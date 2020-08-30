Western’s boys tennis team posted a 2-1 record in its four-team invitational Saturday. Western, Bluffton and Lafayette Central Catholic all finished 2-1. LCC took the title on the tiebreaker and Western was runner-up.
Western defeated Lebanon 3-2 to begin the day. Western then faced Bluffton with the Tigers beating the Panthers 3-2. The Panthers bounced back for a 3-2 victory over Hoosier Conference foe Lafayette Central Catholic, handing the Knights their first loss of the season.
“It was a shame we placed second due to tiebreakers in the invitation despite beating the team who won it all. But going 2-1 on the day and moving to 2-0 in conference gives us a lot of confidence moving forward,” Western coach Judson Quinn said.
Mitchell Dean and Parker Dean led Western with 3-0 days. Mitchell Dean posted a win at No. 2 singles against Lebanon before playing at No. 1 doubles in the other two matches. He teamed with Arie Lowe against Bluffton and with Connor Beeler against LCC. Parker Dean played at No. 1 doubles with Dylan Collins against Bluffton before shifting to No. 3 singles for the other matches.
The Panthers prevailed in a pair of super tiebreakers against LCC. Collins showed resilience in rallying for a 6-7 (14-16), 6-2, 10-7 win at No. 2 singles and Parker Dean prevailed 4-6, 6-1, 10-8 at No. 3 singles. The other point came at No. 1 doubles where Beeler and Mitchell Dean won 6-2, 6-4.
The Panthers’ victory against Lebanon had a super tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles where Evan Butcher and Lowe prevailed 3-6, 6-4, 10-6. It was Butcher’s first career varsity win.
“[We] had lot of different guys in different spots since three matches in one day is a lot of tennis,” Quinn said. “I’m proud of the Dean brothers going 3-0 the day. Evan getting his first varsity win as a freshman was nice to see as well.”
LOGAN INVITE
Cass and Maconaquah both posted 1-2 records in the eight-team event. The Kings took fourth place and the Braves came in sixth place. Logansport won the title.
Cass defeated LaPorte 3-2 in the opening round. John Glenn defeated Cass 3-2, and Twin Lakes defeated the Kings 4-1.
Maconaquah was opening its season following a two-week suspension of activities at the school. The Braves had a 4-1 victory over Seeger in between 4-1 losses to Logansport and Twin Lakes. No. 2 singles player Hayden Maiben and No. 3 singles player Tyler Thayer led the Braves with 2-1 days.
“We were competitive in all of our matches which is a good sign, especially since we hadn’t been on a tennis court for two weeks,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “As the day went on, we started getting in a rhythm of moving our feet quicker and speeding up our swing to set up our shots.”
NW 5, OAK HILL 1
Emma O’Dell, Sarah Castillo, Bethany Loveless, Becca Lagoni and Ashlyn Johnson scored a goal apiece in the Tigers’ win. Lagoni had two assists and Hope Braun had one.
WESTERN 4, MAC 0
Maddy Parr scored a goal and dished three assists to lead the Panthers. Lucy Weigt, Abigail Fouts and Maisy Harlow added a goal apiece, Anna Bowlby had five saves and Kyndal Mellady added two saves in the second half to complete the shutout.
“We came out hungry for a win after a loss against Hamilton Heights where we struggled in our midfield and transition. We were able to accomplish such a win after adjusting our lineup and formation a bit and tweaking a few things in our passing game,” Western coach Abby Workman said.
“Our defensive line held strong and thwarted any effort [Mac] made and we notched a much-needed team win.”
TAYLOR U. INVITE
Western took third place behind No. 22-ranked Northview and No. 9 Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran. Northview had an impressive score of 27, Concordia had 44 and Western had 83.
“It was good to see some high-level competition,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “We were excited to see how we stack up against two of the better teams in the state and I think we acquitted ourselves well.”
The meet had 15 complete teams and three incomplete squads. Maconaquah was 15th and Tipton was incomplete.
Concordia’s Karsten Schlegel was the individual winner. He clocked 16:10. Western’s Brayden Curnutt was third in 16:33.
“Brayden ran a great race. The only guy running faster than him over the last mile was Schlegel,” Jewell said.
Also scoring for the Panthers were: Joseph Packard (11th, 17:05); Pete Bradshw (12th, 17:13); Drew Caldwell (28th, 18:03); and Taylor Rathbun (35th, 18:13). Western was without normal No. 5 runner Matthew Edison, who was taking the ACT.
“We did a phenomenal job moving through the field. Our top five runners gained 60 places between them mile mark and the finish. Rathbun accounted for 21 of those,” he said.
Jewell said Bradshaw had a 33-second improvement over last week and a 14-second PR. He said Curnutt and Rathbun also had personal-best times.
Maconaquah’s top runner was Isaiah Wittenberg (37th, 18:26). Tipton’s top runner was Evan Long (14th, 17:19).
MAVERICK STAMPEDE
Northwestern had a fifth-place in McCutcheon’s invitational.
Hannah Moore led the Tigers with a 12th-place showing. She covered the course in 23:15. Also scoring for the Tigers were: Ella Deck (20th, 25:48); Katelyn Saul (28th, 26:48); Sally Freeman (37th, 32:02) and Brenna Morrow (39th, 32:07).
“The girls are getting stronger each race,” coach Dave Stevens said. “We are looking forward to getting everyone healthy and eligible.”
TAYLOR U. INVITE
Making its season debut, Maconaquah posted a score of 192 and finished in seventh place out of 16 teams. Northview edged Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 41-46 for the team title.
Maconaquah had a pair of top-20 individual showings — Abby Jordan in 17th (21:04) and Karli Miller in 18th (21:06). Also scoring for the Braves were: Lauren Driscoll (43rd, 22:42); Rachel Eby (62nd, 23:41) and Lauryn Merritt (65th, 23:44).
MAVERICK STAMPEDE
Northwestern put three individuals in the top 15 en route to a third-place team finish.
Caleb Champion (ninth, 19:00), Isaiah Kanable (13th, 19:12) and Caden Lechner (15th, 20:00) led the Tigers. Colin Feazel (29th, 21:19) and Corbyn Sparling (35th, 21:56) also scored for the squad.
“The boys ran very well and I’m very pleased with where we are at this time of the season,” Stevens said.
NORTHFIELD INVITE
Eastern went 2-1. The Comets defeated Cass 25-23, 25-16. Northfield beat the Comets 25-16, 25-11. And Eastern beat Southern Wells 25-10, 25-12.
Loralei Evans floored 29 kills over the three matches to lead Eastern. She also totaled eight blocks and 20 serve receptions. Emma Sandlin fueled the offense with 52 assists and 29 service points.
Also for the Comets, Neely McKnight contributed 10 kills, Kate Harrison totaled eight kills, 21 serve receptions, 19 digs and 16 points and Trista Rice had 13 serve receptions and 18 digs.
HUNTINGTON N. INVITE
Peru went 0-3 and finished eighth. The Bengal Tigers took losses against Huntington North, Northridge and Maconaquah.
Annika Malone (12 kills) and Shelby Renn (10 kills) led Peru’s attack and Cate Wolfe distributed 35 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.