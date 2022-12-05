Kokomo’s swim squads split a meeting with Richmond on Saturday in the Katfish tank. The Kokomo girls won 96-66, while the boys fell 120-43.
In the girls meet, Milla Hawkins won the 200-yard freestyle (2:13.71) and 100 free (1:01.06). Chloe Lee won the 100 butterfly (1:07.9) and 500 free (6:06.64). Aubrey Simmons won the 200 IM (2:17.71) and 100 backstroke (1:00.61). Lili Szabo won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.28). And Paige Wison won the 50 free (:28.56).
The Kats swept the relays. Lee, Szabo, Simmons and Wilson won the 200 medley (2:02.0). Maddie Armstrong, Morgan Rakestraw, Wilson and Hawkins won the 200 free relay (1:58.71). And Hawkins, Lee, Rakestraw and Simmons won the 400 free relay (4:07.14).
In the boys meet, Kokomo’s team of Victor Rodriguez Arjonilla, Gabe Booher, Talon Hawkins and Isaac Flamino won the 200 free relay (1:46.81), and Booher won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.93).
“It’s great to watch our team continue to grow both in and out of the water,” Katfish coach Zach Whiteman said. “I’m so proud of this group of kids in how they handle themselves on the pool deck, their commitment to swimming and good sportsmanship doesn’t go unnoticed. As we head into the meet-heavy portion of the season, I take great pride in the Katfish and their ability to always look for the positives and support each other and our opponents.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
WARSAW INVITE
Led by double-winner Catherine Bath, Northwestern took third out of eight teams at Warsaw. The hosts topped the meet with a score of 428, followed by Muncie Central (342) and Northwestern (324).
Bath took first in the 200 freestyle (2:04.45) and the 500 free (5:33.36). Ashley Ream won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.57). Additionally, the Tiger 400 free relay squad took second, the 200 medley relay team was third, and Aubrie Sparling was third in the 500 free.
“I thought the girls did really well,” said Northwestern assistant Drew Laughner, who filled in for coach Donita Walters on the day. “We cleaned up some things that we didn’t do so well on Tuesday against Oak Hill. I think finishing third overall for them was a good meet. We were down several kids just based off of illness and injuries. We had a pretty small lineup to choose from and there was some pretty good competition at this meet.
“Aubrie Sparling had a good 500 freestyle, she finished third in that, which was probably one of the better swims on the girls side.”
WHS DIVING INVITE
Western Boone’s Leelah Fettig posted a score of 407.35 to take first out of 16 divers and lead WeBo to first as a team at the eight-team event with a score of 892.5. Northwestern was third at 521.4.
Taylor Schmidt led Northwestern, taking fifth with a 263.15, and teammate Addi Sparling was sixth with 257.7.
MAC 124, MANCHESTER 58
The Braves’ depth paved the way to a comfortable victory at Manchester as the Braves won five events but overpowered Manchester with points on down the line.
Chloe Jordan took first in the 200 free. Aubrey McClain won diving. Abby Heath won the 100 breaststroke. And the Braves also took first in the 400 free relay.
BOYS SWIMMING
WARSAW INVITE
Warsaw won the eight-team event with a score of 615.5. Northwestern was second with 431.
Caleb Champion won the 200 IM for Northwestern in 2:03.38. He was also second in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.05). Ethan Champion was second in the 500 free (5:11.05). Sam Martin was second in the 50 free (:24.68). And the 200 free relay team of both Champions, Parks Ortman and Martin took second in 1:37.77.
“I thought the boys cleaned up some of the mistakes we had Tuesday against Oak Hill,” said NW assistant Laughner, who coached the team. “Saw a lot of good time drops out of some of them. I think the one that stands out to me is Preston DeWitt in the 100 back. He was seeded at 1:18 and dropped 11 seconds to go 1:07. That was a really big time drop for him.
“It’s always a good meet to go to to see some tough competition this early in the season, to measure where we’re at as a team and see what we need to work on going into the meat of the season. Finishing second to Warsaw at that meet is always a big feat.”
WHS DIVING INVITE
Eight teams and a total of 15 divers competed at the meet, which saw Hamilton Heights’ Nathan Cox take first place with a score of 525.05 to lead the Huskies to a first-place team finish. Led by a school-record performance from Evan Butcher, Western was second (696.6). And Northwestern took fifth (432.35).
Butcher took second at 458.0, setting a new Western record for an 11-dive meet. Cameron Poe was the previous record-holder. Northwestern’s Brady Correll was eighth (277.3), Western’s Milan Bennett was 10th (238.6), and Northwestern’s Chase DeWitt was 13th (146.05).
“I am very happy with how both boys dove,” Western coach Brad Bennett said of Butcher and Milan Bennett. “They dove with a lot of focus all week in preparation for [Saturday’s] tournament-style meet.
“Evan Butcher dove exceptionally well. He established a lead in the second round and held it through the fifth until he was overtaken by the eventual winner, Nathan Cox of Hamilton Heights. Nathan placed sixth in last year’s state meet and Evan went toe-to-toe with him all day long. The highlight of the day for Evan was setting a new school record for 11 dives. What makes that record even more special is that is also helping coach the team this season. Cameron has put a lot of time into helping Evan this season and is happy he played a part in Evan’s success.”
WRESTLING
WESTERN WINS 4
Host squad Western went 4-0 at its event, beating Logansport 65-12, beating Harrison 43-33, beating Kokomo 59-17, and beating Hobart’s split squad 65-7.
For the Panthers, Brady Shannon (106/113 pounds), Ty Linser (132), Robert Dinn (138-145), Mitchell Betz (152), Deaglan Pleak (160), and M.J. Norman (195) each went 4-0. Liam Bumgardner (126) was 3-0, Benton Kanable (106/113) and Brandt Gamble (170) were each 3-1, Garrett Heady (285) was 2-1, and Aiden Raab (126), Nolan Miller (138), Brody Burns (182), and Hayden Dillinger (285) were each 1-0.
GIRLS WRESTLING
MAC TOURNEY
Western’s girls squad participated in a meet at Maconaquah. Team scores were not kept.
Regan McGuire and Chloe Linn led the eight-member Panther squad, each going 3-1. Rebekah McGuire and Brynley Erb were each 2-1. And Lauren Hite and Kylie Miller were each 2-2.
“The girls started the day relatively slowly, but definitely finished the day in a positive fashion,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We again wrestled in a very competitive tournament and I feel we did leave overall a better team.”
GIRLS HOOPS
KOKOMO 44, PERU 33
Aijia Elliott scored 20 points and took eight rebounds as the Kats led at every stop against visiting Peru. Kokomo won its fifth straight game and improved to 6-2.
Elliott hit 9 of 12 shots from the field and 2 of 3 free throws for an efficient game. Also for the Kats, Mia Castillo scored seven, Regan McClain six and Kamaria White and Ma’Kaela Drake five each. McClain took six boards, and Drake and White combined for seven assists.
Emma Eldridge scored 10 points for the Bengals (1-6), Brianna Bennett nine, and Cameryn Raber eight.
NW 47, E. HANCOCK 46
The Class 3A No. 12-ranked Purple Tigers edged Class 2A co-No. 11 Eastern Hancock in a nail-biter at Northwestern for their seventh straight win.
McKenna Layden led the Tigers (7-2), scoring 14 points, dishing six assists and taking seven rebounds and three steals. Anna Bishir also scored 14 points, Lexi Hale eight points on 4-of-4 shooting and Berkley Wray seven points. Bailey Henry added five rebounds and Ashley Newell dished four assists.
Grace Stapleton led Eastern Hancock (9-2) with 15 points.
WESTERN 55, OAK HILL 45
The Panthers got a balanced scoring effort to score a win at Oak Hill and improve to 6-2.
Chloe Hunt and Kayleigh Turner each had a dozen points. Mackenzie York scored 11, McKenna Smith 10 and Lauren Bradley eight.
Olivia Sherron scored 12 points to lead Oak Hill (4-5).
MAC 51, EASTERN 35
Maconaquah retained possession of the Cookie Cup trophy in a rivalry game against visiting Eastern, outscoring the Comets 26-10 in the second half after the game was tied 25-25 at halftime. The Braves took over with a 16-2 run over the third quarter.
Miranda Stoll led Maconaquah (2-5) with 23 points. Ailey Carson had a strong all-around game of eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Jenna Odle scored 19 points for Eastern (1-7) and Allie Hueston scored six.
CARROLL 63, TAYLOR 8
The Class 2A No. 7 Cougars jumped out to a 17-1 after a quarter and cruised to victory in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Taylor.
Madison Wagner led the Cougars (8-1, 4-0 HHC) with 31 points and Olivia Schroder added a dozen and Reagan Gleason six. Gleason also grabbed five rebounds. Laney Johnson and Schroder each had three assists.
Katie Hogan and Ma’Leigha Smith each had three points for Taylor (0-7, 0-4).
LOGAN 51, CASS 39
Logansport topped Cass for third place at the Cass County Invitational. Logansport led 17-9 after a quarter, then rode six 3-pointers in the second period to a 37-23 lead at halftime.
Aftin Griffin led Cass (2-5) with 10 points, Mylie Sipe scored eight and Anna Hedrick and Elly Logan each had six.
Gabby Richie led Logansport (3-5) with 20 points and Kendra Sutton scored 13.
