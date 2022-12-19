Maconaquah’s boys basketball team beat visiting Logansport 68-52 Saturday night to cap a 3-0 week. The Braves previously beat Tipton on Tuesday and Northwestern on Friday.
Josiah Ball had a breakout game with 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead Maconaquah.
“Great week for our team,” Mac coach John Burrus said. “Tipton, Northwestern and Logansport all offered different challenges. Our kids found a way in every game. A.J. Kelly locked up [Jacob] Taylor from Logan in the fourth quarter. Fuddy Kile had eight rebounds. Bauer Maple had 10 steals. Josiah Ball had 30 points but really went to the boards. Trace [Armstrong] gave us good minutes inside with M.J. [Ellis] in foul trouble.”
Maple had 21 points and five assists. Kelly scored seven points and had four assists. Kile added six points.
Maconaquah (4-3) has another Tuesday game this week, hosting Whitko in a Three Rivers Conference game.
PERU 51, T. VALLEY 41
Class 3A No. 9-ranked Peru beat Tippecanoe Valley for a 3-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference. All three wins have come on the road.
Matthew Roettger led Peru (5-1) with 17 points, Alex Ross had 12 points and Gavin Eldridge and Braxten Robbins had eight apiece.
With the win, Peru coach Eric Thompson reached 200 wins with the Bengal Tigers. He is 200-145 at Peru and 262-217 overall.
TIPTON 83, COWAN 53
Grady Carpenter scored 24 points, dished 13 assists and took five steals to lead the Class 2A No. 11-ranked Blue Devils’ rout of the visiting Blackhawks.
Also for Tipton (7-1), Nolan Swan scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists, Jackson Money had 19 points and eight boards and Sam Quigley had 10 points.
MADISON-GRANT 93, TRI-CENTRAL 59
The Argylls (5-1) raced to a 26-13 lead by the close of the opening quarter to set the tone. They went on to lead 45-31 at half and 68-48 after the third quarter.
“Madison-Grant is a very good, well-coached team. They shot the lights out of the gym from the 3 point line at 56%. We struggled with their quickness and their ability to pass the ball and find the open man,” TC coach Cam Hindman said.
Stetson Newcom led the Trojans (3-4) with 18 points, Landon Grant and Drake Ramseyer had 14 points apiece and Trenton Patz and Gabe Fowler had five rebounds each.
“We got shots we wanted, but we didn’t convert them. Our rebounding needed to be better also,” Hindman said. “I was proud of how our kids handled this game in spite of the final score. Handling adversity was an unknown for us at the start of the season and we’ve proven we can manage it and go to work the next day.”
WRESTLING
OSBORN MEMORIAL
Western won the team title in McCutcheon’s Robert Osborn Memorial Invitational. Western posted a score of 236 points. Harrison (203), Carmel (194.5) and Hamilton Southeastern (193) rounded out the top four in the eight-team meet.
Five Western wrestlers went 3-0 to win individual championships: Benton Kanable (106 pounds); Tanner Tishner (120); Robert Dinn (138); Mitchell Betz (152); and Deaglan Pleak (160). Tye Linser (132) and M.J. Norman (195) each went 2-1 and took second. Liam Bumgardner (126) and Cole Armstrong (285) were each 3-1 and took third. Cambell Robertson (145) was 2-2 and took fourth, and Keegan Tedder (113) was 3-1 and took fifth.
“It was a very good day for the Panthers,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We wrestled very hard and I liked our attitude during the day. We seem to be progressing well. The team just needs to take the same attitude to Rochester on Tuesday.”
TL INVITE
Peru took second at the 16-team Twin Lakes Invite, just behind champion South Bend Riley, and the Bengal Tigers celebrated a milestone victory for Cooper Baldwin. Riley scored 218 points and Peru was second with 212.5. West Central was third with 165.5. Cass was 12th with a score of 93 and Carroll 15th with 47.
Baldwin went 3-1 at 138 pounds to take second and reached the 100-win milestone on the day.
Kwynn Boggs (106 pounds), Keyton Ousley (220) and Trevi Hillman-Conley were each champions with 4-0 records. Brayden Gibson (113) was second and went 3-1. Glen Baldwin (120) and Cody Legg (145) were each fifth with 4-1 marks. Isaiah Korba (152), Ian Black (160) and Alex Smithers (182) were each seventh at 3-2.
MCKEE INVITE
Northwestern had a pair of placers in the John McKee Invitational. Isaac Bumgardner was 3-1 and finished third at 113 pounds. Jansen Slate was 4-1 and took fifth at 145 pounds.
GIRLS HOOPS
LOGAN 46, MAC 35
Logansport led 21-14 at halftime and 34-31 after three quarters in a victory at Maconaquah. The Braves fell to 2-10.
