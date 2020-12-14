Tri-Central forward Azia Bowman puts up a shot during the Trojans’ 50-37 victory over Eastern in an HHC girls basketball game Saturday at Greentown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Monday, Dec. 14
Tribune sports staff
Tri-Central’s girls basketball team rode a dominant first half to a 50-37 victory over Eastern in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Saturday at Greentown.
The Trojans led 16-3 after the opening quarter and 28-9 at halftime.
“We put a really good first half together,” TC coach Mathew Corn said. “We shot the ball well early which allowed our press to get organized. I thought Eastern played more physical than us in second half, but I am still proud of how we played overall. We had a balanced scoring attack, which was nice to see.”
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Kenadie Fernung throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Brittany Temple throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Eastern’s Chelsea Kanney looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Karley Leininger drives the ball to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Allie Younce puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Kenadie Fernung throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Gracie Grimes looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Kenadie Fernung puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Abby Hoback throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central forward Azia Bowman puts up a shot during the Trojans’ 50-37 victory over Eastern in an HHC girls basketball game Saturday at Greentown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Eastern’s Macie Troyer heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Karley Leininger puts the pressure on Eastern’s Tara Wagoner as she takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Eastern’s Macy Coan puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Karley Leininger takes the ball to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Kenadie Fernung takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Brittany Temple takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball TC’s Abby Hoback puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-12-20 Eastern vs Tri-Central girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Eastern vs Tri-Central girls BB
Kenadie Fernung led the Trojans (5-3, 1-2 HHC) with 12 points. Brittany Temple followed with nine points, Megan Conner had seven and Azia Bowman and Karley Leininger had six apiece.
The Trojans knocked down 15 of 26 free throw attempts. Fernung was 6 of 6.
“We got to the free throw line a lot, which was also something that we talked about before the game,” Corn said.
Eastern showed good fight in the second half as it outscored TC 28-22.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the nine girls on the roster [Saturday],” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “They played with a lot of heart. They could have given up, but they fought for every point. In the first half, we couldn’t make a shot, where Tri-Central was able to knock down some shots.
“We made some defensively adjustments at halftime that caused Tri-Central to struggle from the field. We capitalized on it and was able to start making shots. The second half was the best basketball we have played the entire season.”
Tara Wagoner led the Comets (0-8, 0-3 HHC) with 11 points and three assists. Rylie Davison had 10 points and five rebounds and Jenna Odle contributed six points and eight rebounds.
MAC 49, CASS 45
Maconaquah raced to a 26-14 halftime lead, then held off Cass’ comeback bid in the second half. The Kings closed to within two before the Braves secured the win.
Lilly Maple led the Braves with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Madison Wilson scored nine points, Lauryn Merritt and Monica Moore had six points apiece and Alex Merritt had four points and nine rebounds. Moore took four steals.
Cass guard Kendal Johnson scored career-high 31 points. Paxtyn Hicks added nine points for the Kings.
CARROLL 65, MANCHESTER 46
Madison Wagner scored 23 points to lead Carroll past visiting Manchester.
Also for the Cougars (5-1), Megan Wanger had 19 points and four assists, Alli Harness had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Maryn Worl grabbed 12 rebounds.
Winners of five in a row, the Cougars are home tonight for a game against Maconaquah.
W. LAFAYETTE 46, KOKOMO 40
The Wildkats fell short in a game that featured momentum swings.
Kokomo built a 19-8 lead in the second quarter, but West Lafayette closed the half on an 8-0 run for a 20-19 lead. The Red Devils pushed to a 26-19 lead in the third quarter before Kokomo rallied to take a 32-31 lead by the end of the quarter. From there, West Lafayette outscored Kokomo 15-8 in the final quarter.
Lilly Hicks led Kokomo (4-4) with 11 points. Chloe McClain had nine points and four assists. Aijia Elliott had eight points and four steals. Sanighia Balantine had a big game with 15 rebounds.
WRESTLING
FRANKFORT INVITE
Kokomo went 0-3 with Shelbyville clipping the Kats by four, 34-30, and the host Hot Dogs edging the Kats by three, 35-32. Greencastle defeated Kokomo 44-15.
The Kats’ top individual showings came from Harvey Barr (106-pound weight class) and Brady Stump (160). Both went 3-0. Also for the Kats, Myles Lenoir (145) and Jakobe Sparger (195) had 2-1 days.
LOGAN SUPER 6
Cass posted a 4-1 record that included victories over Delphi (54-29), Logansport (67-10), Bishop Chatard (63-16) and Benton Central (63-12). Brownsburg defeated the Kings 45-36.
Kaine Fowler, Jensen Burrous, Adam Bandelier and Nathaniel Moss led the Kings with undefeated days.
