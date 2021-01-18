Peru’s boys basketball team beat Kokomo 72-61 Saturday night at Tig-Arena to remain undefeated.
The first half was competitive. The Class 3A No. 11-ranked Bengal Tigers led 19-13 after the first quarter. The Wildkats had a nice second quarter and trailed by only three (34-31) at halftime.
From there, the Tigers (11-0) owned a 53-45 advantage after three quarters. They led by as many as 18 in the final quarter.
The backcourt of Treyden Curtis and Kade Townsend led Peru with Curtis scoring 21 points and Townsend scoring 20. They combined to make 14 of 21 shots from the field.
Also for the Tigers, Matthew Ross had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Peru shot 56.8% as a team.
For Kokomo (2-10), Bobby Wonnell scored a team-high 14 points. Dashaun Coleman had 12 points, Jackson Richards had 10 and Patrick Hardimon had eight.
Next up for Peru is road games against Frankfort on Friday and Northwestern on Saturday. Kokomo visits Muncie Central on Friday and Tipton on Saturday.
TRI-CENTRAL 87, ANDERSON PREP 35
Jake Chapman, the area’s leading scorer, fueled Tri-Central’s rout of Anderson Prep in a matchup of Class A Sectional 55 teams. The Trojan junior scored 31 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists.
Also for TC (5-5), Caden Leininger scored 15 points and distributed seven assists and Conner Hindman had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Trojans will take a three-game winning streak into their Pilgrim Cup game against Tipton on Tuesday.
TIPTON 64, ALEX 42
Mylan Swan caught fire in the second half to help Tipton pull away from visiting Alexandria following a 27-all halftime tie.
After missing his first six 3-point attempts of the game, Swan hit four straight triples, one in the third quarter and three in the final quarter. He finished with 20 points.
Also for the Blue Devils (4-7), Nate Powell had 19 points and six rebounds and Sam Edwards had eight points, five rebounds and three assists. Powell was 7 of 10 from the field and 5 of 6 from the charity stripe.
Tipton will take a two-game winning streak into its Pilgrim Cup game against Tri-Central on Tuesday at TC.
CARROLL 46, PIONEER 22
Carroll crushed Pioneer for its eighth straight win. It was 12-2 after the first quarter, 23-12 at halftime and 36-15 after the third quarter.
Owen Duff led the Cougars (9-1) with 13 points. Chris Huerta had nine points and Ryan Atkisson had seven.
Carroll hosts Tri-Central on Friday in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
LOGAN 44, CASS 36
Logansport heated up from the outside just in time in the fourth quarter to record a 44-36 win over county rival Lewis Cass at the Berry Bowl.
Noah Lange sank six 3-pointers and scored 21 points, which included three 3-pointers in a row in the fourth quarter to lead the Berries (9-4) to the win.
The Kings (7-3) shot just 5 of 14 from the foul line and 1 of 8 from 3-point range for the game. The Berries shot 10 of 17 from the foul line and 8 of 16 from 3, led by Lange’s 6 of 10 effort.
Tristin Miller had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Kings. Luke Chambers had 10 points and nine boards.
Cass hosts Northwestern on Friday and Marion on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WESTERN 74, EASTERN 35
Izzy Johnson scored 22 points to help the Panthers roll past the visiting Comets. Johnson was 6 of 8 from 3-point range.
Also for the Panthers (6-12), Caroline Long scored 16 points and Ella Biggs scored 14 points.
“Very proud of how our kids executed offensively in shooting the ball and moving the ball with purpose,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “Our defensive intensity continued to rise throughout the game. We had solid contributions across all positions.
“Super excited to have multiple kids in double figures,” she added. “Izzy Johnson received our ‘heart’ award by playing a solid game, shooting the ball and contributing on the defensive end. [Long] also had one of her best games of the season.”
The Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak.
Kassidy Fritch led the Comets (0-15) with 12 points and four steaks. Kara Otto had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Macy Coan had seven points.
“I was watching the Cass-Western game [Friday] night after our game. I noticed that Western was missing a lot of shots. Unfortunately for us [Saturday], they didn’t miss much,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said.
CASS 47, TC 25
Cass blanked Tri-Central 13-0 in the first quarter and 10-0 in the fourth quarter to book-end a solid defensive performance.
Kendal Johnson paced the Kings (5-10) with a game-high 21 points. Kyla Mennen scored 11 points and Paxtyn Hicks added 10 points.
Winners of three in a row, the Kings will look to add to their happy streak when they host Delphi tonight.
H. HEIGHTS 40, TIPTON 35
Hamilton Heights topped Tipton to win the Hoosier Conference’s East Division. The Huskies (14-0 overall) finished division play 4-0. They will play West Division winner Lafayette Central Catholic in the championship Friday at LCC.
Tipton dropped to 12-5 overall and 2-1 in the division. The Blue Devils will play Benton Central in the third-place game.
NORTHFIELD 59, MAC 52
Maconaquah held a 39-37 lead with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter when a water leak in the Braves’ main gym forced the teams to finish in the auxiliary gym. The delay provided Northfield with a spark as it outscored the Braves 22-13 the rest of the way.
Northfield improved to 11-5 overall and 5-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. Mac dropped to 6-8 and 2-3.
Lilly Maple led the Braves with 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Brianna Hubenthal backed her with 13 points and Madison Wilson had seven points and two assists.
WRESTLING
NCC MEET
The North Central Conference split its wrestling meet into separate East and West meets with Kokomo taking part in the West meet at Logansport.
Harrison won the West with a score of 205.5 points. Lafayette Jeff was runner-up with 162. Kokomo was third with 149.5. And Logansport was fourth with 70. McCutcheon was assigned to the West, but did not compete.
Kokomo had three champions — Harvey Barr (113-pound weight class), Kacey Coak (126) and Jaquan East (170). In the finals, Barr pinned his opponent in 1:13, Coak prevailed in a 10-9 decision and East earned a 12-3 major decision.
Also for the Kats, Myles LeNoir (145), Wilmer Corrales (152), Chad Washburn (195), Jakobe Sparger (220) and Sam Baity (285) had runner-up showings and Blayke Acord (120), Brady Stump (160) and Kymani Howard (182) had third-place finishes.
