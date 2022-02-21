Northwestern’s boys basketball team beat Rensselaer 58-51 in the Hoosier Conference’s seventh-place game Saturday at Rensselaer.
With the win, the Tigers pushed their winning streak to four games — and also gave the East Division a 5-0 sweep of the West Division in the HC’s crossover games.
The game was tight throughout with the Tigers leading 13-10 after the first quarter, 31-27 at halftime and 43-40 after the third quarter. The Tigers hit 7 of 9 free throws in the final quarter to fend off the Bombers.
Eli Edwards led Northwestern with 18 points. Mario Reed backed him with 13 points and Cayden Greer had 11. Greer hit three 3-pointers and Reed had a pair of triples.
Northwestern (9-9) visits Oak Hill (16-4) Tuesday to close the regular season.
M-G 61, EASTERN 48
The visiting Argylls took control early as they led 19-6 after one quarter and 36-20 at halftime.
“Madison-Grant shot the ball extremely well,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “Jase Howell is a very good point guard, maybe the best we have seen.”
Howell scored 13 points in the first quarter. He finished with 18 points.
The Comets were led by their seniors. Levi Mavrick scored 15 points, Austin Roberts had 10 points and six rebounds and Barak Price gave the fans a thrill by making a 3-pointer in his first varsity appearance.
Eastern (8-10) hosts Wabash on Tuesday and visits Carroll on Thursday to close the regular season.
FRANKFORT 57, TIPTON 54
Nate Powell led Tipton with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the road loss. He also had four steals.
Also for the Blue Devils (14-6), Nolan Swan had 14 points, seven assists and three steals and Grady Carpenter had 14 points, six assists and two steals.
Tipton visits Lapel on Thursday to close the regular season.
CULVER ACAD. 75, MACONAQUAH 50
The Braves dropped to 15-5 with the loss.
Maconaquah hosts Peru on Tuesday in a huge Three Rivers Conference game. Peru leads the TRC at 7-0 and Mac is second at 6-1. Both have two league games remaining.
GYMNASTICS
SOUTHMONT INVITE
Northwestern’s Anna Perry won the all-around title with a score of 34.525. She was third on bars (8.20), fifth on beam (8.075), third on floor (9.0) and first on vault (9.25).
Also for the Tigers, Ava Krisher was 10th in the all-around. Her best routines were beam (8.125, fourth) and bars (7.525, sixth).
