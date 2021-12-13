Maconaquah’s girls basketball team got a big game from Lilly Maple, pulled away from Lewis Cass in the middle quarters and surged to a 54-34 victory Saturday. The Braves led 15-13 after a quarter, then outscored Cass 24-12 in the middle quarters for a 39-22 lead after three quarters.
“[We] fought off an early challenge from a good Lewis Cass team with tremendous defense,” Mac coach Terry West said. “Lilly Maple capped off a brilliant week and finished with 26 points to lead the way.”
West noted Maple averaged 30.3 points per game in a 3-0 week for the Braves (7-3).
Lauryn Merritt added 13 and Miranda Stoll 10 for the Braves. Hallie Coffey led Cass (4-7) with 17 points and Kendal Johnson added 10.
“Despite a decent start offensively, being down just two at the quarter, [we] stalled offensively until the fourth quarter,” Cass coach Kyle Amor said, noting turnovers stalled the Kings over the middle quarters.
TIPTON 56, LAPEL 33
The Class 2A No. 4-ranked Blue Devils got a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds from center Ashlee Schram as they blew past a winning Lapel club. Tipton led 14-9 after a quarter and 24-17 at the half, then put up 20 points in the third quarter to take a 21-point lead into the final frame at 44-23.
Schram had an efficient game for Tipton (6-1). She was 6 of 9 from the field and 6 of 7 from the line. Olivia Spidel and Macy Earl added nine points each and Ella Wolfe and Kaiya Money had eight each.
Jaylee Hubble led Lapel (8-3) with nine points.
CARROLL 63, MANCHESTER 38
The Cougars got 27 points from Alli Harness to lead three players in double figures in a win at Manchester (1-12).
Harness hit 11 of 19 shots and was 5 of 9 from 3-land to lead the Cougars (8-4). She also dished five assists. Maryn Worl added 16 points, Laney Johnson scored 10 and Madison Wagner seven. Johnson took seven rebounds. Sarah Jones and Worl grabbed six boards each.
TWIN LAKES 60, WESTERN 46
Western led 26-19 at halftime but Twin Lakes stormed back to outscore the Panthers 41-20 in the second half to win a non-division game between Hoosier Conference rivals.
Karson Lechner led Western (6-5) with 10 points. Ella Biggs had nine points and nine rebounds.
Freshman Addie Bowsman led Twin Lakes (9-2) with 22 points and Addi Ward scored 21.
ALEXANDRIA 67, EASTERN 20
Alexandria opened up an 18-2 lead after a quarter and powered past visiting Eastern. Alex led 39-11 at the half and 59-18 after three quarters. Alexandria improved to 8-2 on the season while Eastern fell to 1-9.
BOYS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 48, LEBANON 43
The Wildkats withstood a late charge by home squad Lebanon to win and push their record over .500 at 3-2.
Kokomo post player Flory Bidunga put up another double-double as the 6-foot-10 sophomore scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. He also blocked seven shots.
Shayne Spear hit three 3-pointers and led the Kats with 16 points. Zavion Bellamy added eight points and Jace Rayl hit a pair of 3s for six points.
Kokomo led 24-16 at the half and 39-26 after three quarters. The Tigers outscored the Kats 17-9 in the fourth quarter but Kokomo had enough cushion to hold on.
Drew Terrill and Kayden Sloggett led Lebanon (4-2) with 12 points each.
WESTERN 60, ROSSVILLE 30
Following five straight closely contested games to open the season, the Panthers enjoyed a runaway victory against the visiting Hornets.
Evan Kretz hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the charge as Western won its fourth straight and improved to 4-2.
Kretz scored 10 points in the first quarter as Western led 17-10, and added seven more in the second quarter as Western took a 28-20 lead into the half. The Panthers allowed the Hornets just 10 points in the second half.
Mike Gaines added 12 points for the Panthers, Mitchell Dean scored 10, Dylan Hightower seven and Hudson Biggs five.
Luke Meek led Rossville (3-3) with 15 points. Western (4-2) has won four straight games.
PERU 72, NORTHFIELD 34
Led by Matt Ross’ 25-point effort, the Bengal Tigers (4-0) blasted visiting Northfield (2-3) in the opening Three Rivers Conference game for both schools. Peru led 21-6 after a quarter, 39-15 at the half and 57-27 after three quarters.
In addition to Matt Ross’ output, the Tigers made themselves hard to guard with a lot of scoring options. Braxten Robbins and Matt Roettger scored 10 points each, Gavin Eldridge nine, Eli Walters scored eight and Alex Ross seven.
SOUTHWOOD 64, EASTERN 53
Levi Mavrick hit five 3-pointers for Eastern and led the Comets with 19 points. Cayden Calloway added 15, but Eastern (3-3) couldn’t make up ground against Southwood, which led at every stop.
Southwood’s Cole Winer scored 22 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to help Southwood maintain its edge. The Knights (1-2) led 15-9 after a quarter, 30-26 at the half, and 44-38 after three quarters.
FRANKFORT 78, CASS 74
Frankfort came out in a back-and-forth game at the Hot Dogs’ Case Arena. Frankfort led 22-14 after a quarter. Cass hit a 3 at the halftime buzzer to lead by a point at 37-36 at the break. The Kings led by a bucket 54-52 after three quarters before the Hot Dogs outscored the Kings 26-20 in the final frame.
Cass fell to 3-3. Frankfort moved to 1-3.
WRESTLING
FRANKFORT DUALS
Kokomo went 4-1 at the Frankfort Super Duals. The Wildkats opened with a 47-36 loss to Frankfort, then beat Lebanon 60-18, Greencastle 54-24, Northwestern 60-6 and Sheridan 37-36 on criteria (most takedowns). Frankfort, Sheridan and Kokomo each tied at 4-1 and Kokomo won the criteria tiebreaker (most pins) to take first place in the tournament.
The Kats scored four champions: Omarion Clark-Stitts (138-pound weight class); Kymani Howard (170); Jaquan East (182); and Chad Washburn (195). Howard, East and Washburn each had five pins while Clark-Stitts had two.
Going 4-1 were Rylan Early (113) and Gabe Newland (132). Blayke Acord (126), Nathan Conner (145) and Kyan Gamble (152) each went 3-2.
“At the beginning of the day, senior Kymani Howard gained his 100th win, joining a very prestigious club at KHS,” Kat coach Jacob Bough said. “The senior now has 104 wins on his career and should have plenty more before his tournament run starts at sectionals.
“Bouncing back after a tough loss shows the grit these wrestlers have and also the bond they have formed as teammates.”
Isaac Bumgardner led Northwestern’s effort at the invitational. Bumgardner went 5-0 with three pins. Cole Cardwell also recorded two pins, Samuel Craig one and Jansen Slate one.
The Tigers went 0-5, falling 36-12 to Greencastle, 57-6 to Frankfort, 54-12 to Northwestern, 60-12 to Kokomo and 42-9 to Lebanon.
WESTERN INVITE
Oak Hill won the eight-team invitational with a score of 243.5. The field drew several schools that will clash in the Oak Hill Sectional at the end of the season. Western was second (229.5), Marion third (169.5), Eastern fourth (152), Madison-Grant fifth (132), Wabash sixth (122.5), Tipton seventh (78) and Southwood eighth (69) Oak Hill, Western, Marion, Eastern and M-G are sectional rivals.
Western’s Benton Kanable (106), Tanner Tishner (113), Mitchell Betz (152) and M.J. Norman (195) each went 3-0 to finish first. Tye Linser (120), Aiden Raab (126), Robert Dinn (138), and Hayden Shepherd (170) each went 2-1 for second place. Brayden Shoaff (182) went 3-1 and placed third. Brock Frazier (160), Wade Ryan (220) and Cole Armstrong (285) each went 2-2 and took fourth.
For Eastern, Brodie Porter (170) and Elijah Buckley (220) each finished first, Bradie Porter (152), Reid Keisling (195) and Tyler Wright (285) were each second, Ian Hewitt (138) and Josh Fike (182) were each fourth, and Jami Howell (106) and Eli Ferguson (126) were each fifth.
GIRLS SWIMMING
KATS WIN INVITE
The Katfish won the six-team Hamilton Heights Invite racking up a score of 241, outpacing Guerin Catholic (214) and Tipton (199).
Kokomo won six events. Macee Reckard and Aubrey Simmons each had a pair of individual wins and teamed with Milla Hawkins and Paige Wilson to win the 200 free and 400 free relays. Hawkins also scored a second-place finish and Emily Lucas took a third.
“The girls had an incredible performance and I am very happy with the amount of energy and grit we showed,” coach Trevor Trimpe said.
BOYS SWIMMING
KATS 3RD AT HH
Kokomo took third at Hamilton Heights. Andrew Jay won the 500 freestyle, Isaac Elkin won the 100 beaststroke, and they teamed with Linken Brock and Isaac Flamino to win the 200 medley relay, edging Heights by .04 seconds.
Jay was also second in the 200 free and Elkin third in diving.
“This was by far our best performance of the year and I am very proud of the boys for having positive energy the entire meet,” Trimpe said.
