Boosted by a big first quarter, Peru’s boys basketball team beat Northwestern 60-52 Saturday in a possible Peru Sectional preview.
Peru led 25-15 after the first quarter. Matthew Roettger and Ian Potts fueled Peru’s hot start as Roettger hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the quarter and Potts hit two triples and scored eight points.
The Bengals went on to lead 34-23 at halftime and 45-39 after the third quarter. They sealed the win by making 8 of 9 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Braxten Robbins was 5 of 6.
Roettger led Peru (11-4) with a game-high 21 points, Gavin Eldridge had 14 points, Potts had 11 and Alex Ross had eight.
Cayden Greer led Northwestern (6-6) with 15 points on five 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter to keep his team in the game. Koen Berry had 12 points and Preston Sims had eight.
Peru hosts Whitko in a Three Rivers Conference game Friday while Northwestern visits Twin Lakes the same night.
WESTERN 54, OLE MISS 44
The Panthers topped the Indians 54-44 at Gas City in the first matchup between the teams since November 1999.
Western (10-6) took control in the first quarter with Mitchell Dean scoring five points inside and Patrick Hobson, Dylan Hightower and Hudson Biggs hitting one 3-pointer apiece for a 14-9 lead.
The Panthers went on to lead 26-17 at halftime and 36-31 after the third quarter. They sealed the win by making 12 of 15 free throw attempts in the final quarter.
Dean finished with a game-high 18 points, Biggs scored 11 points and Hightower and Logan Nelson had seven points apiece.
Logan Barnes led the Indians (3-11) with 14 points.
Western hosts Clinton Prairie on Saturday.
MAC 72, FRANKTON 46
Maconaquah outscored visiting Frankton in every quarter in racing to the 26-point win. It was 18-10 after the first quarter, 33-19 at halftime and 49-32 after the third quarter.
Bauer Maple led the Braves (9-5) with 21 points and six rebounds. A.J. Kelly had 15 points, Josiah Ball had 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists and M.J. Ellis had eight points and six boards.
“We strung together two nights of good defense,” Mac coach John Burrus said. “We expended a lot of energy at Western Friday night. We also didn’t shoot very well [Saturday]. We stress to play defense every game and [Saturday] that really helped. We also had 22 offensive rebounds, which is an incredible number.
“It was a good win. Not our best play, but we battled Frankton. A highlight for me was Fuddy Kile having 11 rebounds off the bench.”
The Braves visit Cass on Friday.
CARROLL 71, FAITH 41
Class 2A No. 13-ranked Carroll overwhelmed Faith Christian 71-41 at Lafayette.
The Cougars jumped to a 15-2 lead by the close of the first quarter and kept complete control the rest of the way.
Owen Duff scored 18 points and Jake Skinner scored 17 points to lead the Cougars (11-3). Chris Huerta had 11 points and Eli Falkenberg and Noah Falkenberg came off the bench to score eight and seven points, respectively.
Faith dropped to 5-8.
Carroll hosts North White on Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
McCUTCHEON 48, WESTERN 41
McCutcheon led at every stop. The Mavs led 13-9 after a quarter, 26-16 at the half, and 36-24 after three quarters. That was enough of a lead to withstand Western’s rally in the fourth quarter. The Panthers outscored the Mavs 17-12 in the final frame.
Western fell to 14-8. McCutcheon moved to 11-10.
GYMNASTICS
HARRISON INVITE
Northwestern’s Anna Perry and Samara Sims had nice showings in Harrison’s invite. Perry placed second on vault, fifth on bars and fifth in the all-around competition and Sims placed seventh on vault, fourth on bars and sixth in the all-around.
WRESTLING
TRC MEET
Rochester posted a score of 272 to win the Three Rivers Conference meet at Maconaquah. The host Braves finished second in the 10-team field with 210 points, North Miami was third with 204 and Peru was fourth with 133.
Maconaquah was led by individual champions Logan Farnell, Ethan Farnell and Austin Ringeisen. Also for the Braves, Brayden Raber, Alex Ousley, Ty Glavan, Wyatt Price and Camron Montgomery all had runner-up finishes.
HHC INVITE
Tri-Central took second and Eastern took fourth place in the nine-team meet at Clinton Central. The host Bulldogs were first with 268 points, TC followed with 241, Rossville was third with 205, Eastern fourth (188), Sheridan fifth (183), Delphi sixth (142), Carroll seventh (104), Clinton Prairie eighth (102), and Taylor ninth (40).
Eastern had a champion in Tyler Wright. Elijah Bowyer and Wyatt Hoppes each took second. Ian Hewitt and Erick Krogstie were third. Devan Baker and Andrew Cavazos each took fourth. And Jami Howell, Caleb Katsimpalis and Reid Keisling were each fifth.
MARION INVITE
Northwestern’s Isaac Bumgardner (113 pounds) and Jansen Slate (145) each went 3-1 and took second place.
GIRLS SWIMMING
TRC MEET
Maconaquah’s girls dominated in winning the Three Rivers Conference meet for the seventh straight time. The Braves scored 383 to top second-placed Manchester by 120 points.
Maconaquah’s Chloe Jordan won the 200 freestyle (2:09.6) and the 500 free (6:00.86). Abby Heath won the 100 breaststroke (1:16.74). Kathryn Rodkey won diving (307.35). Lucy Loshnowsky won the 100 backstroke (1:11.69). And the team of Zoie Laber, Heath, Nevy Sebastian and Jordan won the 400 free relay (4:08.24).
Maconaquah was second in the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. Laber was second in the 50 free. Samantha Jones was second in the 200 IM and second in the 100 butterfly.
“The girls came to TRC ready to swim,” Mac coach Janet McManus said. “We had over 20 best times and I couldn’t have been more proud of their performances.”
HHC MEET
Host club Clinton Central won the four-team meet with a score of 116, Delphi was second with 75, Eastern third with 64 and Carroll fourth with 45.
Triple winner Ava Kantz was involved in all of Eastern’s first-place swims. She won the 200 freestyle and the 500 free and teamed with Grace Van Bibber, Addie Conner and Lilly Shallenberger to win the 400 free relay.
“We may not have finished where we wanted to, but man, did the girls have a good day at conference,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “The girls were on fire in the water. There were so many time drops. Lilly Shallenberger and Haven Gunderson had amazing swims in their individual events.”
BOYS SWIMMING
TRC MEET
Maconaquah’s boys put up a score of 296 to win the six-team Three Rivers Conference meet. Rochester was second with 273. Depth was critical for the Braves, who had one winner and a pair of runner-up swims.
Maconaquah’s Brady Dausch won diving with a score of 290.2 The Braves were second in the 400 free relay and Cole Nye was second in the 100 breaststroke.
“I am so proud of the effort all of the boys put forth,” Mac coach Brad McManus said.
“This was the eighth consecutive conference win for our boys program. It would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our athletes.”
HHC MEET
Meet host Clinton Central edged Delphi for first place in the four-team meet, scoring 108 points to Delphi’s 102. Eastern was third with 53 points and Carroll fourth with 33.
Eastern’s Jansen Richmond won the 100 backstroke.
“The boys swam so well. Most of the boys were dropping time in their individual events,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “Some standouts in time dropping are Reagan Long, Gavin Sonafrank and Philip Beedham.”
