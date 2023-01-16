Western’s wrestling team once again is the king of the Hoosier Conference.
Western posted a score of 273 points to win the conference meet Saturday for the sixth straight year. Hamilton Heights was second with 242 and Rensselaer was third with 200.
Lewis Cass (112.5) and West Lafayette (111) took fourth and fifth in the 10-team field. Benton Central (85), Twin Lakes (83), Northwestern (54), Tipton (39) and Lafayette Catholic (32) rounded out the standings.
Western, which hosted the meet, had eight champions and one runner-up.
“I was very pleased. Everybody did a great job all day,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said.
The Panthers’ champions were: Benton Kanable (106-pound weight class); Keegan Tedder (113); Tanner Tishner (120); Tye Linser (132); Robert Dinn (138); Mitchell Betz (152); Deaglan Pleak (160); and M.J. Norman (195). In addition, Cole Armstrong (285) had a runner-up finish, Brody Burns (182) took third place and Liam Bumgardner (126), Brandt Gamble (170) and Hayden Dillinger (220) had fourth-place finishes.
“Most of the guys wrestled about where they should have been. They wanted to bring home that sixth title,” Shepherd said.
For Cass, Michael Banner led the way with a runner-up finish at 182. John Miller (113), Jacob Rechkemmer (195) and Lane Collins (220) had third-place finishes and Jensen Burrous (138) was fourth.
For Northwestern, Isaac Bumgardner (113) and Jansen Slate (145) had runner-up finishes.
William Wolford (170) led Tipton with a third-place showing.
NCC MEET
Kokomo took third place in the North Central Conference meet at Richmond. Harrison took the title and McCutcheon was runner-up.
Kokomo had four individual champions — Jalen May (113 pounds), Gabe Newland (132), Blayke Acord (138) and Chad Washburn (195). Washburn reached 100 career wins with his quarterfinal win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 70, TECH 30
The Kats took a 33-22 lead into halftime, then dominated the second half to win going away in the North Central Conference game at Memorial Gym.
Aijia Elliott led Kokomo (9-11, 4-3 NCC) with a big double-double of 23 points and 15 rebounds. Ma’Kaela Drake scored 18 points, Nande Geyton had 11 points and nine rebounds and Kamaria White had five points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Also for the Kats, Aviannah Pollard scored six points and Regan McClain dished four assists.
Tech dropped to 7-14 overall and 1-6 in the NCC.
MAC 49, TAYLOR 10
The Braves beat the visiting Titans to snap a 10-game losing streak.
Miranda Stoll scored 16 points to lead the Braves (3-15), Bailey Carson had 11 points, Shaelyn Powell had eight and Courtney Stoll had seven.
Amelia Collins and Katie Hogan led Taylor (0-17) with four points apiece.
