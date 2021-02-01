Carroll's girls basketball team dropped a 76-54 decision to Lebanon on Saturday to close the regular season.
Lebanon put visiting Class 2A No. 9 Carroll in a 40-20 halftime hole and the Cougars could not recover.
Megan Wagner led Carroll (18-4) with 18 points, reaching 1,000 career points in the process, and Alli Harness and Madison Wagner had 11 points apiece. Harness dished seven assists and took six rebounds. Madison Wagner had eight boards and Megan Wagner had seven.
Carroll faces Manchester in the Class 2A Manchester Sectional’s opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
CASS 37, EASTERN 19
Kendal Johnson scored 18 points to lead the Kings to the road win.
Cass closed the regular season with an 8-12 record, its most wins since the 2015-16 season. The Kings will face the Carroll-Manchester winner in the Class 2A Manchester Sectional’s semifinal round Friday.
WABASH 66, MAC 53
Maconaquah took a 39-32 lead into halftime of the Three Rivers Conference game, but Wabash dominated the rest of the game to win going away.
Lilly Maple led the Braves (5-4 TRC) with 16 points, five assists and four steals. Madison Wilson had 12 points and four steals and Brianna Hubenthal had eight points and five rebounds.
Maconaquah (10-9) faces Benton Central in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional’s opening round Tuesday, at approximately 7:45 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 58, CASS 53
Bobby Wonnell hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining to lift the Wildkats past the Kings in a nail-biter at Memorial Gym.
Kokomo seemed in control when R.J. Oglesby’s dunk made it 52-45 with 4:00 left, but Cass followed with an 8-1 run to forge a 53-all tie with :48 left. Robert Fitch III sparked the run with a pair of 3-pointers.
The Kats committed a turnover on an inbound pass at :14 and Cass guard Tyson Johnson raced the other way with the ball, but he missed a contested layup and Kokomo’s Shayne Spear snatched the rebound. Spear took two dribbles and fired a pass to Wonnell on the opposite wing. The Kat sharpshooter caught the pass and stepped into his game-winning shot.
Following a Cass turnover, the Kats’ Dashaun Coleman added a pair of free throws at :01 to account for the final.
Kokomo (3-11) snapped an eight-game losing streak.
Wonnell finished with a team-high 16 points. Also for the Kats, Jackson Richards had 11 points, Oglesby had 10 and Patrick Hardimon had eight. Hardimon led the Kats with six rebounds and Richards, Spear and P.J. Flowers had five apiece. Spear dished three assists, highlighted by the dish to Wonnell for the game-winner.
For Cass (9-6), Luke Chambers had a game-high 19 points and six rebounds, Johnson had 11 points and five assists and Tristin Miller added 10 points.
WESTERN 57, TWIN LAKES 48
The Panthers put four players in double figures and dealt potential sectional foe Twin Lakes only its second loss of the season in a non-division game between Hoosier Conference rivals.
Nathaniel Liddell led Western (11-5) with 15 points, Mitchell Dean scored 12, Kyle Sanders 11 and Evan Kretz 10. The Panthers shot a whopping 33 free throws and hit 20. Kretz and Liddell combined for 21 freebies as Kretz hit 8 of 12 and Liddell 7 of 9.
The Panthers held an 11-9 lead after a quarter then gained a grip on the game in the middle quarters. Western led 25-19 at halftime and 40-30 after three quarters en route to its sixth straight win.
Clayton Bridwell and Kahari Jackson each scored 14 for Twin Lakes (12-2).
In addition to the sectional, the teams also could meet when the conference holds its crossover games. Twin Lakes leads the West Division and Western is in a three-way tie atop the East Division.
CARROLL 47, NW 33
Carroll beat visiting Northwestern to extend its school-record winning streak to 12 games.
Owen Duff scored 15 points in the first half to power the Cougars (13-1) to a 26-20 halftime lead. They went on to lead 32-26 after three quarters. Jake Skinner scored eight points in the final quarter to help the Cougars put the Tigers away.
Duff finished with a game-high 18 points, Skinner had 16 and Jaden Harness added six for the Cougars, who snapped a six-game losing streak in the teams’ series.
Eli Edwards led the Tigers (0-8) with 10 points. Mario Reed added seven and Dylan Yeakel had six.
TAYLOR 69, EASTBROOK 62
Taylor took control with a dominant first half in beating Eastbrook for its fourth straight win.
The visiting Titans led 29-13 after the first quarter and 45-26 at halftime. From there, the Panthers battled back into contention, but the Titans held on for the win.
“We came out red hot,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “In the second half I thought we got sloppy defensively with our trap angles, leaving middle of the floor open and our rotation on the back end of the press. We also had some poor decisions on shot selection and taking care of the ball down the stretch.”
Taylor (8-8) had good offensive balance. Ryley Gilbert scored 17 points, Josh Bowman scored 13 points, Ty’Mon Davis had 12, Makhi McGee had eight, Jaylen Harris had seven and Quinten Tucker had six. Nathan Kenne grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and Gilbert had five boards.
“We had all nine guys contribute offensively with young guys playing critical minutes down the stretch when we got in foul trouble,” Bentzler said. “Extremely proud of our kids right now. Their attitude, effort and focus have been incredible since we made the adjustments at Christmas time.”
FRANKTON 72, TRI-CENTRAL 70, OT
The Eagles scored the final nine points of overtime to fend off the Trojans’ upset bid in the game at Frankton.
TC forward Jake Chapman was outstanding in defeat. He scored 42 points, grabbed seven rebounds and took three steals. He finished 14 of 25 from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-land. He was 8 of 11 on free-throw attempts.
Also for the Trojans (5-8), Caden Leininger scored 14 points, Mason Pickens grabbed seven rebounds and Conner Hindman dished six assists.
HOMESTEAD 74, PERU 41
Class 4A No. 1-ranked Homestead lived up to its lofty ranking in dealing visiting Peru a 74-41 loss. The Bengal Tigers dropped to 13-2.
