Kokomo’s Flory Bidunga was a perfect 10 of 10 from the field to lead the Wildkat boys basketball team to a 61-49 victory over Tipton on Saturday night in Memorial Gym.
Bidunga finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds for his state-best 14th double-double of the season. He also had five blocked shots. The 6-foot-10 sophomore is the state’s leader in field goal percentage, rebounds and blocked shots.
Zion Bellamy added 16 points — fueled by a sterling 11-of-12 performance at the free throw line — and Patrick Hardimon had an all-around game of 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Shayne Spear and Reis Beard each scored four for the Kats (11-5) and Spear led with five assists.
Bidunga’s perfect shooting night was third-best such game in program history in the modern era (1985-86 season to present). Dennis Balentine was 13 of 13 against Peru in 1992, and Brad Sebree was 11 of 11 against New Castle in 1989. Bidunga’s 19 rebounds was third best in modern era. He tops that list with a 24-board game against Fort Wayne Northrop.
Kokomo led 15-9 after a quarter and 22-20 at the half before stretching its lead in the third quarter to take a 40-27 lead into the final frame.
Nolan Swan scored 17 points with four assists, and Nate Powell had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (10-4). Grady Carpenter had nine points and Jackson Money had eight.
MAC 63, FRANKTON 52
Hayden Maiben scored 25 points, Brayden Betzner 12, Bauer Maple 11 and Brennan Bailey nine to lead Maconaquah to a road victory.
The Braves (9-2), who have yet to play a home game, outscored Frankton 38-26 in the second half to take the game after a tight first half. Frankton (6-7) led 12-10 after a quarter and 26-25 at halftime.
“Frankton started off the game with some good shooting and was fluid in their offensive movement,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “They are a good team and controlled the tempo for most of the possessions in the first half.
“After the first few possessions of the second half, we took control of the tempo of the game. We held them to nine points in the third quarter, and we picked up even more momentum as Brennan Bailey hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a 40-35 lead into the fourth quarter. This was part of a 21-3 run that we put together in the third and fourth quarters to take control of the game.”
Josiah Ball added six points for Maconaquah and Trace Armstrong led the squad with seven rebounds.
Maconaquah hosts North Miami on Wednesday for its first home game.
CARROLL 62, FAITH 47
The Class 2A No. 5-ranked Cougars improved to 12-0 with a comfortable victory over Faith Christian (6-5). Jake Skinner and Owen Duff led the Cougars with 15 points each, Chris Huerta scored 14, Austin Kuns eight and Griffin Viney six.
The Cougars took control quickly, going up 20-9 after a quarter and 35-17 by halftime. Skinner scored 10 points in the first period and five teammates had a bucket each to put Faith Christian in an early hole. Six Cougars scored in the second quarter.
GIRLS HOOPS
McCUTCHEON 53, WESTERN 36
McCutcheon (12-9) took a four-point lead at the half then established control in the second half against visiting Western (12-9).
“McCutcheon went on a run in quarter 3. Kids battled and never quit. McCutcheon is a very solid and well-coached team, especially with [Teresa] Maggio,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said.
Caroline Long led Western with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Mackenzie York added seven points.
Mavs’ point guard Maggio scored a game-high 25, a day after the IUPUI recruit scored 38 in a win over Anderson.
CC 41, EASTERN 24
Eastern took a 10-9 lead after a quarter but Clinton Central shut out the host Comets in the second period to lead 19-10 at halftime. CC led 31-22 after three quarters.
The Comets fell to 1-6 in the HHC and 2-18 overall. Clinton Central improved to 12-8 overall and 4-3 in the league.
WRESTLING
HHC MEET
Eastern finished second in the nine-team Hoosier Heartland Conference meet at Clinton Central with four champions and four runner-ups among the Comets’ top results.
Bradie Porter (152 pounds), Brodie Porter (170), Elijah Buckley (220) and Tyler Wright (285) each won titles for Eastern. Eli Bowyer (120), Eli Ferguson (126), Gabe Monize (132) and Reid Keisling (195) each took second. Jami Howell (106) and Ian Hewitt (138) each took fourth, and Matthew Grimes (145) and Josh Fike (182) were each sixth.
Sheridan won the meet with a score of 258.5, Eastern was second (246), Rossville third (159), Carroll fourth (158), Clinton Central fifth (137.5), Tri-Central sixth (137), Clinton Prairie seventh (116.5), Delphi eighth (98), and Taylor ninth (35).
Tri-Central had a pair of champions in Jaiton Archer (113) and Trevor Philapy (160), and Carroll’s Jackson Ayres won the 138-pound title.
TRC MEET
Maconaquah finished second to Rochester in the Three Rivers Conference meet, which the Braves hosted.4
The Braves had one individual champion (Logan Farnell) and five runners-up (Brayden Raber, Wyatt Price, Ty Galvin, Cory Bockover and Austin Ringeisen).
MARION INVITE
Northwestern squared off with three opponents in the Marion Invitational.
Muncie Central topped Marion 48-24. Northwestern’s Silas Phillips (138 pounds), Jansen Slate (145) and Alec Fourez (170) each won by pin and Isaac Bumgardner (113) won by forfeit.
In a 36-21 loss to Pike, Northwestern’s Slate (145) won by decision while Bumgardner, Samuel Craig (160) and Shawn Reese (182) won by forfeit.
Marion beat Northwestern 48-27 with Bumgardner (113), Craig (160) and Jarrett Elpers (195) each scoring pins for Northwestern. Slate (145) won by decision and Reese (182) won by forfeit.
BOYS SWIMMING
HHC MEET
Eastern’s Porter Brovont re-set his own school and Hoosier Heartland Conference records with his 11-dive score of 540.25 to win the diving competition.
Clinton Central won the four-team meet with a score of 114.5, Delphi was second at 103, Eastern third at 57.5, and Carroll fourth with 31.
TRC MEET
Maconaquah scored 317.5 points to win the five-team Three Rivers Conference meet at Maconaquah. It was the Braves’ seventh straight TRC crown. Rochester was second (263), Tippecanoe Valley third (220.5), Wabash fourth (124) and Manchester fifth (113).
For the Braves, Walker Hayes won the 50 freestyle (:22.84) and tied for first in the 100 (:51.04) with Tippecanoe Valley’s Brandon Hoffman. Mac’s 200 free relay team of Kyler Hanson, Isaac Lorenz, Garrett McManus and Hayes won in 1:37.41.
“We were missing [three swimmers] due to sickness so some of the others had to step up,” Maconaquah coach Brad McManus said. “I am so proud of how far this group of young men have come this season.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
TRC MEET
Maconaquah ran away with the title in the six-team TRC meet at Maconaquah, scoring 401 points. Rochester was second (249), Manchester third (184), Tippecanoe Valley fourth (133), Wabash fifth (101) and Northfield sixth (24).
Kaylinn Teegardin, Abby Heath, Laci Winegardner and Antonia Dornich started the meet on a strong note for Maconaquah by winning the 200 medley relay (2:07.6). Hannah Montgomery won the 200 free (2:11.42), then added the 500 free (6:08.01) in a 1-2 sweep with Windegardner.
Dornich won the 50 free (:27.12) and the 100 free (1:00.53). Brionna Jernagan won diving (362.3) in a 1-2 sweep with Lillian Semoure. Teegardin won the 100 backstroke (1:07.89) in a 1-2 sweep with Lucy Loshnowsky. Teegardin, Thea Tyra, Montgomery and Dornich closed the meet by winning the 400 free relay (4:07.43).
“What a great TRC,” Mac coach Janet McManus said. “The girls swam great and came ready to swim.”
HHC MEET
Eastern picked up a pair of victories at the HHC meet with Leah Jordan winning the diving competition and the 400 freestyle relay team of Cora Kendall, Ava Kantz, Becky Crabtree and Grace VanBibber placing first.
Delphi won the four-team meet with a score of 100, edging second-placed Clinton Central by five points. Eastern was third with 68 and Carroll fourth at 43.
“Even though we finished third, the girls put forth their best effort,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We were missing two key swimmers that would have helped us make the score a little bit closer. Overall I’m proud of how the girls did. We had lots of best times and close touches.”
