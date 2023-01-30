Northwestern girls basketball standout McKenna Layden turned in a big performance in her final home game to lead the Class 3A No. 11-ranked Tigers past Argos 69-24 Saturday.
Layden scored 24 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished five assists and took three steals. The Indiana All-Star candidate and Purdue recruit made 8 of 14 shots from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-land. She was a perfect 6 of 6 on free-throw attempts.
Fellow Tiger seniors Ashley Newell and Bailey Henry also had nice games. Newell had eight points, two assists and three steals and Henry had four assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Anna Bishir scored 15 points for the Tigers and Lexi Hale had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Samantha Redinger led the Dragons (10-12) with 14 points.
Northwestern (15-4) faces Mississinewa (6-16) at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the Norwell Sectional.
UNIV. 60, TIPTON 55
Class 2A No. 10-ranked University rallied from a 37-28 halftime deficit to spoil Tipton’s home finale.
Payton Seay led the Trailblazers (18-4) with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Ashlee Schram, playing her final home game, led the Blue Devils (14-9) with 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Kaiya Money had 17 points, Hallie Wolfe had seven points and Alli Powell had six.
Tipton faces Taylor (0-21) at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 2A Blackford Sectional.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WESTERN 55, PRAIRIE 45
Western beat visiting Clinton Prairie 55-45 for its ninth win in its last 10 games.
The Panthers (11-6) held a 12-7 advantage after the first quarter and they built on it in the second quarter for a 26-14 halftime lead. They led 33-24 after the third quarter. Mitchell Dean poured in 11 points in the final quarter to help seal the win.
Dean finished with a game-high 19 points. Ian Thurston backed him with 16 points. He drilled three 3-pointers in the opening quarter to put the Panthers in control. He finished with four triples. Logan Nelson added five points and Hudson Biggs had four.
Jake McGraw led the Gophers (6-9) with 16 points.
Western is off until Feb. 10 when it hosts Cass.
CARROLL 66, NW 43
Class 2A No. 11-ranked Carroll exploded for 47 points over the middle two quarters to turn an 11-9 lead after the first quarter into a commanding 58-27 advantage against visiting Northwestern.
Chris Huerta led the explosion by scoring 19 of his game-high 22 points over the middle two quarters. He drilled five 3-pointers with three coming in the second quarter.
Also for the Cougars (12-3), Jake Skinner scored 14 points, Owen Duff scored 10, Griffin Viney had eight and Noah Falkenberg had six off the bench.
Koen Berry led the Tigers (6-7) with 13 points. Mario Reed added 10 and Cayden Greer hit three 3-pointers for nine points.
Carroll has beaten Northwestern three straight times, which is the Cougars’ best stretch in the series since winning three straight in 1994-96.
Carroll is back in action tonight with a home game against North White. It’s a makeup after the matchup was postponed Friday. Northwestern visits Southwood on Saturday.
WABASH 68, EASTERN 45
Coming off an emotionally draining loss to Rossville 24 hours earlier, the Comets ran out of gas in their game at Wabash.
The Comets held a 25-24 lead in the second quarter before the Apaches closed the half on a 6-0 run for a 30-25 lead. The Comets fought back for a 36-all tie in the third quarter, but the Apaches delivered a knockout punch with a 12-0 run to close the quarter.
Isaac Wright led the Apaches (13-4) with 28 points and Trevor Daughtry backed him with 11. The Apaches made 22 of 24 free-throw attempts with Wright going 12 of 12.
“Our Comets fought hard and competed well on both ends of the floor for the first 2 1/2 quarters,” Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said. “Wabash did not play [Friday] night and were fresh and they are really good basketball team — super skilled and high basketball IQ.
“A combination of physical fatigue and multiple guys in foul trouble from the first couple minutes on really hurt us.”
Cayden Calloway led Eastern (9-6) with 18 points.
“I am proud of our guys for how hard they battled both [Friday] night in the heartbreaking one-point loss and then traveling to Wabash to battle a great 2A team. Our guys give all they have and I am thankful to be their coach,” Lindsay said.
Eastern visits Taylor on Thursday for a key Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Taylor leads the HHC at 5-0 and Eastern is second at 5-1.
FRANKTON 74, TC 61
Tri-Central battled tough, but was unable to keep pace with Frankton on the Eagles’ floor.
“We played very well,” TC coach Cam Hindman said. “We had the start to the game we had to have at 17-9 after the first quarter and forced Frankton out of what they wanted to do. We had a letdown in the second quarter where we turned the ball over nine times that put us down seven at half.
“We played well enough to be competitive in the second half, but in the end turnovers made the difference in the game. Frankton is a very well-coached and disciplined team so credit goes to them. Overall, I was happy with how we handled ourselves.”
Stetson Newcom and Trenton Patz led TC (5-12) with double-doubles. Newcom had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Patz had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Landon Grant and Daetyn Horn scored 10 points apiece.
Frankton, which is a Class 3A school, improved to 8-9. The Eagles are chasing their 12th straight winning season.
