Eastern’s volleyball team went 3-0 to win the Northfield Invitational on Saturday. The Comets beat Northfield 25-19, 20-25, 15-13, beat Winamac 25-20, 25-11, and topped Lewis Cass 25-20, 25-21.
Jenna Odle totaled 22 kills to pace Eastern’s hitters, along with 15 service receptions and nine digs in the three matches. Kate Harrison had 18 kills, 15 receptions and nine digs. Audra Flanara added 13 kills. And Neely McKnight had 10 kills.
In the back row, Makenna Titus had 31 receptions, 30 digs and 14 service points. Shelby Rice had 17 receptions, 14 digs and 13 points. Setter Emma Sandlin had 67 assists, 16 digs, 30 points and seven aces.
“The girls played well,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “Kate Harrison did a nice job adjusting to Northfield’s block and coming up with some big kills throughout the day. Audra Flanary also did a nice job coming up with some big kills when we needed it. Makenna Titus did a good job in the back row.
BOYS TENNIS
NW AT NOBLESVILLE
Northwestern dropped its two matches at the three-team gathering at Noblesville, falling 4-1 to the host school, and 3-2 to New Palestine.
No. 3 singles player Austin Robinson won both his matches. He topped a Noblesville opponent 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 10-7, and won his match against New Palestine 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 singles player Adam Morrow also won against New Palestine, 6-4, 6-3.
“Noblesville had a really strong lineup top to bottom,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said “The player of the day goes to Austin Robinson. He played a really tough opponent in the first match [Noblesville] and played so smart.
“We dropped a couple [Saturday] but it was a great learning experience for our guys. We will continue to battle as we wait to get back to full strength.”
WESTERN INVITE
The Panthers went 3-0 in winning their invitational. Western beat Lafayette Catholic and Lebanon by 3-2 scores and then beat Bluffton 4-1.
The Panthers used different lineups throughout the day. Dylan Collins, Parker Dean, Miles Bowley, Zach Gilbert, Luke Mawbey and Connor Beeler all went 2-1, all at various positions. Evan Butcher added a win and James Paden went 1-0, winning his first varsity match.
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 4, OAK HILL 0
Emily Keeney scored a hat trick to lead the Purple Tigers to their first win of the season. Avery Rooze capped the game with a goal and Bethany Loveless had an assist. The Tiger defense limited Oak Hill to just one shot.
“Great team effort from minute 1 to minute 80,” NW coach Christina Kidwell said.
BOYS SOCCER
NW 5, SHORTRIDGE 3
Northwestern got a pair of strikes each from Wes Miller and Ale Andrade and a goal from Matty Polk to fend off Indianapolis Shortridge. Miller also had two assists.
“We got beat up this week with injuries and contact tracing,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said. “Find out you’re down two starting defenders just prior to the match was big mentally for these guys. Zach VanOsdell stepped up in a huge way and had his best game of the season. He led two guys who’ve never played on the backline and even though we let in three goals, it was massive seeing him step up and really carry it back there.
“Eric Hernandez also had a huge game and stepped up to the challenged defensively and even logged an assist. Caleb Eller, Caden Cothern and freshman Teegan Helmle all rose to the occasion and played great.”
BOYS XC
McCUTCHEON INVITE
Northwestern took second place at the 10-team McCutcheon Invitational. Harrison won with a score of 73 followed by Northwestern (73) and McCutcheon (79). Kokomo was seventh (167).
Caleb Champion paced the Purple Tigers, finishing fifth in 17:56. Isaiah Kanable was eighth (18009), Caden Lechner 15th (18:48), Gunnar LaShure 22nd (19:19), and Colin Feazel 32nd (19:56).
“I challenged the boys this week,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “I asked them to show how badly they want to win in October, and they came out swinging. We were missing two of our varsity runners this week and still ran faster than last week. McCutcheon is a tougher course, but the boys didn’t back down at all. We beat some really good teams this weekend.
“I am extremely proud of Andrew Lesko for stepping up to the varsity team and setting a new PR by over a minute.”
For Kokomo, Collin Keesling (12th place) and Kelton Serra (35th) led the way.
“The course is one of the toughest we will face all year, but the Kats competed well,” coach Jordan Ousley said. “We had to battle both the tough course, good competition, as well as the hot and humid conditions.”
GIRLS XC
McCUTCHEON INVITE
Northwestern’s Hannah Moore paced the field at the 11-team McCutcheon Invitational, finishing first in 19:28. Kokomo’s Julynne Spidell took second in 20:01.
Kokomo posted a score of 150 to take fifth in the team race and Northwestern was seventh (160). Harrison scored 42 to win the event.
Also for Northwestern, Katelyn Saul was 36th (27:11), Sally Freeman was 41st (28:03), Hannah Troyer 42nd (28:10) and Jenny Reynoso 53rd (31:18).
“I’m proud of the girls this week,” Perry said. “We ran without three of our top five. It’s hard to come back from that. We still were only 10 points back from fifth place. Hannah Moore had a great race. She ran a lot faster on a tougher course. I can’t wait to see her time drop even more next week at Marion.”
Also for Kokomo, Maria Nasimoto was 31st (26:31), Emma Nelson was 34th (26:57), Mariana Riberio was 47th (29:25) and Bri Bautista was 49th (29:32).
“We had five of our seven runners set season-best times. I am excited to see how much our whole team will improve and progress over the next month,” Kokomo coach Chad Salinas said.
“We still need to close our gap time between our No. 1 and No. 5 runner by at least a few minutes over the next two meets.”
FOOTBALL
TC 50, WES-DEL 26
Tri-Central (2-0) trailed 14-6 after a quarter, but then ripped off six straight touchdowns over the middle quarters to wrestle control of the game and score a road victory Friday.
Trojan running back Daetyn Horn had a big game, scoring on runs of nine, six and eight yards, and also motoring 45 yards to score on a fumble return. TC also got TD runs of 12 yards and six yards from Caden Leininger, and Fleix Perez scored on a four-yard run and a one-yard run.
The game featured two lengthy lightning delays, one before kickoff and one at the half. The game didn’t end until the 11:30 p.m. range.
“I was very happy with our kids,” TC coach Shane Arnold said. “A lot of stuff going on with the first delay, both times we had taken the field and had to leave the field and you never know with a young team how we’re going to handle that stuff. We handled it great.
“[They] took the opening drive down and scored. When we got our feet under us, we really took control of the game. Our kids came up after halftime really fired up. I think we took the opening kickoff and scored in three plays.”
Horn finished with 146 yards on 18 rushes. Leininger ran for 103 yards on 14 totes. Perez ran 11 times for 65 yards and Gabe Fowler four times for 44 yards.
“We won the line of scrimmage and I thought that was the difference in the game,” Arnold said.
On defense, Ross Cassity had 11 tackles including two sacks. Luke Martin had 10 tackles and two sacks. And Brayden Acord had 10 tackles. Hunter Gray had another fumble recovery and Leininger an interception.
