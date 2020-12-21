Western’s girls basketball team pulled away late to beat Maconaquah 58-44 in a matchup of Sectional 22 teams Saturday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Up 42-40 going into the final eight minutes, Western outscored Maconaquah 16-4 to win going away.
“The girls played hard and battled through with a good Maconaquah team,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “I felt our defense was solid.”
Pflueger credited Karson Lechner for providing key defensive stops.
Haley Scott led the Panthers (2-6) with 14 points. Ella Biggs and Caroline Long had 10 points each, Lechner had nine points and Sadie Harding had six points and 16 rebounds.
Alex Merritt led the Braves (3-3) with 11 points and nine rebounds. Madison Wilson had nine points and Lilly Maple had seven points and seven rebounds.
CARROLL 93, FRANKFORT 21
The Cougars rocked the Hot Dogs for a school-record 93 points.
It was 34-5 after the first quarter, 55-13 at halftime and 73-18 after the third quarter.
Alli Harness scored 28 points to lead a balanced Cougar attack. Megan Wagner followed with 19 points, Madison Wagner and Laney Johnson had 14 apiece and Maryn Worl had 10.
Harness also had nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals. Megan Wagner grabbed nine rebounds and dished three assists. Madison Wagner had 10 rebounds and four assists. Worl took nine boards and Johnson took seven. Morgan Viney had three blocked shots and three steals.
The Cougars (8-1) have won eight in a row.
TC 52, CL. CENTRAL 49
Tri-Central took a 46-31 lead into the final quarter, then held on as Clinton Central chopped into the Trojans’ lead in the final quarter of the Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
“We played a nice three quarters and then seemed to just let up in the fourth. Give credit to Clinton Central. They never gave up and started to make things interesting late,” TC coach Mathew Corn said. “The third quarter was big for us defensively as we got stops which led to transition baskets. The girls really passed the ball well on the break.”
Kenadie Fernung led the Trojans with 29 points. Azia Bowman backed her with nine points in what Corn called “probably her best offensive game of the season.”
The Trojans have won four in a row. They are 7-3 overall and 2-2 in the HHC.
H. HEIGHTS 39, NW 27
Tied 7-all after the opening quarter and 16-all at halftime, Hamilton Heights outscored Northwestern 11-5 in the third quarter to take control of the Hoosier Conference East Division game at Heights. The Tigers’ cold shooting (12 of 38, 31%) kept them from mounting a comeback.
McKenna Layden led Northwestern (4-3, 0-1 HC East) with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Ellie Boyer added nine points.
The loss snapped the Tigers’ 18-game division winning streak.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRANKFORT 49, WESTERN 43
Western’s slow start proved too much to overcome as the Hot Dogs beat the Panthers by six points at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Frankfort had a 13-6 lead after one quarter and a commanding 28-12 lead at halftime. The Panthers closed to within seven, 37-30, by the close of the third quarter. The Hot Dogs hit 6 of 7 free throws in the final quarter to secure the win.
Nathaniel Liddell led Western with 16 points. The Hot Dogs held Kyle Sanders and Evan Kretz, Western’s other primary scorers, to a combined 14 points.
The Panthers, who lost a triple-OT game to Lebanon on Friday, dropped to 2-2.
LOGAN 64, MAC 53
Logansport took a 30-27 lead into halftime, then outscored Maconaquah 21-17 in the third quarter to gain some separation.
“Logansport was bigger and stronger than us. They were able to get more possessions than us, mainly because of their offensive rebounding,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “Logansport’s run in the third quarter hurt us. We couldn’t keep them out of the paint in that stretch.”
The Braves (3-2) had balanced scoring. Feenix Kile led the way with 14 points, Hayden Maiben had 13, Brayden Betzner had 12 and Nolan Kelly had nine.
PERU 68, SOUTHWOOD 57
Peru moved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference with the road win. Peru outscored Southwood 40-24 over the middle two quarters to build a commanding 52-34 lead. The Bengal Tigers kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way.
MADISON-GRANT 65, Tri-Central 53
Tri-Central ran into a hot Madison-Grant team, which had beaten Mississinewa on Friday. The visiting Argylls beat the Trojans to push their record to 5-0 — their best start since the 1993-94 season.
Jake Chapman led the Trojans (1-3) with 28 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Conner Hindman had nine points and three steals and Mason Pickens grabbed 10 rebounds and took two charges.
WESTFIELD 66, TIPTON 32
Class 4A No. 7-ranked Westfield handled Tipton 66-32 on the Blue Devils’ court to improve to 5-0.
The Shamrocks (5-0) had a 22-5 lead by the close of the opening quarter. It was 37-17 at halftime and 50-24 after the third quarter.
Luke Naas scored 15 points to lead four Westfield players in double figures.
Nolan Swan led the Blue Devils (1-4) with eight points.
WRESTLING
CARNAHAN INVITE
Eastern competed in Crown Point’s Carnahan Memorial Invitational, which included some heavy hitters. Crown Point took the title with a score of 343.5. Brownsburg was runner-up with 274. Eastern tied for sixth in the 14-team field with 123.
Brodie Porter provided Eastern’s biggest highlight by winning the 170-pound weight class. He went 4-0, pushing his season record to 11-0. He is the state’s No. 5-ranked wrestler at his weight class.
Also for the Comets, Tallan Morrisett (152) and Bryce Buckley (160) had third-place finishes, Luke Hetzner (145) was fourth and Nathan Herr (195) and Matthew Grimes (126) had sixth-place finishes.
MCKEE INVITE
Northwestern finally opened its season as the Tigers took part in Rochester’s John McKee Invitational. The Tigers had a pair of champions in 106-pounder Isaac Bumgardner and 170-pounder Kyle Cardwell. Both went 4-0.
The Tigers had a pair of fourth-place finishers in Marcos Castorena (138) and Cole Cardwell (160). Castorena went 2-2 and Cole Cardwell was 2-0 before COVID regulations ended his day.
“After being off for over a week two weeks ago, I was really pleased with how our guys wrestled and competed returning with five days of practice,” Northwestern coach Steve Swinson said. “Both Kyle Cardwell and Isaac Bumgardner wrestled at a very high level, finishing as champions.”
