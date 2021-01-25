Correction: Before Saturday, Cass and Marion had last played in boys basketball in a 1981 regional semifinal at Marion. The Tribune had the incorrect year in the original version of this story. It's been corrected.
Kokomo’s girls basketball team buried winless Eastern with a dominant second quarter and the Wildkats went on to post a 54-14 victory Saturday at Memorial Gym.
The Kats pitched a 24-0 shutout in the second quarter to build a 35-3 halftime lead. The Kats made 11 of 22 shots in the half and held the Comets to 1-of-16 shooting.
Kokomo led 45-7 after the third quarter and 54-7 in the fourth quarter before Eastern scored the game’s final seven points.
The Kats improved to 7-8 and the Comets dropped to 0-18.
Chloe McClain led Kokomo with a season-high 32 points. She finished 10 of 18 from the field (4 of 8 from 3-land) and 8 of 9 from the charity stripe. She also had seven steals and six rebounds.
Also for the Kats, Aijia Elliott scored eight points and Sainghia Balantine had seven rebounds and three assists.
TIPTON 44, WESTERN 37
Abigail Parker and Ashlee Schram led the visiting Blue Devils to a road victory to finish Hoosier Conference play. Parker scored 17 points while Schram had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ella Wolfe and Hallie Wolfe had five points each, with Hallie Wolfe adding five steals.
The teams were tied at 9-all after a quarter and 18-all at halftime. Tipton took a 28-25 lead after three quarters. Tipton finished Hoosier Conference East Division play with a 3-1 record and is 14-6 overall. Western (6-15 overall) ended 0-4 in the division.
CARROLL 79, FAITH CH. 39
The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Cougars (16-3) got 30 points from Alli Harness, 20 points from Megan Wagner and 17 from Madison Wagner in a comfortable victory over Faith Christian (6-7). Carroll led 15-6 after a quarter and 31-14 at halftime.
Harness and Maryn Worl each had nine rebounds, and Harness added seven assists and six steals. The Wagners had five assists each, Madison Wagner had three blocks, and Morgan Viney had eight points and three blocks.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WESTERN 64, EASTERN 33
The visiting Panthers rolled past the Comets for their fifth straight win.
Western (9-5) led 20-11 after the first quarter, 31-18 at halftime and 50-24 after the third quarter.
Evan Kretz led a balanced Panther attack with 14 points. Cooper Jarvis and Kyle Sanders scored 13 points apiece, Nathaniel Liddell had 10 and Mitchell Dean had six.
Brayden Richmond led the Comets (5-6) with 13 points.
Eastern played its fourth straight game without All-Area player Evan Monize, who is the team’s leading scorer.
TAYLOR 58, NORTHFIELD 47
Led by Josh Bowman, Taylor beat visiting Northfield to snap a five-game losing streak.
Bowman scored a game-high 18 points and the Titans (5-8) backed him with balance. Jaylen Harris scored 11 points, Quinten Tucker had nine, Ryley Gilbert had eight and Ty’Mon Davis hit two 3-pointers for six points.
“We led wire to wire,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “Our kids knew this was another opportunity to get a win. It wasn’t perfect, but they are playing well together as a team now. The top nine know if one or two of them are struggling on any given night, one of their teammates will pick them up.”
Bentzler noted Harris provided “another great defensive game.” Nathan Keene grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and Bowman and Davis had six boards apiece as the Titans finished with a 36-19 rebounding advantage.
CARROLL 51, FAITH CH. 35
Carroll held Faith Christian to just eight points in the second half to win going away after trailing 27-25 at halftime.
Owen Duff led the Cougars (11-1) with 17 points. He hit 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
Also for the Cougars, who have won 10 in a row, Ethan Duff had 12 points and Kaleb Meek had six points.
The win streak is Carroll’s best since the 2008-09 season when the Cougars opened 10-0.
PERU 53, NW 40
The Class 3A No. 11 Bengal Tigers (12-1) bounced back from their only loss of the season a night before by pulling away from the Purple Tigers in the fourth quarter. Peru outscored Northwestern 16-7 in the final frame.
Northwestern led 13-12 after a quarter, Peru led 31-29 at halftime, and Peru held a 37-33 lead after three quarters.
Eli Edwards led Northwestern (0-6) with 16 points and Mario Reed scored 12.
MAC 51, FRANKTON 42
Brayden Betzner led the Braves’ offense with 16 points, followed by Hayden Maiben with 14 and Nolan Kelly with 13.
Frankton led 17-12 after a quarter and 24-19 at halftime, but Mac knotted the game at 30-all after three quarters and won the fourth quarter by nine points.
“Our defense won it for us as we held Frankton to seven points in the second quarter and six points in the third,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “We found our spark early in the fourth as we hit a couple shots, followed by stops on the defensive end. Frankton executes their offense very well and we did a better job of taking away their most efficient shots.
“Graham Stoll was a huge key to our win. His post defense was very valuable and contributed to our win just as much as anything else.”
MARION 69, CASS 47
Visiting Marion led 18-7 after one, 34-22 at halftime and 47-35 after three in the teams’ first matchup since a 1981 regional semifinal contest at Marion. It was 53-41 with 5:27 left when a Cass player was called for a technical foul which led to a four-point possession as the Giants pulled away late.
Marion played without star guard Jalen Blackmon and coach James Blackmon due to contact tracing.
Mathew Goolsby had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Giants (6-6). Cubie Jones scored 13, Taden Metzger and Rodney Gibson had 12 apiece and Josh Balfour added nine.
Tristin Miller had 22 points and 10 boards to lead the Kings (8-5). Tyson Good scored 10. Carson Vest had six and Tyson Johnson added four points, five assists and three steals.
WRESTLING
WESTERN GOES 1-2
The Panthers fell 40-39 to South Dearborn, fell 48-22 to Carroll of Allen County, and beat Richmond 57-15 in duals at Western.
Braydon Erb (285 pounds), Hayden Shepherd (145), Mitchell Betz (138), Aden Yeary (106 and 113) and Tanner Tishner (106 and 113) each went 3-0. M.J. Norman (195) was 2-1, and Connor Pockette (145) was 1-0.
Erb’s contest with Carroll’s Reeve Muncie was the top match of the day. Muncie entered as the top-ranked heavyweight in the state and Erb was ranked second. Muncie beat Erb twice last season, but Erb won Saturday’s contest 3-1. He also had two pins.
“I think he’s in pretty good position,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said of Erb heading into the postseason next week. “I think he would like to be in a little better shape, and I think some of that has to do with [Western’s team] missing three weeks in December. It’s tough to make up matches. He wrestled a really good match against a really good guy, I think that kid placed fifth last year [at state] and obviously was ranked No. 1. That kid’s had some close matches so you knew that guy was going to wrestle six minutes. I think Braydon wrestled pretty well.”
Western wrestled a mix of varsity and JV wrestlers.
“If you just look at the team scores, you’re like ‘oh man, it wasn’t a very good day,’ but we wrestled half varsity, half JV guys,” Shepherd said. “It was not a bad day for us. Varsity kids got some good matches. Erb wrestled the No. 1 guy in the state, Hayden got to wrestle a ranked guy. I think Fort Wayne Carroll had a couple big guys who were ranked at 195 and 220. The competition is pretty good and our younger guys did pretty good.”
NW GOES 1-2
Northwestern went 1-2 in duals at the Marion Invite and got a milestone moment from Kyle Cardwell. Indianapolis Scecina beat Northwestern 36-30, Northwestern beat Pike 36-18, and Marion edged Northwestern 42-36.
Four Purple Tigers went unbeaten on the day. Isaac Bumgardner (113 and 120 pounds), Marcos Castorena (138), Bodey Henry (152) and Cardwell (182) were each 3-0. Jansen Slate (145) finished 2-1.
“Outstanding day for us at Marion in a triple dual event. Each dual we accomplished our goal by winning more head-to-head matches that were actually wrestled,” NW coach Steve Swinson said.
Cardwell’s victory against Pike was the 100th of his career.
“I am really proud of him and all our guys for their efforts all day long,” Swinson said.
HHC WRESTLING
Sheridan took the title of the Hoosier Heartland Conference meet, scoring 243 points to win the nine-team tournament. Eastern was second (233), Carroll third (209), Delphi fourth (154), Clinton Central fifth (152), Clinton Prairie sixth (99), Tri-Central seventh (95), Rossville eighth (77) and Taylor ninth (52).
Eastern scored five champions. Eli Ferguson (120 pounds), Luke Hetzner (145), Tallan Morrisett (152), Bryce Buckley (160), and Brodie Porter (170) each won titles with 3-0 records. Caleb Melton (113), Elijah Buckley (220) and Tyler Wright (285) each went 2-1 and finished second. Nathan Herr (195) was 2-2 and took fourth and Matt Grimes (126) was 2-2 and took fifth.
“I thought we wrestled well. Any time you go and put eight guys in the finals it’s a good day,” Eastern coach Zack Pence said. “We only entered 10 guys in the tournament so we were kind of behind the eight ball from the get go, so to come out 10 points short it’s not that bad a result. I thought we wrestled well overall.”
Carroll scored three champions on the day in Hayden Lawhead, Jacob Ayres and Jackson Ayres. Additionally, Hunter Simpson, Chase Humphreys and Cergio Santiago were each second, Dakota Lewis and Reed Humphreys were each third, Owen Harsh and Jacob Joiner were each fifth, and Michael Carey was sixth.
Tri-Central’s Cameron Young won the title at 106 pounds.
BOYS SWIMMING
HC MEET
Host squad West Lafayette took first place in the 10-team meet, scoring 420.5 points. Tipton was second (373), Northwestern third (292.5), Western fourth (248.5), Hamilton Heights fifth (219.5), Rennselaer sixth (216), Twin Lakes seventh (148), Lafayette Central Catholic eighth (88), Benton Central ninth (83) and Cass 10th (81).
Ayden Stanley highlighted Tipton’s runner-up finish. He was a quadruple winner with individuals wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and additional wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. Stanley set a conference record in the butterfly and the 200 medley relay team set a conference record.
Overall, the Blue Devils swept the relays and Ben Aulbach won the 200 individual medley.
Northwestern’s Caleb Champion swam to first place in the 100 breaststroke in a school-record time of 1:01.12.
“Caleb had a terrific first 25 in his swim and built on that race,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “He really hasn’t seen a close race all season. We are super excited for sectionals and where we can take this race.”
In the 200 free, Northwestern’s Ethan Champion was sixth (1:08.64) and Cooper Deck seventh (2:00.09). In the 200 IM, Caleb Champion was third (2:07.34) and Austin Huskey sixth (2:08.69). In the 50 free Hunter Mohr took eighth (:24.35). Huskey was sixth in the 100 butterfly (:59.14). Drew Gingerich was fifth in the 100 free (:51.91) and third in the 100 backstroke (:57.98). Ethan Champion was fifth in the 500 free (5:23.82).
Gingerich, Caleb Champion, Huskey and Ethan Champion teamed to take fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:45.47). Caleb Champion, Cooper Deck, Mohr and Will Baxter were sixth in the 200 free relay (1:38.59). And the team of Huskey, Baxter, Ethan Champion and Gingerich was third in the 400 free relay.
“These boys collectively moved up 58 spots from their seeds,” Walters said. “I couldn’t have asked for more. They have worked super hard in the face of the virus and quarantines and simply left it all in the pool. I absolutely couldn’t be prouder of this group of young men.”
Western’s top swim came in the 100 backstroke, where Drew Caldwell tied a West Lafayette swimmer for first place in :56.62. Tanner Vance also took eighth in that race (1:03.92). Caldwell was also fifth in the 200 IM (2:08.2). Pete Bradshaw was second in the 50 free (:22:57) while Mason Hill was fifth (:24.02). Bradshaw was third in the 100 free (:50.55). Hill was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.83).
In relays, Western’s 200 medley team of Caldwell, hill, Bradshaw and Avery Berryman took third (1:44.48). The 200 free team of Bradshaw, Caldwell, Taylor Rathbun and Hill took third (1:32.56). And the 400 free team of Rathbun, Berryman, Vance and Charlie Conkle took fifth (3:42.39).
For Western coach Brad Bennett, Caldwell’s backstroke victory was the high point of the meet.
“It’s not been a big secret that he’s a solid backstroker and that was one of the swims I’ve been looking forward all season to see how good is he? I was excited to see the winning drive in him finally click in and finally show that. He swam the 200 IM in similar fashion, it’s just the field’s a little stronger in that. He had a great day,” Bennett said.
“A lot of my guys did a nice job and I was glad to see the potential I see in them finally shine through in this meet. When things finally click and they finally realize that they are as fast and as tough as you’ve been telling them all season, it’s really rewarding and kind of, to me, what coaching’s all about.”
MAC WINS TRC
Maconaquah won its sixth straight Three Rivers Conference title when the Braves came out on top of the six-team meet. Mac led with a team score of 375, well ahead of Rochester in second (293).
Mac collected three first-place finishes. Vincenzo Rooker won the diving competition and also took sixth in the 50 freestyle. Jade Chadwell was fourth in diving. The Braves were particularly strong in the relays. Mac took second in the 200 medley relay, won the 200 free relay and won the 400 free relay.
Richie Leary was fourth in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 backstroke. Hunter O’Conner was second in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free. Matt Wilson was seventh in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Walker Hayes was second in the 200 free and second in the 100 free. Quinn Richard was fifth in the 500 free. Brandon Smitley was third in the 500 free and fifth in the 100 backstroke. Coen Thompson was sixth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 butterfly. Isaac Lorenz was fifth in the 200 free.
“This team has fought through quarantine, missed practices due to shut down, and several meets,” Mac coach Brad McManus said. “They have accomplished several season goals, but we still have several to go at sectional.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
MAC WINS TRC
Maconaquah ran away with the championship at the six-team Three Rivers Conference meet Friday with a score of 349 points. Rochester was second at 269.
GYMNASTICS
NW INVITATIONAL
Logansport won the eight-team Northwestern Invitational, followed by Lapel, Northwestern, Western, Noblesville, Jay County, Mississinewa and Peru.
