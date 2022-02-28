Eastern senior Porter Brovont took eighth place and Western sophomore Evan Butcher was 14th in the diving competition of the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals on Saturday at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Brovont wrapped up his Comet career with his third podium finish. He scored 440.3 in the 11-dive competition.
“It wasn’t the finish we were looking for but … to be a three-year podium finisher in a non-class sport is quite an accomplishment in itself. I’ve been nothing but proud of him,” Eastern diving coach Ryan Morgan said.
Brovont plans to dive in college, but Saturday’s meet wrapped up a high school career that saw him reach state all four years. After a 22nd-place finish as a freshman in 2019, he made the podium as a sophomore (fourth place), junior (seventh) and again as a senior.
“He didn’t start [diving] until he was an eighth grader, and his very first year he broke the school record and freshman year he qualified for state,” Morgan said. “I would say I’ve never coached a harder-working kid. He always has done whatever he needed to do to get to a goal and he’s kept that goal focused and worked harder than anybody I’ve ever coached.”
Butcher scored 389.1 in his first trip to state and survived both cuts. The original field of 32 is whittled to 20 after the preliminary round, and then a final 16 advance from the semifinals. Butcher had the 20th-best scores coming out of the regional, so his performance Saturday moved him up the ladder.
“Once we realized that going to state was going to be in our ability, our goal was to make it through all the cuts, and that meant making at least the top 16,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “It’s kind of the way his dive list is engineered is to have a really good start, to have that survivability. He just dove well. He didn’t dive his absolute best, he didn’t blow the doors off it, but to be successful at that level you have to be able to dive consistently well and he really did that [Saturday].
“I’m proud of the hard work he put out all season. I’m really proud of his composure.”
With two more seasons to go, it was a good first step for Butcher to experience the state meet.
“That was our goal,” Bennett said. “We both, after the regional, kind of talked about it: Our goal was to get there, so we’re in the bonus rounds now, so we wanted to learn from it, perform, push ourselves under the pressure and get a gauge of what it’s like to dive in that competition.”
Danville’s Holden Higbie won the diving competition by nearly 50 points with a score of 535.75. In the team competition, Carmel won six races and cruised to its eighth straight team title with a score of 381, more than 130 points ahead of Zionsville (247).
GYMNASTICS
JEFF SECTIONAL
Northwestern gymnast Anna Perry scored second on vault and is headed to the Valparaiso Regional after local squads competed in the 18-team Lafayette Jeff Sectional on Friday.
Northwestern posted a team score of 88.1 and took eighth, Western scored 79.275 and was 11th, and Peru scored 33.475 and was 15th. Harrison won the sectional with a score of 105.525. The top three teams advance to the regional, as well as the top six individuals in each event or all-around advance.
Perry posted a score of 9.525 on vault to take second. She also scored 6.2 on bars, 8.65 on beam, 8.875 on floor, and tied for 11th in the all-around competition with a score of 33.25. She will compete in the Valparaiso Regional on at 2 p.m. (Kokomo time) on Saturday.
Ava Kirshner scored 8.05 on vault, 6.8 on bars, 6.675 on beam, and 7.725 on floor for an all-around score of 29.25. Kelsey Temme scored 7.8 on vault, 4.675 on bars, 6.0 on beam, and 7.125 on floor for an all-around score of 25.6.
Berkley Woolley had Western’s top all-around performance with a score of 32.9 and highest placing on an individual event when she tied for 10th on beam with an 8.75. She also scored 8.2 on vault, 7.35 on bars and 8.6 on floor.
Dani Dalpoas scored 8.2 on vault, 6.775 on bars, 7.8 on beam, and 7.35 on floor for a 30.125 all-around.
Madison Mansfield scored 7.25 on beam and 7.85 on floor. Shelby Conaway scored 8.4 on beam.
Marissa Roush had Peru’s top score in an event with a 5.775 on beam.
BOYS HOOPS
CARROLL 77, EASTERN 51
With the win, Class 2A No. 6-ranked Carroll closed the regular season 20-1 overall and a perfect 7-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference title. The Cougars took the HHC title outright after sharing the 2021 title with Eastern.
In addition, Carroll closed the regular season 10-0 in home games for the second straight season.
“A lot of this is our kids,” Carroll coach Bodie Bender said of the success. “They’ve built this culture and they just have that refuse-to-lose attitude and for us, I hope it continues into [sectional play].”
It was all Cougars, all night after Carroll ran out to an early 18-0 lead with buckets coming in all kinds of ways including a run out by Jake Skinner, multiple 3-pointers from Chris Huerta and crafty moves around the rim by Owen Duff.
Duff finished with 27 points. He reached the 1,000-point mark on a score inside late in the second half. Skinner finished with 17 followed by 10 from Huerta.
In the opposing locker room, Eastern coach Mike Springer admitted the Comets caught Carroll on a night where the Cougars couldn’t miss, but also applauded his Comet team for its continual fight.
“Carroll was on fire from the opening tip and we missed some shots that we should have made. When it’s 16-0 and you use three timeouts, it’s hard to catch up at that point, but our kids didn’t quit. I mean, if you watched the game, you saw them out there taking the thing to the basket and making some plays,”
Levi Mavrick led the Comets (8-12) with 16 points followed by Cayden Calloway’s 15 and Corbin Snyder’s seven.
Both teams received sectional byes. Carroll will play the Fountain Central-Seeger winner in a Class 2A Western Boone Sectional semifinal Friday, and Eastern will play the Heritage-Norwell winner in a Class 3A Norwell Sectional semifinal Friday.
TAYLOR 85, RIVERSIDE 77
Bobby Wonnell scored 31, Mekhi McGee 27 and Jay Patterson 12 as the Titans staged a 19-point turnaround in the middle quarters and beat Indianapolis Riverside to close the regular season.
Riverside led 22-13 after a quarter but the Titans asserted themselves in the middle quarters. Taylor led 38-37 at halftime and a 64-54 entering the fourth period.
“We never really got the game totally under control,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. “They even came back at us at the end a little bit. They were by far the quickest and most aggressive team we’ve played this year. They pressed us all over the place and we made some silly mistakes.
“I don’t think we handled it as well at times as we needed to but they kept their heads and kept playing hard. Our big three in Bobby, Mekhi and Jay played really well. Cody Groves has been a really steady guy for us since the start of January.
“They did a pretty good job of closing out a game and finishing the season with a win.”
Taylor improved to 12-9 to close the regular season and is assured of a winning season. The Titans face the host Blue Devils in the opening round of the Class 2A Tipton Sectional on Tuesday.
