Taylor’s boys basketball team is 1-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference after taking down defending league champion Clinton Prairie 41-39 in overtime Saturday night at Center Court.
The Gophers led 12-7 after the opening quarter, but the Titans fought back for a 19-all halftime tie. The Gophers led by one, 31-30, after the third quarter.
The game went to overtime after the Titans’ Jaylen Harris hit two free throws for a 36-all tie with :22 left in regulation.
Ryley Gilbert led the Titans (3-3 overall) with 13 points. Harris backed him with nine points and Ty’mon Davis, Mekhi McGee and Jav’Aire Patterson had four points apiece. Nathan Keene grabbed six rebounds.
“Proud of our kids for playing a tough, physical game against a very good team and finding a way to win in the end,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “They’re starting to believe they can win and understand they have to play together to get it done. We’re healthy now, have a three-game win streak and are 1-0 in the conference. It’s a nice way to start the new year.”
ZIONSVILLE 50, KOKOMO 48
Kokomo’s shooting went cold in the second half and Zionsville took advantage to surge to a 50-48 win Saturday night at Memorial Gym.
The Wildkats (2-6) led 17-9 after the first quarter, 22-13 in the second quarter and 27-26 at halftime at which point they had made 10 of 18 shots from the field. From there, the Kats made just 4 of 16 shots the rest of the way.
The Eagles (6-3) had a 39-34 lead at the close of the third quarter and they kept the Kats at bay in the final quarter.
Shayne Spear led Kokomo with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Dashaun Coleman had nine points and R.J. Oglesby had eight points and five rebounds.
BLACKFORD 65, CASS 61
Lewis Cass went toe-to-to with Mr. Basketball candidate Luke Brown and Class 2A No. 2 Blackford on Saturday night at Blackford.
The game went down to the wire and wasn’t decided until Brown hit two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to lift the Bruins to a 65-61 victory.
Brown finished with 32 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field (4 of 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 shooting from the foul line. The Stetson recruit added five rebounds and four assists.
Brown now has over 2,350 career points and is the state’s 14th all-time leading scorer nine games into his senior season. Perhaps one of the best pure shooters from Indiana in decades, Brown, who wears No. 25, hit a few pullup jumpers from about 25 feet on Saturday night.
The Kings (6-3) played right with the Bruins all night. The Kings led 14-13 after one quarter and 31-30 at halftime.
The Bruins (7-2) surged ahead 47-39 late in the third quarter. Cass coach Kyle Johnson was noticeably not happy with some of the foul calls against his team during the quarter. His son, Tyson, who was tasked with guarding Brown, picked up his fourth foul with 1:33 left in the third. Tyson remained in the game but didn’t guard Brown again until late in the game, and Tristin Miller was given the assignment.
Miller’s three-point play at the buzzer brought Cass to within 47-42 entering the fourth. The Blackford lead was in the 3-8 point range for the entire final quarter before Nolan Young hit back-to-back 3s to bring the Kings to within 63-61 with 7 seconds left. But Brown caught the inbounds pass and was fouled and made both free throws to make it a two-possession lead before the Kings missed a 3 at the buzzer.
Miller led the Kings with 19 points and seven boards. Young scored 14 on 4 of 7 shooting from 3. Tyson Good had 13 points and six boards. Luke Chambers added nine points and five boards.
— Beau Wicker
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW 49, CASS 35
Ellie Boyer and McKenna Layden led the way as visiting Northwestern beat Cass on Saturday afternoon to snap a four-game winning streak. The Tigers improved to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division.
Boyer finished with 19 points, two assists and two steals and Layden had 17 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Also for the Tigers, Leah Carter had seven points, three assists, three blocked shots and two steals.
Kyla Mennen led Cass (1-8, 0-1) with 11 points and Kendal Johnson had 10 points.
PRAIRIE 41, TAYLOR 29
Tight through three quarters, Class 2A No. 8-ranked Clinton Prairie pulled away from Taylor in the final quarter of a Hoosier Heartland Conference clash Saturday at Center Court.
The Gophers (11-1, 4-0 HHC) outscored the Titans 15-5 in the final quarter.
“I think in the second half we turned the ball over way too much,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “The score’s not as close as the game was, we fouled a lot at the end,” Oliver added. “We were down two after three quarters and that’s a top 10 team, they’ve only lost one time. We had a chance to beat them and we didn’t take advantage of it.
“It’s a positive that we hung with them, but just hanging with them isn’t good enough.”
Kelsi Langley led the Titans (6-4, 2-1) with 14 points and Emma Good had 12.
WRESTLING
TEAM STATE DUALS
Western took fourth place in the Class 2A portion of the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s State Duals on Saturday at Fort Wayne.
The Panthers beat sectional rival Oak Hill 36-32 in the quarterfinal round. The Golden Eagles owned a 32-30 lead going into the final weight class (182), but the Panthers prevailed when Evan Stout won by pin for six points.
“We talked at the beginning of the day, at some point in time [Saturday], somebody is going to get the chance to be a hero and it was Evan Stout’s turn,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said.
Also winning for the Panthers against Oak Hill were M.J. Norman (195), Braydon Erb (285), Tanner Tischner (106), Anthony Martin (113), Aidan Belt (120), Robert Dinn (132) and Hayden Shepherd (145).
Western had watched Oak Hill take care of business in the opening round. Western had an opening-round bye.
“We knew it would take a [strong performance to beat them],” Chad Shepherd said, “and the kids stepped up.”
The Panther skipper said Norman’s win in the first weight class provided a spark.
In the semifinal round, Garrett beat Western 45-17.
“We went back and looked when we got home [Saturday] night, we had five matches that we either lost in the third period or we were winning and got pinned in the Garrett match. That’s huge. That’s like 26 points,” Chad Shepherd said. “You have to give Garrett credit, they won those tight matches.”
Garrett went on to win the title.
In the consolation match, Jay County beat Western 43-28 to take third place.
Western’s winners against Garrett were Erb, Tischner, Belt and Hayden Shepherd. Against Jay County, the Panthers’ winners were Erb, Tischner, Martin, Deaglan Pleak (145), Hayden Shepherd (152) and Brayden Shoaff (170).
Western is back in action Friday when it hosts the Hoosier Conference meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.