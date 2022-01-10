Kokomo’s girls swimming and diving team took second place in the North Central Conference meet on Saturday at Purdue University.
Led by Macee Reckard and Aubrey Simmons, the Katfish won seven of the 12 events.
Individually, Reckard won the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.38) and 500 freestyle (5:16.44) and Simmons won the 100 butterfly (:58.66) and 100 backstroke (:57.85).
“Simmons broke a school record in the 100 fly that was from 1990 and broke the school and NCC record in the 100 backstroke,” Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said.
Another highlight for the Red and Blue came from Milla Hawkins, who out-touched Harrison’s Lauren Salazar to win the 50 free in a time :25.51. That tied Kokomo’s freshman record.
Kokomo also won the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Reckard, Emily Lucas, Simmons and Hawkins won the 200 medley in a time of 1:53.24. Hawkins, Paige Wilson, Simmons and Reckard won the 200 free in 1:41.20. Both relays broke school records. The previous records were set in 1998 (200 medley) and 2000 (200 free).
Trimpe noted the Katfish had solid swims up and down the lineup. He pointed to podium finishes by Lucas (fourth in breaststroke) and Wilson (fourth in 100 free and seventh in 200 free) as examples. Lucas and Wilson teamed with Rilyn Wonnell and Lily Johnson to finish third in the 400 free relay.
Harrison took the title with 529 points. Kokomo followed with 318. Muncie Central and Richmond tied for third with 249 apiece.
EASTERN 110, CARROLL 39
The Comets won 11 of the 12 events in beating the Cougars.
Individually for the Comets, Ava Kantz took victories in the 200 free and 500 free, Grace VanBibber won the 200 IM, Arabelle Ewing sprinted to a win in the 50 free, Leah Jordan won the diving program, Cora Kendall won the 100 butterfly, Lilly Shallenberger touched first in the 100 free and Lola Williams won the 100 backstroke.
Eastern swept the relays. Williams, Kantz, Kendall and Ewing won the 200 medley. Williams, VanBibber, Becky Crabtree and Kendall won the 200 free. And Kendall, Crabtree, Addie Conner and Williams won the 400 free.
BOYS SWIM
NCC MEET
Harrison posted a score of 498 to win the NCC meet at Purdue. Kokomo was fifth with 196.
Andrew Jay and Gabe Booher led the Katfish with Jay finishing fourth in the 500 free (5:19.45) and fifth in the 200 free (1:56.12) and Booher taking eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.97). Jay and Booher teamed with Linken Brock and Isaac Flamino to finish fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:55.10). Flamino, Jay, Booher and Alejandro Gee took fifth in the 200 free relay (1:40.68).
“Nearly every individual swim was a personal best which should give us momentum heading into our final five dual meets and sectionals in six weeks,” Trimpe said.
Trimpe noted Kokomo was without two-time defending NCC diving champ Isaac Elkin.
EASTERN 114, CARROLL 43
The Comets won 11 of the 12 events.
Eli Hueston and Philip Beedham led the way. Individually, Hueston won the 200 free and 100 free and Beedham touched first in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Hueston swam on the winning 200 and 400 free relay teams and Beedham joined him on the 400 team.
Also winning individual events for the Comets were: Porter Brovont (diving); Gavin Sonafrank (100 butterfly); Charlie Kendall (500 free); and Obadiah Greene (100 backstroke).
The Comets swept the relays. Greene, Luke Laubenstein, Levi Lapp and Gabe Justice won the 200 medley. Trey Louks, Joe White, Brovont and Hueston won the 200 free. And Kendall, Tim Cauthern, Beedham and Hueston won the 400 free.
WRESTLING
STATE DUALS
Western battled to a 3-1 record and fifth-place finish in Class 2A at the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Team State Duals at Martinsville.
One of four unseeded teams in the 12-team bracket, Western faced Hoosier Conference rival and No. 8-seeded Hamilton Heights in the opening round. The Panthers prevailed 42-30, avenging a loss to the Huskies in Western’s season opener.
Next, Western faced top-seeded Bellmont in the quarterfinal round and the Braves beat the Panthers 45-27. Western bounced back to beat No. 4 Garrett 41-28 to reach the fifth-sixth match. There, the Panthers took down No. 2 Delta 42-28.
“It was a good day,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “I thought Bellmont was the team that if you were going to win it, you’d have to beat them. We had a few matches [in that match] that were really close and could have changed some things, but overall Bellmont is a really good team. We need to do a few things a little better to beat a team like that.
“I was really impressed with how we came back after getting beat by Bellmont,” he added. “Once we lost in that round, the best we could do was fifth. The boys really stepped up. They did what they needed to do to be in the top five. I thought that said a lot about our kids.”
Tanner Tishner (113 pounds), Mitchell Betz (152) and Hayden Shepherd (170) led the Panthers with 4-0 days. Benton Kanable (106) and M.J. Norman (195/220) both went 3-1 and Aaden Raab (126), Deaglan Pleak (160) and Cole Armstrong (285) had 2-2 days.
Bellmont went on to win the title. Shepherd noted the Panthers ended up as the only team within 20 points of the Braves.
TIPTON INVITE
Northwestern posted a 3-2 record and took third place in Tipton’s invitational.
The Tigers’ victories came against Lutheran (41-24), Carroll (30-27) and Pendleton Heights (42-30). Sheridan beat Northwestern 60-12, and Tipton beat the Tigers 36-30.
Issac Bumgardner led the Tigers with a 5-0 showing over the 113 and 120 weight classes. He had five pins. Jansen Slate (145) went 4-1 with three pins and one tech fall, Jarrett Elpers (195) was 4-1 and Silas Phillips (138) had three pins.
GOSHEN INVITE
Eastern took fifth place in Goshen’s John Dechant Invitational, which had eight teams. Goshen won the title with 222 points and Winamac was second with 201. Eastern had 169.
The Comets had three champions in Brodie Porter, Bradie Porter and Elijah Buckley. Also for the Comets, Josh Fike and Tyler Wright had third-place showings and Reid Keisling and Eli Bowyer had fourth-place finishes.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW 60, LOGAN 40
McKenna Layden and Leah Carter led the way as the Tigers beat the visiting Berries 60-40 for their fourth straight win.
Layden stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Carter had an all-around game as well with seven points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Carter was 3 of 3 from the field and also made her lone free throw attempt.
Also for the Tigers, Lexi Hale had seven points, Bailey Henry had six points on 3-of-3 shooting and Berkley Wray had four points on 2-of-2 shooting.
Northwestern (13-3) visits Oak Hill on Wednesday, then visits potential sectional opponent Harrison (11-5) on Thursday. Harrison beat Northwestern 45-42 in a sectional semifinal last season.
TIPTON 58, CASS 30
Class 2A No. 3-ranked Tipton shook off a cold first quarter to beat Cass going away in a Hoosier Conference East Division game at Walton.
Tipton guard Ella Wolfe led all scorers with 19 points and also had seven steals. Also for the Blue Devils (15-1, 2-1 HC East), Ashlee Schram had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Abbi Parker contributed eight points and five steals.
Kendal Johnson led Cass (7-10, 0-4) with 14 points.
Tipton will try to extend its 13-game winning streak when it travels to Eastern on Tuesday. Cass travels to North Miami on Tuesday.
BC 79, WESTERN 47
Up 38-23 at halftime, Class 3A No. 4 Benton Central buried Western with a 31-point third quarter in a matchup of Sectional 22 teams. The Bison improved to 19-0.
Caroline Long led Western (11-6) with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Chloe Hunt had 10 points.
Western visits Class 3A No. 7 Hamilton Heights on Tuesday.
MAC 54, WABASH 27
Maconaquah led from start to finish in beating Wabash in TRC play. Lilly Maple led the Braves (10-5, 3-2 TRC) with 25 points. Averi Miller backed her with 10 points.
