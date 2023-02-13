Kokomo sophomore Aubrey Simmons took ninth place in the 100-yard backstroke Saturday at the IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Swimming in the consolation finals, Simmons clocked :56.42 to finish first among the eight swimmers. That bettered her time of :56.96 from Friday’s prelims.
Simmons was making her second consecutive state appearance in the backstroke. She finished 10th in the event last year.
Also in the state meet, Simmons took 18th in the 100 butterfly in :56.83, just missing the cut for the top 16.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PERU 55, WESTERN 46
Peru bounced back from a tough loss to Manchester on Friday to beat Western 55-46 Saturday at the Panthers’ Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Up 21-20 at halftime, the Class 3A co-No. 14-ranked Bengal Tigers outscored the Panthers 17-11 in the third quarter to gain separation. Peru’s Matthew Roettger hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the quarter.
Roettger led Peru (13-5) with 21 points. Gavin Eldridge backed him with 13 points and Alex Ross and Braxten Robbins had eight apiece.
Mitchell Dean led Western (11-8) with 16 points and Hudson Biggs backed him with nine points.
JEFF 71, CARROLL 50
Class 2A No. 9-ranked Carroll tested itself with a road game vs. Class 4A school Lafayette Jeff.
The Bronchos jumped to a 25-11 lead by the close of the first quarter, but the Cougars battled the rest of the way. Jeff led 56-44 after the third quarter and then pulled away in the fourth.
Ah’keem Wilson led the Bronchos (12-9) with 27 points.
Owen Duff led the Cougars (15-4) with 16 points. Jake Skinner and Griffin Viney scored eight points apiece and Eli Harshbarger, Chris Huerta and Austin Kuns had six points apiece.
