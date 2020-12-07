Western’s wrestling squad notched four victories to finish unbeaten Saturday in the Western Duals. The Panthers beat Kokomo 49-18, beat Harrison 45-27, beat Clinton Central 72-12, and beat Logansport 69-6.
The Panthers had four wrestlers finish with perfect 4-0 records — Anthony Martin (113 pounds), Aidan Belt (120), Mitchell Betz (138), Hayden Shepherd (145), Evan Stout (195) and Braydon Erb (285).
At 106, Tanner Tishner was 3-0 and Aden Yeary was 1-0 at that weight. At 126 Aiden Raab was 3-0 and Justin Brantley was 2-0 with a win at 126 and one at 132. Additionally, Deglan Pleak (152) was 3-1 and M.J. Norman (220) was 2-1.
“We made some mistakes — and that’s not uncommon … we’ve had one dual meet before this so we’re still at the beginning of the season,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We wrestled pretty well overall.”
Chad Shepherd noted Tishner started out the day with a tough match against a returning semistate wrestler, Kokomo’s Harvey Barr, and that Hayden Shepherd topped another semistate opponent in the match against Harrison.
“We wrestled really well all day. M.J. Norman’s wrestling 220, and that’s pretty much out of his range [he weighs approximately 200 pounds] so for him to go 2-1, that’s a good day for him,” Chad Shepherd said.
Kokomo went 2-2 in the tourney, falling to Western, beating Logan 54-20, falling to Harrison 36-31, and beating Clinton Central 66-13.
For the Kats, Wilmer Corrales (152) went 4-0, Jaquan East (170) was 3-0, Amaya Bowen (113) was 2-0, Aulani Davis (145) was 1-0, Barr (106), Myles Lenoir (145), Brady Stump (160) and Gavin Zimmerman (195) were each 3-1, Kyan Gamble (132) was 2-1, and Keegan Name (138), Chad Washburn (182) and Sam Baity (285) were each 2-2.
MAC INVITE
Maconaquah went 5-0 in its invitational with victories over North Miami (51-12), Whitko (63-15), Cass (41-36), Tippecanoe Valley (39-33) and Lapel (43-36).
Logan Farnell, Wyatt Price, Jonah Hollars and Mason Taylor led the Braves with 5-0 records.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WESTFIELD 65, KOKOMO 30
The Shamrocks buried the visiting Wildkats with 12-of-24 shooting from 3-point range. Cam Heffner led Westfield with 16 points and Braden Smith had 12 points and six assists.
Kokomo struggled offensively. The Kats shot 10 of 42 (23.8%) from the field overall and 4 of 16 (25%) from 3-land and they committed 18 turnovers.
R.J. Oglesby led Kokomo (0-2) with seven points. Shayne Spear and Jackson Richards had six points apiece.
OAK HILL 66, TAYLOR 57
The Golden Eagles got up quickly and held off Taylor’s challenges to move to 4-0 by winning at Taylor in the Titans’ season opener.
Ryley Gilbert paced Taylor with 27 points. Jaylen Harris added 11 points and Mekhi McGee eight. Josh Bowman had eight rebounds.
“Our kids aren’t going to fold like we have in the past. We were down 20-5, we called a timeout, had an 11-point run,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said.
Oak Hill regrouped to post a 40-24 lead at halftime then fought off another challenge after the break.
“The second half we outscored them 33-26. Our kids played well,” Bentzler said.
Bentzler praised a host of Titans who started and came off the bench.
“I’m really proud of our kids’ effort,” he said. “The first game, we could have folded and we didn’t. I think we’re going to be much more competitive this year.”
CARROLL 84, WEST CENTRAL 19
Led by Kaleb Meek, Carroll buried West Central with a big first quarter. Meek scored 14 points in the quarter and the Cougars led 28-6 at the break.
Carroll (2-1) went on to lead 53-11 at halftime and 73-17 after the third quarter.
Meek finished with a team-high 21 points to lead the Cougars’ balanced scoring. Jaden Harness followed with 11 points, Ryan Atkisson had 10 and Ethan Duff, Jake Skinner and Christ Huerta had eight apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 44, PERU 24
Chloe McClain led the way as the Kats beat the visiting Bengal Tigers. The junior guard had an all-around line of 11 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, five blocked shots and three assists.
Down 11-8 after the opening quarter, Kokomo outscored Peru 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead into halftime. The Kats then outscored the Tigers 16-2 in the third quarter to take complete control.
Also for the Kats (4-1), Sanighia Balantine had 11 points and seven rebounds and Brooke Hughes offered a spark with four points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Peru’s Logan Mouser scored a game-high 14 points.
MAC 54, EASTERN 33
Maconaquah jumped to a 16-1 advantage and kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way in winning its delayed season opener. It was 28-12 at halftime and 46-19 after the third quarter.
Madison Wilson and Lilly Maple scored 14 points apiece to lead the Braves. Brianna Hubenthal had eight points and seven rebounds, Alexandra Merritt had eight points and Monica Moore grabbed seven boards.
“Very proud of our team in our first game of the season and my first game as [Maconaquah’s] coach,” new Mac skipper Terry West said. “Great defensive effort. Eight players scored for us. We will continue to improve as our younger players become accustomed to varsity play.
“Credit to Eastern for their effort and willingness to play hard the entire 32 minutes.”
Macy Coan led the Comets (0-6) with nine points. Lily Strunk followed with six points.
“We are struggling right now with consistency,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “Maconaquah pressured us the entire game. There were times where we did an outstanding job handling the pressure and then there were times where we didn’t. We will continue to work on handling the pressure and passing out of the double teams.”
WEST LAF. 69, TIPTON 57
Tipton’s Ella Wolfe scored a game- and career-high 28 points. She also had four rebounds and four steals.
Also for the Blue Devils (4-2), Ashlee Schram had nine points and 12 rebounds and Abigail Parker and Olivia Spidel had eight points apiece. Parker also took six boards.
BOYS SWIMMING
TIPTON INVITE
Led by diving winner Porter Brovont, Eastern was runner-up in the four-team meet. Brovont posted a meet-record score of 311.65. That also broke Eastern’s six-dive record.
Tipton won the team title with a score of 156. Eastern followed with 71, Cass had 29 and Elwood had 26.
“The guys had a good meet again [Saturday],” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “We were able to add a couple more guys in that became eligible on Friday. And they pushed themselves to try keep up with Tipton. We knew going in that we wouldn’t win, but we wanted to at least have a good showing and I think the guys did a great job with that.”
RICHMOND 101, KOKOMO 85
Logan Pitner won two individual events to lead the Katfish. Also for Kokomo (1-1), Pitner teamed with Adam Behny, Caleb Smith and Andrew Jay to win the 200 freestyle relay and Isaac Elkin won the diving program.
GIRLS SWIMMING
KOKOMO 96, RICHMOND 89
Jenaka Hawkins, Macee Reckard and Paige Wilson won two individual events apiece to lead Kokomo’s charge to victory. Also for the Katfish (2-0), Emily Lucas joined the trio for wins in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays and Kaitlyn McGraw won the diving program with a score of 215.
TIPTON INVITE
The host Blue Devils posted a score of 154 to win the four-team meet. Eastern was second with 69, Cass was third with 62 and Elwood was fourth with 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.