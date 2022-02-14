Kokomo freshman Aubrey Simmons took home a 10th-place finish in the 100 backstroke to lead the local finishes in the final round of the IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals on Saturday at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Simmons moved up two spots from her preliminary round qualifying swim to take 10th in a school-record :55:89, nearly a second faster than her time in Friday’s prelims.
Kokomo’s team of Simmons, Paige Wilson, Milla Hawkins and Macee Reckard took 16th in the 200 free relay, posting a time of 1:40.35. Of that quartet, three could return for the Katfish next season as Simmons and Hawkins are freshmen, Wilson is a junior and Reckard is a senior.
The Katfish scored nine points as a team at state and took 26th in the team standings out of 41 schools represented in the finals.
Northwestern senior Jaylyn Harrison took 16th in the 50 free, clocking in at 24.62 and notching a point for the Tigers at state.
Carmel took its 36th straight title with a score of 461, well ahead of neighboring school districts Fishers (283) and Hamilton Southeastern (164).
TIPTON 75, TAYLOR 67
Tipton outscored visiting Taylor 20-12 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 75-67 senior night victory over the Titans.
The Blue Devils (13-4) won their third straight game and six of their last seven games. Taylor (8-8) dropped its second straight game.
“It was really good, a double weekend win,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “It was hard to get the first one but really hard to get the second one because different circumstances play into the psyche of high school basketball players. Taylor lost on their home court [Friday] night and they were pretty hungry [Saturday] when they came here, and they obviously know we’re in the sectional together. It was a really good game for us and for us in terms of tournament preparation.”
The trio of Nolan Swan, Grady Carpenter and Nate Powell combined to score all 20 of Tipton’s fourth-quarter points and combined for 66 of 75 points on the night. Swan finished with a game-high 28 points and dished out four assists. Carpenter followed with 20 points and seven assists and Powell added 18 points and six rebounds.
The Blue Devils continued their hot shooting. After shooting 61% in Friday’s 66-47 victory over Culver Academy, Tipton connected on 57% of its field goals against Taylor. The Blue Devils were especially hot from 3-point range, knocking down 9 of 17 treys. Tipton was 18 of 22 from the free-throw line.
The Titans also shot the ball well, converting 26 of 43 (60%) of their field goals, including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc, and were 11 of 16 from the free-throw line. Bobby Wonnell attempted all nine of Taylor’s 3-point shots and hit four on his way to a team-high 26 points. Mekhi McGee added 19 points, five steals and three assists. Misiah Bebley had 10 points and Jay Patterson chipped in nine points and eight rebounds.
“You lose a close game and no one wants to hear about moral victories, but we’ve got two weeks to try and tighten some things up and [Tipton] without question is the prohibitive favorite to win our sectional,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. “This didn’t end our season [Saturday]. We get to come back and practice [today] and still have five or six regular season games to go to continue to get better.
“While I’m disappointed we lost the game, I have the utmost faith we’re going to continue to get better and by the end of the season, be playing our best basketball. I do think we’re playing better each time we go out.”
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
NW 53, ROSSVILLE 38
Northwestern put Koen Berry, Eli Edwards and Mario Reed in double-digits as the Tigers led at each stop at Rossville in picking up their third straight win.
Northwestern led 18-14 after a quarter as Edwards scored eight points and Berry hit two 3-pointers. Reed scored four buckets in the second quarter as the Tigers pushed the Hornets out to arm’s length for a 33-20 lead at halftime. The Tigers led 45-31 after three quarters.
Berry finished with 17 points, Edwards 15 and Reed 14, accounting for 46 points for the Tigers (8-9). Luke Meek scored a game-high 18 points for Rossville (9-10).
PERU 59, WESTERN 46
In a matchup of Sectional 20 teams, the Class 3A No. 7-ranked Bengal Tigers outscored visiting Western 35-22 in the second half to break free from a 24-all tie at halftime and cruise to the finish line for their 15th win with just one loss.
Peru led 18-11 after a quarter, Western came back to tie at halftime, and Peru went up 10 points 42-32 after three quarters.
Peru’s Gavin Eldridge scored all 13 of his points after halftime, and Braxten Robbins, Matt Ross and Matt Roettger combined for another 17 points after the break to help Peru take control. Roettger finished with a game-high 15 points, Ross scored 11 and Robbins 10.
Michael Gaines led Western with a dozen points, Ian Thurston scored 10 and Mitchell Dean eight.
Western (12-7) stayed afloat largely on 3-pointers, hitting 11 triples but only four deuces. Gaines hit four treys, Thurston three and Dylan Bryant and Dylan Hightower two each. Peru hit eight 3s with Eldridge hitting two, Robbins and Roettger two each and Ian Potts one.
MAC 78, CASS 59
The Braves bounced back from a conference loss at Southwood Friday night by getting hot early and putting visiting Cass in a hole in the first half.
Hayden Maiben scored 30 points, Brayden Betzner 21 and Bauer Maple (nine), Josiah Ball (seven) and Brennan Bailey (six) combined for 22 points for the Braves (13-4).
Maconaquah led 22-16 after a quarter on the strength of six 3-pointers, then hit another five triples in a 28-point third quarter to take a 50-24 lead into halftime. Mac led 63-41 after three quarters.
Luke Chambers led Cass (8-9) with 19 points. L.J. Hillis and Tyson Good scored 12 each, and Haden McClain eight. Good grabbed a dozen boards and dished six assists. Chambers had eight rebounds.
TC 61, FAITH CH. 56
Faith Christian (9-8) led 18-15 after a quarter, but Tri-Central (10-8) outscored host squad Faith 17-6 in the second quarter to take a 32-24 lead into halftime. TC led 49-41 after three quarters.
