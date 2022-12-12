Kokomo’s girls wrestling squad took part in the fourth-annual Lebanon Girls Invite, which drew 300 wrestlers, including wrestlers from outside of Indiana.
Led by champions Aulani Davis and Brielle Humphries, the Wildkats scored six place finishers out of nine Kats that competed.
Davis won the title at 138 pounds, going 4-0 with three pins and then a tech fall in the final. Humphries was the champion at heavyweight, winning all three of her matches by pin, each in less than 2 minutes.
“She’s been really working hard,” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said of Humphries. “She was on that football team too. She’s ready to go. She’s tough.”
Also for the Kats, Amirah Marciniak was fifth at 145, Fielou Van Bruggen was sixth at 170, Alona Smith was eighth at 182, and Marli Redfern was eighth at 195. As a team Kokomo finished eighth. Thad Tyra and assistant Lori Magnuson coached the Kat girls while program coach Bough was at a separate boys meet
“I talked with girls head coach Thad Tyra,” Bough said. “He said there was just a lot of girls, it was a long day. They were still wrestling some matches even when they left, so good competition.
“I think we’re starting to see some results, we’ve just got to have some other girls step up to the plate. I have four more girls that I’m waiting on them to be academically eligible. I hope they get their grades to passing in the next seven days because they’re all pretty tough as well, and that could be a big help in pushing for a team state title, a team placement.”
BOYS WRESTLING
WESTERN INVITATIONAL
The host Panthers topped their eight-team invite with a score of 294.5, well ahead of second-placed Oak Hill (254), a perennial rival at the sectional. Eastern was fourth (145) and Tipton sixth (113).
Western’s Benton Kanable (106 pounds), Tanner Tishner (120), Aiden Raab (126), Tye Linser (132), Robert Dinn (138), Mitchell Betz (152), Deaglan Pleak (160) and M.J. Norman (195) each took first place in his weight class.
Keegan Tedder (113) took second for the Panthers. Cambell Robertson (145), Brandt Gamble (170), Brock Frazier (182) and Hayden Dillinger (285) each took third.
“It was a pretty good day for the Panthers,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “Beating Oak Hill by over 40 points is a statement about our potential. We are still trying to clean up our consistency and some technique issues, but overall as a staff we are very pleased with [Saturday’s] outcome.”
Eastern’s Tyler Wright won at 285 pounds. Eli Bowyer (126), Wyatt Hoppes (132) and Reid Keisling (195) were each third. Ian Hewitt (145), Caleb Katsimpalis (160) and Erick Krogstie were each fourth.
William Wolford led Tipton with a second-place finish at 170. Joseph Clouser (120) and Eli Carver (138) were third. Karson Garst (126) and Daniel Hagerty (132) were fourth.
FRANKFORT INVITE
Kokomo’s boys participated in the six-team dual-meet event. The Wildkats beat Frankfort 57-23, beat Delphi 72-6, beat Shelbyville 65-18, and beat Sheridan 54-24. Kokomo lost to Lebanon on the fifth criteria of most pins after the teams tied 36-36.
Jalen May (120 pounds), Christien Damewood (132), David Conner (152) and Jaquan East (182) each went 5-0. Josh May (106), Xavion Ford (113), Gabe Newland (126), Kyan Gamble (145) and Chad Washburn (220) were each 4-1. And Blayke Acord (138) was 3-2.
“I think the biggest match of the day was Jaquan East wrestling Jacob Jones from Sheridan,” Bough said. “Jones is a tough kid. It was a tough match last year. We knew it was going to be a tough match this year. I think [Jones] is currently ranked No. 4 or No. 5 in the New Castle Semistate, and we major decisioned him. I think it was 11-2. That says a lot about where Jaquan is.
“I was really impressed with Christien Damewood, he wrestled up a spot. Really impressed with David Conner. A freshman going 5-0, that’s pretty good. I was impressed with the boys.”
CP INVITE
Northwestern wrestlers scored two top-three finishes at the Clinton Prairie Invitational.
Isaac Bumgardner went 3-1 to take third place at 113 pounds, and Jansen Slate went 3-1 to take second at 145. Also Jarrett Centers-Elpers (195) was 2-2.
GIRLS SWIM
MAC 139, TV 43
Maconaquah had 27 season-best swims and overpowered Tippecanoe Valley.
Chloe Jordan won the 200 free and 500 free. Laci Winegardner won the 50 free. Kathryn Rodkey won diving. Sam Jones won the 100 butterfly. Lucy Loshnowsky won the 100 free and the 100 backstroke.
Nevaeh Sebastian, Winegardner, Kyndal Collins and Abby Jordan won the 200 medley relay. Winegardner, Jones, Thea Tyra and Chloe Jordan won the 200 free relay. And Tyra, Zoie Laber, Loshnowsky and Chloe Jordan won the 400 free.
Laber won Maconaquah’s Golden Goggle award for the meet.
“Zoie is a freshman and works really hard in practice,” Mac coach Janet McManus said. “She has continued to have time drops with each meet. I coldn’t be more proud of her and can’t wait to see what she will do the rest of the season.”
GIRLS HOOPS
CARROLL 71, MANCHESTER 48
Alli Harness scored 33 points and Madison Wagner 20 as the Class 2A No. 7 Cougars (10-1) raced out to a big lead and never let the Squires get close. Carroll led 29-7 after a quarter and 39-17 at halftime.
Emily Justice and Regan Gleason scored seven each for the Cougars. Wagner took 10 rebounds for a double-double and Harness and Jamilah Tilman took six boards each. Harness had seven assists and Wagner five. Harness and Wagner combined for nine steals.
Brookelynn Buzzard scored 25 points for Manchester (5-7).
TL 69, WESTERN 46
Class 3A top-ranked Twin Lakes went up 23-13 after a quarter and won every period in downing Western. Twin Lakes led 46-32 at halftime and 58-40 after three quarters.
Olivia Nickerson and Addie Bowsman had 23 points each for Twin Lakes (12-0). Western fell to 7-3.
LAPEL 56, TIPTON 38
Lapel led 29-20 at halftime and extended that lead in the second half to down the Blue Devils. Freshman Laniah Wills led the Bulldogs (8-3) with a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Ashlee Schram also had a double-double for Tipton (4-4), scoring 19 points and taking 16 boards.
