississinewa Sectional.
PERU 6, WINAMAC 1
Brycen Harlan scored a brace to lead the Bengal Tigers past the visiting Warriors.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTHFIELD INVITE
Eastern went 3-0 to win Northfield’s invitational. The Comets beat Northfield, Lewis Cass and Winamac.
Jenna Odle had a big day for the Comets, flooring 30 kills and distributing 21 assists. Defensively, she had 27 digs and four block kills.
Also for Eastern, Adalyn Downing distributed 22 assists and served 35 points with three aces. Audra Flanary had 12 kills and three aces. Shelby Rice had 28 serve receptions and 37 digs and Katie Hendricks had 24 serve receptions.
Cass went 1-2. The Kings beat Winamac in three (24-26, 25-16, 15-4) and dropped matches to Northfield and Eastern.
Maci Garland led the Kings’ attack with eight kills. Dixie Wagoner (20 digs) and Lexi Freeman (four blocks) led the defense.
“Not our best effort. A lot of unforced errors. We are still working to make our serve receive game stronger. We tried a few different lineups and struggled to find a rhythm,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said.
GIRLS XC
MAVERICK STAMPEDE
Northwestern runners Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams finished 1-2 in McCutcheon’s invitational. Moore covered the course in 19:17 and Adams followed in a personal-record 20:16.
Also scoring for the Tigers were: Katelyn Saul (19th, 23:44); Ashlyn Kelly (26th, 24:47); and Bella Winrotte (35th, 27:02).
Northwestern finished third with a team score of 83. McCutcheon (45) was first and Harrison (53) was second. Northwestern edged Benton Central by two points for third.
“We had a phenomenal day. Third place at that meet is a big deal given how many good teams there were running that race,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “It’s great to have such reliable race leaders like Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams, but our team placement came from the rest of our roster. Hannah and Courtney can’t help the team any more than they already are taking the top spots. So the only way we move up is if the next few runners step up. Ashlyn Kelly and Katelyn Saul had fantastic races to help us hold off a very good Benton Central team. I was also happy with how well the rest of the girls pack ran the race.”
Kokomo’s Gretchen Riggle was 45th with a time of 29:50.
TAYLOR U. INVITE
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran posted a score of 34 to win the 11-team meet.
Northview (60) was second, Zionsville (66) was third and Western (124) and Maconaquah (127) rounded out the top five.
Western was led by the pack of Lauren Bradley (16th, 20:48.90), Hattie Harlow (17th, 20:52.30) and Kendall Depoy (20:58.80). Maddy Shoaff (27th, 21:14.90) and Destiny Herr (55th, 23:01.10) rounded out Western’s scoring.
Abby Jordan led Maconaquah with a third-place finish. She covered the course in a personal-record time of 19:22. Also scoring for the Braves were: Chloe Jordan (22nd, 21:04); Zoie Laber (26th, 21:14); Lucy Loshnowsky (34th, 21:40) and Samantha Jones (47th, 22:22).
BOYS XC
MAVERICK STAMPEDE
Northwestern finished fourth in McCutcheon’s invitational with a score of 97. McCutcheon (44) edged Harrison (46) for the title with Clinton Prairie (48) right behind them in third.
Northwestern’s top five runners were: Colin Feazel (15th, 18:20); Gunnar LaShure (19th, 18:31); Jacob Bumgardner (21st, 18:53); Andrew Lesko (24th, 19:14); and Matthew Mitchell (28th, 19:24).
“The boys are probably disappointed with a fourth-place team finish, but I hope they see all of the positives from Saturday,” NW’s Perry said. “We had a number of illnesses and nagging injuries to overcome and we still put out very respectable performances on a tough course.
“I am very proud of Ryland Barnes for stepping up and running varsity without much notice. He ran a PR [19:28, 32nd place] and really stepped up for the team. Andrew Lesko also ran a PR for the second race in a row.”
Kokomo took ninth place. Kelton Serra (25th, 19:17) and Connor Frederick (44th, 20:47) led the Kats.
“This is possibly the toughest course terrain wise we see all year with several hills mixed in the second mile, but I thought the guys really competed well,” Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said.
TAYLOR U. INVITE
Zionsville posted a miserly score of 19 to win the 14-team meet. The Eagles’ top five runners finished 1-3-4-5-6.
From the KT area, Maconaquah (184) was fourth, Tipton (255) was 10th and Western (301) was 12th.
Maconaquah was led by Isaiah Wittenberg, who finished in 10th place with a time of 16:51. Also scoring for the Braves were: Kaden Miller (36th, 17:46); Daylen Schrock (42nd, 18:00); Kaden Hanson (90th, 19:13); and Isaish Moore (98th, 19:23).
“Overall this was probably the strongest race of the season for the boys. An excellent effort all around,” Mac coach Allen Sayger said.
Evan Long led Tipton with an eighth-place finish in 16:46.10. Also scoring for the Blue Devils were: Noah Walker (53rd, 18:24.80); Alex Ryker (103rd, 19:3.10); Jaxsen Muncie (105th, 19:36.80); and Eric Grimes (127th, 20:29).
Western’s top five were: Rowan Hale (32nd, 17:41.70); Camden Raab (73rd, 18:55.50); Lincoln McKillip (100th, 19:25.80); Kole Shock (150th, 21:39.10); and Sean Sonnenberg (160th, 22:07.60).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.