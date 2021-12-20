There was plenty of sharp-shooting at the Berry Bowl on Saturday night. Maconaquah’s boys basketball team just had more of it.
The Braves outgunned the Berries 76-63 to record their first win over Logansport since 2011 and first win in the Berry Bowl since 2004.
The Braves (4-1) have a special group led by two coaches’ sons who are seniors: Hayden Maiben and Brayden Betzner. Maiben had 21 points and seven rebounds and Betzner scored 18 points in the win.
They also got a big game out of junior Bauer Maple, who scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field. He added five second-half steals. It was those steals that helped the Braves pull away in what was a close game throughout.
The Berries (1-6) trailed just 47-46 entering the fourth quarter. But Maple had back-to-back steal and scores and his three-point play gave the Braves a 54-46 lead with 6:30 remaining.
The Berries got to within 56-51 on an Isaac Russell 3-pointer with 4:00 left. But the Braves, like they did in the first half, closed strong and they just didn’t miss much. Betzner’s 3-pointer made it 67-53 with 1:40 remaining.
The Braves shot 28 of 46 from the field (61%), 7 of 18 from 3 (39%) and 13 of 16 from the foul line (81%).
The Berries countered with 22 of 48 shooting from the field (46%), 11 of 21 from the 3-point line (52%) and 8 of 11 from the foul line (73%).
It was a back-and-forth game. Logan led 19-16 after one quarter but trailed 41-32 at halftime. Logan led twice late in the third quarter before Maconaquah led 47-46 after three.
Mac coach Tim Maiben said it was big for the Braves to get their first win against Logansport in a decade and first win in the Berry Bowl in 17 years. Logan has built up a 29-13 lead in the all-time series.
“We talked about that. We haven’t won over here in a long time so I knew we’d do everything we could,” said Maiben, whose team won its fourth game in a row, all on the road. “We were [capping] a three-game week, Tipton and Northwestern [Friday] night. It felt like the energy and some of the guys didn’t feel tired and had some fresh legs and we really wanted to make sure we started the game with energy. It felt like for the most part as the game was going on in the first half we had it.
“Coming out flat there in the second half, it was really a low scoring third quarter as we held onto our lead a little bit. Neither team was really scoring. You saw the intensity go down. I felt like that was a dry spell there in the third quarter and start of the fourth. Really one of the biggest things was Bauer Maple got some steals and turned those into some easier points for us.”
The Braves travel to Whitko on Tuesday for a Three Rivers Conference game.
KOKOMO 53, OLE MISS 33
Kokomo’s offense got hot in the fourth quarter and the Wildkat defense stymied Mississinewa throughout as the Kats picked up their fourth straight win, all on the road.
Mississinewa led 13-9 after a quarter. Kokomo led 20-18 at halftime and 33-26 after three quarters, then put the game on ice by outscoring the host squad 20-7 in the final frame.
Zavion Bellamy hit 7 of 11 shots to lead Kokomo (5-2) with 17 points. Patrick Hardimon added eight points, Flory Bidunga seven and Brandon Bennett six. Bidunga grabbed nine rebounds and Shayne Spear eight.
Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh noted the Kats held the Indians 20 points below their season average.
“Flory Bidunga had six blocks and Brandon Bennett rejected another four,” he said. “The offense was fueled by Zavion Bellamy. Zavion became the fifth different Kat to lead the team in scoring in its first seven games.”
Hayden Ulerick led Mississinewa (2-6) with 14 points.
Kokomo visits Class 4A No. 1 Zionsville on Tuesday to cap a five-game road stretch.
PERU 59, SOUTHWOOD 55
The Bengal Tigers extended their unbeaten start to the season to six games and moved to 3-0 in the Three Rivers Conference with a tight win over visiting Southwood. Peru led 16-8 after a quarter and 34-22 at the half but Southwood charged back to tie the game at 41-all after three quarters.
Freshman guard Gavin Eldridge led Peru with 14 points, Alex Ross and Matt Ross scored 12 each, Eli Walters scored 11 and Matt Roettger seven.
Cole Winer led Southwood 1-4 (0-2 TRC) with a game-high 25 points.
M-G 75, TRI-CENTRAL 72
Visiting Tri-Central went up 27-16 after the first quarter and held the lead through the next two breaks — 43-34 at the half and 59-47 after three — but Madison-Grant roared back in the fourth. The Argylls won the game on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Jake Chapman led the Trojans (5-2) with 37 points and 18 rebounds. Jace Cassitty had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Madison-Grant improved to 4-2.
TIPTON 68, COWAN 41
Nate Powell scored 15 points and Jackson Money and Aden Tolle 13 each to lead the Blue Devils to a road victory. Sam Ridgeway and Nolan Swan scored eight each and Grady Carpenter six as Tipton improved to 5-2. Cowan is 0-6.
GIRLS HOOPS
WESTERN 45, CASS 36
The visiting Panthers got balanced scoring and got a road win to even their HC East Division record at 1-1. Audrey Rassel led Western (7-5) with 10 points, Ella Biggs scored nine, Caroline Long and Karson Lechner eight each and Chloe Hunt six.
“I think that’s huge for us,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said of Western’s offensive options.
Cass got up 14-9 after a quarter, but Western turned the tables in the second period for a 27-21 lead at the half. Western led 38-32 after three quarters.
“Quarter 2 was huge for us,” Pflueger said. “We kind of had a slow start in the first quarter. We ramped up our intensity on defense in the second quarter. I think we just really harassed them the rest of the game.
Kendal Johnson led Cass (5-8, 0-2 HC East) with 15 points. Kinsey Mennen scored 10 and Elly Logan added six.
Cass coach Kyle Amor noted the Kings committed seven turnovers in the second quarter, which allowed Western to take control of the game.
MAC 67, LOGAN 44
Maconaquah point guard Lilly Maple poured in 36 points to help the Braves blow open their game at Logansport. Mac led 15-12 after a quarter, then opened a 33-20 lead at halftime. The score was 46-33 after three quarters and Mac outscored the home squad 21-11 in the fourth to put the game away.
Averi Miller added 12 points for Maconaquah (8-4), and Alexandra Merritt, Sydney Marnes and Lauryn Merritt combined for 17 more. Logan fell to 3-10.
TIPTON 42, ATTUCKS 24
On a day the offense struggled, the Class 2A No. 6 Blue Devils rode their defense to victory over Indianapolis Crispus Attucks.
Tipton’s senior backcourt of Abbi Parker and Ella Wolfe led the way. Parker led all scorers with 11 points. Wolfe added 10 points and eight rebounds. They combined for six points, with Olivia Spidel scoring all five of her points in the first quarter as Tipton jumped out to a 15-3 lead.
The Blue Devils (8-1) were 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 at the line in the opening eight minutes, but shot just 9 of 34 from the field and 9 of 18 from the line the rest of the game. Tipton also turned the ball over 22 times. But Tipton limited Attucks to 10-for-45 shooting from the field and forced 20 turnovers, while outrebounding their visitors 41-30. Spidel had nine boards and Ashlee Schram eight.
Daisha Bullock was the leading scorer for Attucks (7-6) with seven points.
EASTBROOK 72, TAYLOR 39
The No. 7-ranked Panthers raced out to a 28-5 lead after a quarter at Center Court and never let the Titans in the game in a matchup of Sectional 39 teams. Eastbrook improved to 9-1 with the win.
Kelsi Langley led Taylor (6-7) with 15 points, Emma Good scored 10 and Jallainah Harris 10.
PERU 54, SOUTHWOOD 49
TRC contender Peru put up a big first quarter, taking a 20-15 lead into the first break, and held a 39-32 after three quarters in a TRC win over visiting Southwood.
Peru improved to 4-7 with the win and 4-1 in the TRC. Tippecanoe Valley leads the TRC with a 4-0 mark and Northfield, half a game ahead of Northfield and Peru. Southwood fell to 6-7, 1-4 in the league.
WRESTLING
OSBORN MEMORIAL
Western took fifth place in the eight team Kyle Osborn Memorial at McCutcheon. Hamilton Southeastern and Carmel tied for first.
The Panthers had just nine wrestlers available for the meet. Mitchell Betz (152 pounds), Deaglan Pleak (160) and Hayden Shepherd (170) each won championships with 3-0 records. Aidan Raab (126) was 2-1 and finished second. And Benton Kanable (106), Brayden Shoaff (182) and M.J. Norman (195) each took fourth with 2-2 records.
“Obviously we had a few guys wrestle really, really well. We’ve got some guys that are wrestling at a high level right now,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said.
“With the tournaments coming up — we’ve got the holiday tournament, we’ve got team state — we’re not anywhere close to where we need to be. That’s my fault. We’re going to change direction at practice a little bit in the next two weeks. Not having a full lineup, it hamstrings everybody and the kids don’t wrestle the same when they know they’re missing five weights.”
MCKEE INVITE
Northwestern had three wrestlers post winning records and place at Rochester’s John McKee Invitational.
Isaac Bumgardner (113 pounds) and Jansen Slate (145) each went 4-1 to take fifth. Silas Phillips (138) was 3-2 to finish seventh. Northwestern was 12th in the team standings.
BOYS DIVING
BROVONT 2ND
Eastern’s Porter Brovont took second place at the Warsaw Diving Invitational, racking up a score of 430.75.
“Porter had an unfortunate incident on a big dive that put him behind about 40 points less than normal after the first five dives,” Eastern diving coach Ryan Morgan said. “The other divers dove extremely well and he just wasn’t able to come back for the win. Overall, a good day and confident feeling knowing he wasn’t at his best but still placed second in the finals.”
BOYS SWIMMING
KHS DROPS 2
Kokomo fell to Logansport and Rochester in a tight double dual. Logan beat Kokomo 50-48, and Rochester beat Kokomo 52-49.
Andrew Jay won the 200 IM for Kokomo, Isaac Flamino won the 100 butterfly (1:04.81). Linken Brock, Gabe Booher, Flamino and Jay won the 200 medley relay. Talon Hawkins, Booher, Flamino and Jay won the 400 free relay.
“We were down Isaac Elkin and Ahston Williams but gave a valiant effort and had a chance during the last few events,” Katfish coach Trevor Trimpe said.
GIRLS SWIMMING
KATS SWEEP
Kokomo topped two opponents in double-dual action. The Katfish beat Logansport 63-34 and beat Rochester 61-41.
Macee Reckard had a pair of individual wins for Kokomo and Aubrey Simmons, Milla Hawkins and Paige Wilson each won an individual event. Those four teamed to win the 400 free relay, and Hawkins, Simmons, Reckard and Emily Lucas won the 200 medley relay.
