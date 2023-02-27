Western junior Evan Butcher soared to a sixth-place finish in the diving program at the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals on Saturday at the Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Butcher posted a score of 408.05 in the 11-dive program.
“I couldn’t be happier with Evan. He showed a lot of focus and a lot of fortitude,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “He left a little meat on the bone. He had a couple dives that he throws pretty well that he could have thrown better. At the same time, that’s why you do these meets. He never lost sight of what he was trying to accomplish.
“I think after the first and second dives, he was as low as 20th [in the 32-diver field]. He got into some of his better dives and he climbed all the way up to fifth at one point. In all, just a very steady, solid day for him.”
Bennett said Butcher and Noblesville’s Aiden Kless battled back and forth, just like they did in the Noblesville Sectional and the Fishers Regional. Kless took fifth at state with a score of 414.90.
The top six at state all came from the Fishers Regional. Hamilton Heights juniors Ethan Swart (512.15) and Nathan Cox (503.65) finished 1-2 and Oak Hill sophomore Grant Cates (496.75) was third.
By finishing in the top eight, Butcher earned a spot on the podium. He made a jump from 14th place last year.
“He’s a happy-go-lucky kid, but he doesn’t show a lot of emotion. He’s goal-driven,” Bennett said. “Our goal this year was to make it onto the podium. We didn’t want to get too wrapped up in that because we know what the competition is like. I’m just really happy for him to finish that high.”
GYMNASTICS
JEFF SECTIONAL
Northwestern sophomore Samara Sims finished sixth in the all-around competition at the Lafayette Jeff Sectional on Saturday to advance to the regional in all-around competition, and senior teammate Anna Perry advanced in two disciplines — vault and uneven bars.
They led Northwestern to the top local showing at the 19-team sectional. Harrison won the meet with a score of 102.3, Lafayette Jeff was second at 102.175, and Westfield was third with 99.85. Northwestern was fifth with 96.925, Western seventh with 94.425, Peru 14th with 41.5, and Maconaquah 16th with a score of 33.025.
The top three teams advance to the regional round. Individually, the top six in each event, and top six in all-around, also advance. The regional is Saturday in Valparaiso.
Sims took sixth in the all-around competition with a score of 34.0. She was 13th on vault (8.5), third on bars (8.2), tied for fifth on beam (9.75) and ninth on floor (8.55).
Perry tied for third on vault (8.95), was sixth on bars (7.9), 15th on beam (8.175) and 29th on floor (7.825). She was 13th all-around with a score of 32.85.
Also for the Tigers, junior Ava Kirsher was 24th all-around with a score of 30.075 and sophomore Kelsey Temme was 38th all-around with a score of 25.925. Krisher scored a top-20 individual event result when she was 19th on bars (7.2).
Freshman Haley Wunderlich led Western by taking 19th in the all-around with a score of 31.6, one spot ahead of freshman teammate Haylee Krause (20th, 31.5). And a third Panther freshman, Riley McLaughlin, was 27th with 29.25.
Wunderlich scored a pair of top-20 finishes in events. She was 12th on beam (8.25) and 14th on floor (8.425). Krause was 15th on bars (7.35).
Peru freshman Nissa Jones was 39th all-around with a score of 21.55.
Maconaquah’s only gymnast was freshman Bella Farnham, whose placed 11th in the all-around with a score of 33.025. Her score counted as Maconaquah’s team score. Farnham was 17th on vault (8.45), seventh on bars (7.85), 10th on beam (8.425) and 16th on floor (8.3). She missed advancing to the regional by one spot on bars.
