Western’s Benton Kanable, top, wrestles Kokomo’s Rylan Early at 113 pounds during the teams’ match in Kokomo’s Super Six on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Kanable beat Early as part of a 5-0 day between 106 and 113.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Monday, Dec. 6
Western grapplers take 2nd in Kats’ invite
Tribune sports staff
Western’s wrestling team took second place at the Wildkat Super Six on Saturday in Memorial Gym, finishing the day with a 4-1 record. Hamilton Heights went 5-0 followed by Western, Harrison (3-2), Kokomo (2-3), Hobart (1-4) and Logansport (0-5).
Western lost to Heights 33-32, beat Hobart 57-10, beat Harrison 32-27, beat Logansport 53-12, and beat Kokomo 45-27.
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Tyreese Tucker wrestles Western's Wade Ryan in the 220. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Brock Frazier wrestles Kokomo's Keemarion Pollard in the 160. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Mitchell Betz wrestles Kokomo's Keegan Name in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Mitchell Betz wrestles Kokomo's Keegan Name in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Mitchell Betz wrestles Kokomo's Keegan Name in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Mitchell Betz wrestles Kokomo's Keegan Name in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Western's Robert Dinn in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Western's Robert Dinn in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Western's Robert Dinn in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Western's Robert Dinn in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Western's Robert Dinn in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Western's Robert Dinn in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Western's Aiden Raab in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Western's Aiden Raab in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Western's Aiden Raab in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Western's Aiden Raab in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Western's Aiden Raab in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Ty Linser wrestles Kokomo's Blayke Acord in the 126. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Ty Linser wrestles Kokomo's Blayke Acord in the 126. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Ty Linser wrestles Kokomo's Blayke Acord in the 126. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Tanner Tishner wrestles Kokomo's Ayden Sims in the 120. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Benton Kanable, top, wrestles Kokomo’s Rylan Early at 113 pounds during the teams’ match in Kokomo’s Super Six on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Kanable beat Early as part of a 5-0 day between 106 and 113.
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Benton Kanable wrestles Kokomo's Rylan Early in the 113. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Benton Kanable wrestles Kokomo's Rylan Early in the 113. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Tyreese Tucker wrestles Western's Wade Ryan in the 220. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Tyreese Tucker wrestles Western's Wade Ryan in the 220. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Tyreese Tucker wrestles Western's Wade Ryan in the 220. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Chad Washburn wrestles MJ Norman in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Chad Washburn wrestles MJ Norman in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Chad Washburn wrestles MJ Norman in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Jaquan East wrestles Western's Brayden Shaoff in the 182. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Jaquan East wrestles Western's Brayden Shaoff in the 182. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Kymani Howard wrestles Western's Hayden Shepherd in the 170. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Kymani Howard wrestles Western's Hayden Shepherd in the 170. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Keegan Name wrestles Dominic Rivera in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Hobart's Cole Weber in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Hobart's Cole Weber in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Mitchel Betz wrestles Logansport's Levi Sutton in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Mitchel Betz wrestles Logansport's Levi Sutton in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Hobart's Daniel McGill in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Hobart's Daniel McGill in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Robert Dinn wrestles Logansport's Ashton Klein in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Robert Dinn wrestles Logansport's Ashton Klein in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Blayke Acord wrestles Hobart's Gavin Miller in the 126. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Ayden Sims wrestles Hobart's Tommy Williamson in the 120. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Ayden Sims wrestles Hobart's Tommy Williamson in the 120. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Benton Kanable wrestles Logansport's Priscilla Aho in the 106. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Garrett Heady wrestles Logansport's Quentin Clark in the 285. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Tyreese Tucker wrestles Hobart's Justin Sawyer in the 285. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Chad Washburn wrestles Hobart's Malcom Manuel in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Brayden Shaff wrestles Logansport's Jordan Cinchilla in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Jaquan East wrestles Hobart's Jake Sparks in the 82. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Brayden Shaff wrestles Logansport's Jordan Cinchilla in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Brayden Shaff wrestles Logansport's Jordan Cinchilla in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Jaquan East wrestles Hobart's Jake Sparks in the 82. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Jaquan East wrestles Hobart's Jake Sparks in the 82. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Hayden Shepherd wrestles Logansport's Oneil Reyes Ventura at 182 pounds during the teams' match in Kokomo's Super Six on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Memorial Gym.
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Hayden Shepherd wrestles Logansport's Oneil Reyes Ventura in the 182. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Kymani Howard wrestles Hobart's Hunter Juris in the 170. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Kymani Howard wrestles Hobart's Hunter Juris in the 170. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Brock Frazier wrestles Logansport's Isaiah Martinez in the 160. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Austin Justice wrestles Hobart's Alan Turich in the 160. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Wrestling Super Six
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Tyreese Tucker wrestles Western's Wade Ryan in the 220. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Brock Frazier wrestles Kokomo's Keemarion Pollard in the 160. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Mitchell Betz wrestles Kokomo's Keegan Name in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Mitchell Betz wrestles Kokomo's Keegan Name in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Mitchell Betz wrestles Kokomo's Keegan Name in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Mitchell Betz wrestles Kokomo's Keegan Name in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Western's Robert Dinn in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Western's Robert Dinn in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Western's Robert Dinn in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Western's Robert Dinn in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Western's Robert Dinn in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Western's Robert Dinn in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Western's Aiden Raab in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Western's Aiden Raab in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Western's Aiden Raab in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Western's Aiden Raab in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Western's Aiden Raab in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Ty Linser wrestles Kokomo's Blayke Acord in the 126. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Ty Linser wrestles Kokomo's Blayke Acord in the 126. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Ty Linser wrestles Kokomo's Blayke Acord in the 126. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Tanner Tishner wrestles Kokomo's Ayden Sims in the 120. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Benton Kanable, top, wrestles Kokomo’s Rylan Early at 113 pounds during the teams’ match in Kokomo’s Super Six on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Kanable beat Early as part of a 5-0 day between 106 and 113.
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Benton Kanable wrestles Kokomo's Rylan Early in the 113. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Benton Kanable wrestles Kokomo's Rylan Early in the 113. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Tyreese Tucker wrestles Western's Wade Ryan in the 220. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Tyreese Tucker wrestles Western's Wade Ryan in the 220. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Tyreese Tucker wrestles Western's Wade Ryan in the 220. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Chad Washburn wrestles MJ Norman in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Chad Washburn wrestles MJ Norman in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Chad Washburn wrestles MJ Norman in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Jaquan East wrestles Western's Brayden Shaoff in the 182. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Jaquan East wrestles Western's Brayden Shaoff in the 182. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Kymani Howard wrestles Western's Hayden Shepherd in the 170. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Kymani Howard wrestles Western's Hayden Shepherd in the 170. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Keegan Name wrestles Dominic Rivera in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Hobart's Cole Weber in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Omarion Clark Stitts wrestles Hobart's Cole Weber in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Mitchel Betz wrestles Logansport's Levi Sutton in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Mitchel Betz wrestles Logansport's Levi Sutton in the 152. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Hobart's Daniel McGill in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Gabe Newland wrestles Hobart's Daniel McGill in the 132. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Robert Dinn wrestles Logansport's Ashton Klein in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Robert Dinn wrestles Logansport's Ashton Klein in the 138. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Blayke Acord wrestles Hobart's Gavin Miller in the 126. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Ayden Sims wrestles Hobart's Tommy Williamson in the 120. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Ayden Sims wrestles Hobart's Tommy Williamson in the 120. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Benton Kanable wrestles Logansport's Priscilla Aho in the 106. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Garrett Heady wrestles Logansport's Quentin Clark in the 285. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Tyreese Tucker wrestles Hobart's Justin Sawyer in the 285. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Chad Washburn wrestles Hobart's Malcom Manuel in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Brayden Shaff wrestles Logansport's Jordan Cinchilla in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Jaquan East wrestles Hobart's Jake Sparks in the 82. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Brayden Shaff wrestles Logansport's Jordan Cinchilla in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Brayden Shaff wrestles Logansport's Jordan Cinchilla in the 195. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Jaquan East wrestles Hobart's Jake Sparks in the 82. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Jaquan East wrestles Hobart's Jake Sparks in the 82. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Hayden Shepherd wrestles Logansport's Oneil Reyes Ventura at 182 pounds during the teams' match in Kokomo's Super Six on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Memorial Gym.
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Hayden Shepherd wrestles Logansport's Oneil Reyes Ventura in the 182. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Kymani Howard wrestles Hobart's Hunter Juris in the 170. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Kymani Howard wrestles Hobart's Hunter Juris in the 170. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Western's Brock Frazier wrestles Logansport's Isaiah Martinez in the 160. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-4-21 Wrestling Super Six Kokomo's Austin Justice wrestles Hobart's Alan Turich in the 160. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Panthers had five wrestlers finish with 5-0 records: Benton Kanable (106 and 113 pounds), Tanner Tishner (113 and 120), Tye Linser (120 and 126), Mitchell Betz (152) and Hayden Shepherd (170 and 182). M.J. Norman (195 and 220) was 4-1. Aaden Raab (126 and 132) and Robert Dinn (138) were each 3-2. And Cole Armstrong (285) was 2-2.
Western coach Chad Shepherd said a highlight was a strong day from Betz. He said Betz wrestled “a ranked wrestler the middle of the day. The score was close but the match wasn’t close. Mitchell wrestled really well.
“Hayden had a couple decent matches against a couple decent kids and did what he had to do to take control of those matches. All five of our undefeated guys wrestled really well.”
The Panthers are giving up a couple weights at the beginning of the season, which hurt against Hamilton Heights. It was a weekend for the Panthers to test themselves and learn.
“It wasn’t horrible,” Chad Shepherd said. “It was our first actual meet — we had one dual meet going in. Some of the teams wrestled some more matches than we had. We needed a match like that just to see where we were, what we needed to clean up, what we needed to work on.”
Kokomo lost to Harrison 33-31, lost to Heights 49-24, beat Logansport 53-24, beat Hobart 60-18, and fell to Western.
N. WHITE INVITE
Taylor went 1-4 at North White. The Titans fell 48-24 to Clinton Central, fell 37-36 to Pioneer, fell 66-6 to Twin Lakes, fell 54-24 to North White, and beat North Judson 42-36.
Bricyn Cooks went 4-1 to lead the Titans. Maddyx Campbell, Jayden Diaz, Sheyli Nieves and Nathan Williams each went 3-2.
PLYMOUTH INVITE
Peru went 4-1 at Plymouth. The Bengal Tigers opened with a 66-15 victory over Fort Wayne North, beat Harrison 56-33, beat Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 63-18, beat Plymouth 45-36, and fell to Mishawaka 54-30.
Jalen May (113 pounds), Cody Legg (138), Cooper Baldwin (138) and Chase Seifert (182) each went 5-0 for the Bengals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 80, TAYLOR 66
Alli Harness scored 37 points, Madison Wagner added 27 and Laney Johnson 10 as the Cougars poured in points early to down Taylor in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game. The Cougars (6-4, 4-0 HHC) put up 52 points in the first half, leading 25-15 after a quarter and 52-33 at the half. Carroll led 65-47 after three quarters.
The Cougars hit 17 3-pointers with Harness going 8 of 20 from 3-land and Wagner 7 of 11.
“We knew they could shoot and I told the girls before the game the Wagner girl was the one I was worried about because Harness is just a great player,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. He knew it would be hard to shut down Harness. “Wagner had a great game too. They killed us early in 3s. I think they hit 12 the first half. I think we outplayed them the second half, but we dug too big a hole.
“Any time you give up 64 points between two players you’re probably going to lose.”
Kelsi Langley led Taylor (5-4, 2-2 HHC) with a career-high 34 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Jallainah Harris scored 10, Emma Good nine and Katie Hogan eight.
“Kelsi played absolutely outstanding,” Oliver said. “That’s the way she’s capable of playing.”
Carroll hosts Tri-County on Tuesday. Taylor visits Northfield the same night.
KOKOMO 43, PERU 24
Kokomo (6-3) controlled play from the tip, opening a 14-5 lead after a quarter and leading 24-7 at halftime.
Kokomo’s Chloe McClain led all scorers with 18 points and was 6 of 13 from 3-point land. She added seven steals and four assists. Aijia Elliott added 15 on 7-of-10 shooting and took a game-high 11 boards. Brooke Hughes added nine rebounds, four assists and three points.
Brianna Bennett led the Bengal Tigers (2-6) with nine points. Bennett and Emma Eldridge each took six boards and Eldridge had seven steals.
Kokomo hosts Western on Tuesday. Peru
WESTERN 47, OAK HILL 16
The Panthers rolled past the visiting Golden Eagles for their third win in a row. It was 18-5 after the opening quarter, 29-10 at halftime and 40-14 after the third quarter.
Caroline Long led the Panthers (6-3) with 18 points and 11 rebounds, her third straight game with a double-double. Ella Biggs scored nine points and Mackenize York had eight points. Karson Lechner grabbed seven rebounds and dished three assists.
“We played really well,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “I’m really proud of our kids. We executed well on both ends of the floor and lots of players contributed. We played overall team ball. We moved the ball well and our defense was outstanding.”
Western visits Kokomo on Tuesday. Peru visits Cass on Thursday.
MAC 68, EASTERN 24
Lilly Maple scored 23 points, Miranda Stoll scored a career-high 22 points and the Braves rolled past the Comets 68-24 at Greentown. The Braves led 19-4 after a quarter and 44-12 at halftime.
Kara Otto led Eastern with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Maconaquah (4-3) visits Oak Hill on Tuesday. Eastern (1-7) visits Alexandria the same night.
LOGAN 45, CASS 38
Logansport rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Cass 19-8 in the final frame to overturn a third-quarter deficit and win the third-place game of the Cass County Tournament. Logan led 16-10 after a quarter and 21-20 at halftime. Cass led 30-26 heading into the last period after holding the Berries to just five points in each of the two middle frames.
Kendal Johnson led Cass (2-6), with 19 points and Hallie Coffey and Izzy Tharp each scored seven. Logan improved to 1-7.
Cass visits Rossville on Tuesday.
TC 35, FAITH CH. 23
Tri-Central evened its record at 4-4 and picked up its third win in a row. Faith Christian fell to 3-9.
TC hosts Clinton Prairie in an HHC game Tuesday.
BOYS SWIMMING
WARSAW INVITATIONAL
Northwestern placed second in the eight-team meet. Warsaw won with a score of 602 points, followed by the Tigers at 416.
Northwestern got three first-place swims. The 200-yard medley relay team of Ethan Champion, Caleb Champion, Will Baxter and Alex Baxter took first in 1:49.98. That same quartet was first in the 400 free relay in 3:40.13. And Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.51.
Ethan Champion was second in the 500 free (5:38.82). Caleb Champion was second in the 200 IM (2:12.24). Will Baxter was second in the 100 free (:53.7). And Ethan Champion was third in the 200 free (2:01.7).
“I look at the squad as a whole and the one thing you don’t hear a whole lot about are the underclassmen, the freshmen that aren’t placing as much as the upperclassmen, but they’re dropping so much time,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “They’re spending time with me watching film after swim meets then executing those skills better. When that awareness is improving or changing, the kids are going to inevitably improve in the water. We saw that across the board. The kids were just into the meet, and that’s a ton of fun.”
TIPTON INVITE
Tipton won the invitational with a score of 112. Eastern was second with 86. Elwood was third with 10.
Eastern’s Porter Brovont won the diving competition.
“The guys swam hard,” Comet coach Erin Stiner said. “It’s never easy when multiple guys are out sick, but the rest pushed through to finish their races. We had a few strong second-place finishes in both individual events and relays.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
WARSAW INVITE
Northwestern put up a score of 476 to take second in the eight-team meet. Warsaw won with a score of 613.
The Tigers took first in five events. Jaylyn Harrison won the 50 free (:24.96), the 100 backstroke (1:02.76), and teamed with Catherine Bath, Lauren Martin and Ashley Ream to win the 400 free relay (4:05.17). Bath added individual wins in the 200 free (2:03.04) and the 500 free (5:34.71).
Ashley Ream was third in the 200 IM (2:34.18). The 200 medley relay team of Martin, Harrison, Bath and Ream was second (2:03.56), and the 200 free relay team of Burgandi Purvis, Helen Fivecoate, Sierra Pratt and Hannah Moore was second (1:56.66).
“We’ve really been working on some very specific basic skills and it was awesome to see the girls, and the guys, start to apply things from this week’s practices,” Walters said. “I feel like this is the best performance we’ve had ever at this meet.”
TIPTON INVITE
Tipton won the meet with a score of 148. Eastern was second with 99. Elwood was third with 42.
Lola Williams won the 100 backstroke for the Comets.
“The girls had a pretty good day,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “Tipton was seeded in the top for all the races, but we had many tight races for second and third. The girls picked up all the points they could to keep things close behind a strong Tipton team. A lot came down to numbers. We only had one diver, and they had three. The girls swam well for what we were up against. I’m proud of how they finished.”
BOYS DIVING
WESTERN INVITE
Hamilton Heights’ Nathan Cox posted an 11-dive score of 474.05 to edge Hobart’s Ethan Ferba (466.60) for the title in Western’s 13th-annual invitational.
For the Panthers, Evan Butcher was fourth with a score of 384.6 and Milan Bennett was 10th with 234.65.
“The meet did exactly what I wanted it to do. It got those guys focused on that type of [big meet], delving deep into their championship list of dives. They dove well under the meet format,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “The boys side was stacked. Evan dove really well to finish fourth. It was Milan’s first 11-dive meet and he fell into the groove well. I liked his poise and his focus.”
Northwestern’s Brady Correll was sixth with 274.35.
Hamilton Heights won the meet. Hobart was second, Western was third, Rochester was fourth, Lafayette Jeff was fifth and Northwestern was sixth.
GIRLS DIVING
WESTERN INVITE
Western Boone’s Leelah Fettig won the 11-dive meet with a score of 365.50. Maconaquah’s Brionna Jernagan was runner-up with 286.20.
“Brionna held the lead until dive 7 when [Fettig] took the lead for the remainder of the meet,” Mac coach Janet McManus said. “Brionna has been diving since middle school and continues to push herself. We are so proud of her and the hard work she puts into her diving.”
Western’s Madisyn Connolly took fifth place with a score of 244.05.
“We weren’t able to have this meet last year because of COVID,” Western’s Bennett said. “In going through results from two years ago, when Mady would have been a sophomore, to see her improvement over the years is great. She was confident all day long and was in tune with what she was doing. She made the podium and had a really nice day.”
Hobart won the meet. WeBo was second, Maconaquah was third, Western was fourth, Lafayette Jeff was fifth and Hobart’s B squad was sixth.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.