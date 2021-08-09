Westfield’s girls golf program showed an impressive depth of talent Saturday by sending separate teams to two tournaments and winning both.
The Shamrocks’ main team played in the prestigious State Preview at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. The No. 2-ranked Shamrocks shot 301 to take a seven-shot win. No. 15 Western tied for 13th in the 18-team field.
The Shamrocks’ other team played in Kokomo’s invitational at American Legion G.C. — and it shot 314 to win the nine-team gathering. Maconaquah (335) was second, Eastern (400) was fifth, Kokomo (407) was sixth, Tipton (448) was seventh, Taylor (452) was eighth and Carroll (500) was ninth.
Like always, the State Preview featured a strong field, with the State Finals course serving as a draw. After Westfield, No. 3 Carmel (308), No. 4 Homestead (316), No. 5 Center Grove (316) and co-No. 6 Hamilton Southeastern (324) rounded out the top five.
Westfield’s Sam Brown was medalist with a 2-under 70 to cap an eye-popping week. She played in five tournaments and was under par in four of them. She was even par in the other.
Western’s Elizabeth Mercer had an impressive week of her own. She capped it with a runner-up finish in the State Preview. She shot 73 and tied with Floyd Central’s Paige Gioveno.
“Mercer proved she’s one of the best players in the state,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “We didn’t know, she didn’t know [where she stood before Saturday] because she’s so young, she’s a sophomore. She’s up there in the top [echelon] of the state. There’s no question about it, in my opinion.”
The Panthers shot 385. They also counted Kylee Duncan’s 101, Natalie Nutt’s 103 and Ava Williamson’s 107.
“I’m not dissatisfied,” Hoppes said. “The State Finals last year was around 5,800 [yards], they played the sucker at 6,029 yards. Kylee Duncan hits the ball shorter than anybody on our team. I think we’re going to have to get a new 3-wood because every second shot for her was a 3-wood. But she had to, that’s a tough distance for girls.”
KOKOMO INVITE
Lapel’s Macy Beeson, the defending state champion, fired a 2-under 68 to win medalist in Kokomo’s invitational at American Legion.
Westfield’s Addi Kooi and Mallory Mortl tied for second place with 72s. Tipton’s Lucy Quigley followed in fourth place with a 77.
Runner-up Maconaquah showed nice balance. Ava Snyder and Miranda Stoll shot 82s, Daisy Williams shot 85 and Kianna Sharp carded an 86.
Eastern counted Rebekah Guthrie’s 94, Alexa Maurer’s 99, Cora Bartrum’s 100 and Macie Davison’s 107.
Lizzy Lytle led Kokomo with an 84 and Layla Andrysiak backed her with a 96. Olivia Keith led Taylor with a 103.
TWIN LAKES INVITE
Northwestern shot 379 and finished fourth in Twin Lakes’ 17-team invite at Tippecanoe C.C.
The Tigers’ Audrey Koetter fired an 80. She tied for low round and finished second after the tiebreaker.
Jocelyn Smith (99), Berkley Wray (99) and Audrey Leicht (101) followed for the Tigers.
