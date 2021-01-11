For the second straight night Logansport’s boys basketball team played in a low-scoring defensive scrum against a Howard County opponent — and for the second straight night the Berries came away with a big win.
One night after defeating Kokomo in the Berry Bowl, the Berries defeated visiting Western 49-43 Saturday.
Malachi Pearson scored 31 of the Berries’ 49 points in the win. The 6-foot-4 senior guard shot 10 of 17 from the field and 10 of 10 from the foul line. He added a team-high five rebounds.
It was a back-and-forth game that went down to the wire. Pearson scored on a sideline in-bounds play to complete a 6-0 run to give Logan a 41-36 lead with 1:35 left.
Nathaniel Liddell answered with a 3 for Western. Liddell then came up with a steal and Mitchell Dean scored on a putback to make it 41-40 with 1:14 to go.
Pearson answered with two free throws. The Panthers missed two shots and Garrett Barron scored on a press-breaker to give Logan a 45-40 lead.
Liddell answered with another 3 to make it 45-43 at :20 left. Pearson hit four straight free throws down the stretch surrounding two missed 3-pointers by the Panthers for the final score.
Logan’s weekend sweep moved the Berries’ record to 8-3.
Kyle Sanders had 15 points to lead the Panthers (5-5). Liddell scored 12 and Evan Kretz had 10 points and six rebounds.
NORTHROP 54, KOKOMO 48
Fort Wayne Northrop visited Kokomo on Saturday and handled the Kats for its first victory of the season.
Northrop (1-5) knocked down 22 of 43 shots from the field (51.2%). Kokomo, meanwhile, was 16 of 47 (34%).
Bobby Wonnell led the Kats with 11 points, five rebounds and four steals. R.J. Oglesby had 10 points and six rebounds, Dashaun Coleman had eight points and Jackson Richards had six points, six rebounds and four assists.
OLE MISS 65, TAYLOR 52
Taylor battled Mississinewa tough before the Indians broke away in the final quarter of Saturday’s game at Center Court. The Titans led 14-9 after the opening quarter. The Indians led 27-23 at half and 42-36 after three quarters.
“Proud of our guys. Ole Miss has pretty much same team as last year [when they] beat us 42,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “We’re not about moral victories, but our kids understand we’re heading in the right direction to turning this program around. It’s about being ‘all in’ and we finally have a group of young men that believe it.”
Ryley Gilbert led the Titans (4-5) with 17 points. Jaylen Harris had 10 points, Nathan Keene had seven points and 13 rebounds and Josh Bowman had seven points.
Tai McClung and Landen Swanner had 24 points apiece for the Indians (7-4) with McClung hitting 9 of 12 shots from the field. McClung also had 14 rebounds.
“Felt like we contained Swanner as best we could, but just didn’t have an answer for McClung in the paint. [He] just manhandled us inside,” Bentzler said.
TC 66, WES-DEL 58
Jake Chapman poured in 33 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished five assists to lead Tri-Central past visiting Wes-Del in a matchup of Class A Sectional 55 teams.
Chapman finished 9 of 15 from the field (2 of 4 from 3-land) and knocked down 13 of 16 free throw attempts.
Also for TC (3-5), Caden Leininger scored 16 points, Conner Hindman had six points and six rebounds and Mason Pickens had five points and seven boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW 60, LOGAN 40
Northwestern (7-4) got a career-high 30 points from McKenna Layden in a win at Logansport (2-10). Ellie Boyer added 10 points, and Lexi Hale and Ashley Newell each scored eight. Layden had six assists and Boyer five.
“Bailey Henry had a career-high of 10 rebounds and had a great game,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “McKenna had another fantastic shooting night and finished with 13 rebounds playing in the post. Ashley has been so steady this season and just does so many little things. Ellie had an all-around good game and played great defense. Freshman Lexi Hale had a career day with eight points, seven rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist.”
CARROLL 51, N. WHITE 46
The Class 2A co-No. 9-ranked Cougars moved to 13-2 with the road win.
Alli Harness led Carroll with 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Megan Wagner had 16 points, six boards and two steals and Maryn Worl had nine points, five boards and three steals.
Carroll hosts Frontier tonight. After that, the Cougars have a huge game against fellow Class 2A No. 9 Clinton Prairie on Thursday. Carroll and Prairie share the Hoosier Heartland Conference lead with 4-0 records.
TIPTON 56, CASS 23
The Blue Devils improved to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in the Hoosier Conference East Division with the win. Ashlee Schram had a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Ella Wolfe added 13 points and Abigail Parker 10.
Kendal Johson led Cass (2-10, 0-3) with 14 points and Kyla Mennen had 11.
NORTHROP 63, KOKOMO 53
Fort Wayne Northrop (5-7) held off Kokomo in the fourth quarter to take the win at Memorial Gym. Northrop led 19-13 after a quarter, 30-28 at halftime, and 46-43 after three quarters.
Chloe McClain led Kokomo (6-6) with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, and co-led with three steals. Maddy Butler and Aijia Elliott each scored nine and combined for 13 rebounds.
SHERIDAN 47, TC 43
Karley Leininger led Tri-Central with 12 points and Brittany Temple followed with 10 points.
The Trojans dropped to 7-6 overall and 2-3 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
CC 54, EASTERN 26
Eastern fell to 0-5 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and 0-13 overall with the loss to Clinton Central (8-8, 2-2 HHC). Kara Otto had seven points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for Eastern. Addison Budde and Kassidy Fritch also scored seven each.
WRESTLING
WESTERN WINS HC
Western won the Hoosier Conference Tournament, posting a score of 246 to take the title Friday night. Hamilton Heights was second at 224. Northwestern was fifth (119), Cass sixth (96) and Tipton 10th (48).
The Panthers scored six champions: Tanner Tishner at 106 pounds; Anthony Martin at 113; Justin Brantley at 120; Aidan Belt at 126; Hayden Shepherd at 145; and Braydon Erb at 285.
Additionally, Western’s Mitchell Betz (138) and M.J. Norman (195) each took second, Robert Dinn (132) and Jaedon Smith (160) each took third, Evan Stout (182) was fourth, Brayden Shoaff (170) and Landon Hale (220) were each fifth.
“I thought we wrestled with a little more urgency,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We looked like we were better in shape, we were more aggressive, we still made mistakes but we made mistakes going forward. We were really on our heels the last couple weeks and I didn’t see that Friday night.”
The Panthers won their fourth straight conference crown.
“Our seniors went out with four consecutive conference championships,” Chad Shepherd said. “It was nice to come back after the way we wrestled at team state and come back and wrestle hard. At the beginning of the season you don’t even know if you’re going to get the conference in. That was nice that all the seniors got to wrestle in the conference. It was a good night for everybody.”
Northwestern coach Steve Swinson said he was “very excited with Blayne Leeman [132 pounds] and Cole Cardwell [160] advancing to the championship, with both finishing as runner-ups.” He also noted that Isaac Bumgardner (106), Bodey Henry (145), Jansen Slate (152), Christian Allen (195) and Julion Creason (220) each took third.
KOKOMO SPLITS
Kokomo split a pair of matches Saturday, falling 53-26 to Oak Hill, then beating Peru 45-36.
In the Oak Hill match, Kokomo’s Harvey Barr (113 pounds) won 15-5, Myles LeNoir (145) won by pin in 1:15, Kymani Howard (182) won by pin in 1:17, Chad Washburn (195) won by pin in :51, and Jakobe Sparger (220) won 8-0.
In the Peru match, Barr won 9-5, LeNoir won by pin in 3:03, Wilmer Corrales (152) won by pin in :45, Jaquan East (170) won by pin in 3:00; Howard won by pin in 3:55, Washburn won by pin in 1:01, Sparger won by pin in 3:08, and Sam Baity (285) won by pin in 3:39.
“The day started by honoring our senior wrestlers Sam Baity, Harvey Barr, Wilmer Corrales, Amir Cummings, Branson Guge, Myles LeNoir, Kolton Mickle and Jakobe Sparger,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “This group of young men has won a combined 367 varsity matches over the last four years for Kokomo High School. Harvey leads the group with 112 victories.”
Peru scored six wins against Kokomo. Cole Sailor (120) won by pin in :32, Cooper Baldwin (126) won by pin in 3:14, Cameron Baber (132) won by pin in :35, Alex Legg (138) won by pin in 2:54, Authur Dominique won by pin in 1:06, and Leland Brown (106) won by forfeit.
MAC WINS INVITE
Maconaquah posted a score of 278 to win a 12-team Maconaquah Invite on Saturday.
Tyler Stapleton (120 pounds), Wyatt Price (126) and Logan Farnell (160) each took first place for the Braves. Brayden Raber (106), Drake Guyer (132), Ty Galvan (138), Colin Deckard (182), Mason Taylor (195) and Gavin Nethercutt (220) each took second. Jared Blake (170) and Braxton Caldwell (285) were each third. Nathan Hanes (113) was fourth. Haydon Chance (152) was fifth. And Jaden Judson (145) was sixth.
GIRLS REGIONAL
Kokomo sophomore Aulani Davis took first place at 145 pounds at the North Regional on Saturday at Maconaquah to qualify for this Friday’s girls state meet at Hamilton Heights. She is a defending state champion.
“It’s great for her,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “It’s been a wacky year and the fact that she can still go out and do her thing [is good] and [we’re] looking to see her defend her state title next weekend. Her goals are to ultimately win four for her high school career.”
The top four wrestlers at each weight advanced to state. Kokomo’s Amaya Bowen took sixth at 113.
Maconaquah took third out of six teams in the regional. Penn was first, Jay County second, Mac third, West Lafayette fourth, Lake Central fifth and Delta sixth.
Maconaquah’s Emma Chase, Kilynn Wallace, Crystal Bunch and Lehna Wagner qualified for the state meet.
BOYS SWIMMING
EASTERN WINS
The Comets amassed 159 points to win a three-team meet over Elwood (57) and Carroll (38). Eastern won 11 events.
The Comets swept the relays. Kaiden Williams, Phillip Beedham, Caleb Vogl and Matt Laubenstein won the 200 medley relay. Williams, Porter Brovont, Eli Hueston and Laubenstein won the 200 free relay. And Hueston, Talon Morgan, Vogl and Laubenstein won the 400 free relay.
In individual events, Hueston won the 200 free and 100 free, Beedham won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Laubenstein won the 50 free, Brovont won diving with a school-record score of 320.5, Vogl won the 100 butterfly, and Morgan won the 500 free.
“My seniors are an awesome group of guys,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “Vogl, Laubenstein and Williams are doing a great job encouraging and pushing their teammates. Hueston and Brovont as juniors have been great with backing them up.”
Kleper noted Brovont’s diving continues to shine.
“[Diving coach] Ryan Morgan threw in some dives Porter hasn’t thrown for a while to become familiar with them again. He even broke the six-dive school record again,” she said.
Brovont had previously set a school record on Thursday with a 317.
NCC MEET
Kokomo finished sixth in the nine-team North Central Conference meet.
Kokomo’s Isaac Elkin won the diving program, repeating as conference champion.
Logan Pitner took second in the 50 freestyle and 100 free with season-best times. Also scoring points for the Katfish were Gabe Booher (200 free, 100 breaststroke), Elkin (100 breaststroke), Clayton Hall (500 free, 100 backstroke), Talon Hawkins (200 free, 500 free), Cameron Harris (diving), Benjamin Hillman (200 IM, 100 butterfly), and Andrew Jay (200 free, 500 free).
“Even though we were missing nearly half of the team the ones who were able to attend came to compete,” Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said. “Eighteen out of the 24 individual swims were lifetime bests, and I couldn’t be happier with how the boys performed.”
NW 95, H. HEIGHTS 89
Northwestern topped Heights in a close meet. Caleb Champion won the 100 breaststroke and the 100 backstroke for the Tigers, Drew Gingerich won the 100 free, and Austin Huskey won the 500 free.
The Tigers’ team of Caleb Champion, Gingerich, Huskey and Hunter Mohr won the 200 free relay, and the team of Caleb Champion, Ethan Champion, Cooper Deck and Drew Gingerich won the 400 free relay.
“The boys meet came down to the last relay,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “In order for us to win this meet we had to win the last relay. Our boys swam to a season-best in that relay.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
NCC MEET
The Katfish took second in the NCC meet, winning three events.
The team of Macee Reckard, Jenaka Hawkins, Paige Wilson and Emily Lucas won the 200 medley relay. Reckard won the 100 freestyle in a lifetime-best :55.11 and Hawkins won the 100 breaststroke.
Reckard took second in the 100 backstroke. Hawkins was second in the 200 IM. Lucas was second in the 100 breaststroke. Kaitlyn McGraw was second in diving.
Also scoring points for Kokomo were Stormy Blake (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Kendra Cline (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Emily Griggs (200 free, 500 free), Rachel Hillman (200 free, 500 free), Lily Johnson (50 free, 100 butterfly), Lucas (50 free), Julynne Spidell (100 free), Paige Wilson (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), and Rilyn Wonnell (500 free, 100 backstroke).
“The ladies had a great attitude going into this meet, and we were able to swim very well considering we only rested for a couple of days,” Trimpe said.
EASTERN WINS
Eastern scored 152 points to win a three-team meet over Carroll (105) and Elwood (44).
Six different Comets won individual events. Ella Kantz won the 200 freestyle, Lauryn Shane won the 200 IM, Leah Jordan won diving, Lola Williams won the 100 free, Erin Matheny won the 500 free, and Lilly Shallenberger won the 100 backstroke.
In relays, Kantz, Williams, Arabelle Ewing and Cora Kendall won the 200 free relay, and Shane, Williams, Kantz and Kendall won the 400 free relay.
NW 91.5, H. HEIGHTS 84.5
The Tigers won seven events in a victory over Hamilton Heights. Catherine Bath, Jaylyn Harrison, Ann Bourff and Ashley Ream won the 200 medley relay, and Alex Rosales, Lauren Martin, Harrison and Mady Baxter won the 200 free relay.
Individually, Harrison won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, Baxter won the 200 IM, Bath won the 100 butterfly, and Samantha Bumgardner won the 100 backstroke.
“Our 200 IM was a huge race as we were able to go 1-2 with Mady and Ann Bourff. Those gals had fantastic swims,” Walters said.
MAC 124, ROCHESTER 59
For Maconaquah, Abby Heath won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke, Kaylinn Teegardin won the 50 free and 100 free, Brionna Jernagan won diving, Nevy Sebastian won the 100 butterfly, Hannah Montgomery won the 500 free and the Braves swept the relays.
