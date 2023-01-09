Northwestern’s girls basketball team edged Hamilton Heights 35-34 Saturday at Arcadia in a Hoosier Conference East Division clash.
The Class 3A No. 12-ranked Tigers (12-3 overall) improved to 3-0 in the division with a Jan. 17 matchup with Western remaining. The Class 3A No. 7 Huskies (12-3) dropped to 1-1.
After the Huskies took a 34-33 lead on Camryn Runner’s basket in the final minute, the Tigers responded with plays on both ends. First, Lexi Hale scored to put the Tigers back in front. Then McKenna Layden blocked Runner’s shot to secure the win.
Layden finished with 11 points and four rebounds and Hale had seven points and seven rebounds. Ashley Newell scored nine points and dished three assists and Anna Bishir contributed eight points and two steals. Bailey Henry dished two assists.
Runner led the Huskies with 15 points.
WESTERN 38, BC 37
Western edged visiting Benton Central in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams. It was also a possible Sectional 22 preview.
“Benton Central took the lead on an and-one play with 21 seconds to go,” Western coach Misty Oliver said. “Timeout was called and we drew up a play. We took some time off the clock and Kenna Smith attacked the basket and got fouled with three seconds left on the clock. We were down one. Kenna Smith stood up there and knocked down two free throws to put us up by one. That kid has ice water in her veins. So proud of her.”
Chloe Hunt led the Panthers (13-4) with 10 points, Kayleigh Turner had nine points and Smith and Caroline Long had seven apiece.
Sarah Gick led the Bison (14-5) with 12 points.
“We didn’t execute well. ... We missed a lot of layups and free throws. We had a ton of turnovers. However we showed up when we needed to,” Oliver said. “To be able to win a game when you are not at your best says a lot about a team.”
NORTHROP 60, KOKOMO 22
Class 4A No. 6-ranked Fort Wayne Northrop put Kokomo in a 16-2 hole by the close of the first quarter. The Bruins went on to lead 33-7 at halftime and 50-16 after the third quarter.
Northrop finished with a decisive 29-3 edge in points off turnovers.
Saniya Jackson led the Bruins (14-1) with 15 points.
Aijia Elliott led the Kats (7-10) with eight points and 11 rebounds. Nande Geyton had eight points and seven rebounds and Ma’Kaela Drake had six points.
PERU 35, DELPHI 33
Playing their third game in four days, the Bengal Tigers endured cold shooting, but they overcame it by hitting the boards, playing strong defense and making 14 of 18 free throw attempts.
Brianna Bennett led Peru with 16 points, three assists and three steals. Cameryn Raber had six points and four rebounds, Brooklyn Garner had five points and seven boards, and Emma Eldridge had four points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Peru (7-9) has won three in a row and six of its last eight games.
WABASH 44, MAC 41
Maconaquah dropped to 2-14 overall and 1-5 in the Three Rivers Conference with the road loss.
Miranda Stoll led the Braves with 16 points and Bailey Carson had 11 points and seven rebounds.
GIRLS SWIM
NCC MEET
Kokomo posted a score of 240 points and took fourth place in the North Central Conference meet at Purdue.
Aubrey Simmons led the Katfish with a pair of NCC titles. She placed first in the 100 butterfly (:57.50) and the 100 backstroke (:56.41). In the latter, she defended her title from last year and re-set her own meet record.
Also for the Katfish, Milla Hawkins placed second in the 50 freestyle (:25.59) and also the 100 free (:56.19), Paige Wilson placed eighth in the 50 free (:27.97) and also the 100 free (1:01.80). Other podium finishes for Kokomo included Lili Szabo placing seventh in the 200 IM (2:39.78) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.41), and freshman Morgan Rakestraw placing sixth in the 200 IM (2:39.56).
Kokomo also had second-place finishes in the 200 medley relay (2:01.66) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.47) with the team of Wilson, Rakestraw, Hawkins and Simmons for both events.
Coach Zach Whiteman noted the Katfish had numerous time drops.
“After a winter break full of practices, it’s great to see our swimmers go out and perform, it’s truly incredible to see their hard work paying off,” he said.
EASTERN 146, CARROLL 81, ELWOOD 78
The Comets won 11 of the 12 events in dominating the three-team meet.
Individually, Grace VanBibber won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Addie Conner won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Ava Kantz took firsts in the 200 free and 500 free, Lilly Shallenberger won the 100 free and Johanna Hanneken won the 100 breaststroke.
The Comets swept the relays. Conner, Kantz, VanBibber and Haven Gunderson won the 200 medley. VanBibber, Layne Shedron, Becky Crabtree and Gunderson won the 200 free. And Kantz, Layne Shedron, Shallenberger and Conner won the 400 free.
“I tried some girls in some different positions and I was impressed with what I saw. There were some great time drops and good races,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said.
H. HEIGHTS 97, NW 86
The Huskies edged the visiting Tigers in a back-and-forth meet. Both teams won six events.
“It was a fun meet,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “I told the girls, ‘I’m not upset about this loss at all because we had so many season-best times.’ They all gave above and beyond.”
Northwestern had individual wins from: Ashley Ream (200 IM, 2:28.08); Catherine Bath (100 butterfly, 1:03.97); Lauren Martin (100 freestyle, 1:03.32); Aubrie Sparling (500 free, 6:08.63); and Morgan Binnion (100 backstroke, 1:10.63).
Sparling, Ream, Martin and Bath teamed to win the 400 free relay (4:06.80).
“I was super pleased with Savannah Brown in the 500 freestyle. She’s had back-to-back meets where she’s pulled some incredible races,” Walters said.
BOYS SWIM
NCC MEET
Kokomo posted a score of 139 points and finished in eighth place in the NCC meet at Purdue.
Kokomo’s best showings came in the 200 free relay (fourth place, 1:40.78) and 200 medley relay (fifth, 1:53.80). Both teams consisted of Victor Rodriguez Arjonilla, Gabe Booher, Talon Hawkins and Isaac Flamino.
Individual podium finishers included Booher placing sixth in the 200 IM (2:19.01) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.10), Flamino placing fifth in the 50 free (:23.71) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (:58.63), and Hawkins placing seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:03.43).
Whiteman said the Katfish had numerous time drops.
EASTERN 132, CARROLL 76, ELWOOD 64
Eastern opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay. Jansen Richmond, Philip Beedham, Zander Forman and Tim Cauthern formed the winning team.
From there, the Comets had victories from Charlie Kendall in the 200 free, Levi Lapp in the 200 IM, Forman in the 100 butterfly, Richmond in the 100 backstroke and Beedham in the 100 breaststroke.
“The guys had another strong meet,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “Most of the guys are continuing to drop times and set PRs.”
NW 97, H. HEIGHTS 88
Quadruple winners Caleb Champion and Ethan Champion and triple winner Sam Martin led the Tigers’ charge to victory in the meet at Heights.
Individually, Caleb Champion won the 200 IM (2:03.82) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.13), Ethan Champion won the 200 free (1:57.73) and 500 free (5:16.91) and Martin was tops in the 100 butterfly (1:00.32). The Champion brothers and Martin teamed with Wyatt Herrell to win the 200 medley relay (1:47.01) and also the 400 free relay (3:33.80).
“The win in the 200 medley relay, Ethan’s win in the 200 free, and then the 200 IM kind of put us off on the right foot,” Walters said, noting the Tigers went 1-2 in the IM with Parks Ortman taking second. “We needed that strong start because Heights has two phenomenal divers.”
Preston DeWitt provided runner-up swims in the 100 free and 100 backstroke.
“When you’re talking close meets, those points are critical,” Walters said. “[DeWitt] is just on fire. He has turned a corner.”
WRESTLING
MAC INVITE
Maconaquah hosted a 10-team invitational and the Braves ran away with the team title by posting a score of 268. Clinton Central was a distant runner-up at 183. Cass (137) took sixth place.
The Braves had five individual champions — Wyatt Price, Logan Farnell, Ethan Farnell, Austin Ringeisen and Cameron Montgomery.
Connor Eldridge, Brayden Raber and Ty Galvan had runner-up showings for the Braves and Evan Oglesby had a third-place finish.
DECHANT INVITE
Eastern posted a score of 123 and finished fifth in the John Dechant Invitational. Host Goshen won the eight-team meet with a score of 262.5. Columbia City was runner-up with 249.5.
The Comets had a pair of individual champs in Tyler Wright and Wyatt Hoppes. Ian Hewitt was a runner-up and Devan Baker and Eli Bowyer had third-place finishes.
TIPTON INVITE
Northwestern’s best showings came from 113-pounder Isaac Bumgardner (5-0), 145-pounder Jansen Slate (5-0), 285-pounder Jayden Kemp (4-1) and 182-pounder Jarrett Centers-Elpers (3-2).
GIRLS WRESTLING
13 REACH STATE
Three-time state champion Aulani Davis of Kokomo, teammates Fielou Van Bruggen and Brielle Humphries, as well as Western’s Kyndal Mellady, each won championships at the girls wrestling regional Friday at Jay County.
Those four headline a contingent of 13 local wrestlers who advance to the upcoming state meet. The top four wrestlers at each weight class from each of the four regionals qualify for state. The state meet is this coming Friday at Mooresville.
Davis won all four of her matches by pin to take first in the 138-pound weight class. Van Bruggen won all three of her matches by pin to win the 170-pound title, and Humphries won all three of her matches by pin to take the heavyweight title.
Also for the Wildkats, Amirah Marciniak was third at 145 pounds, Alona Smith was fourth at 182 pounds, and Marli Redfern was fourth at 195.
Western is taking four wrestlers to state, led by 195-pound champ Mellady. She won all three of her matches by pin. Chloe Linn was second at heavyweight, Kylie Miller third at 182, and Rebekah McGuire fourth at 113.
“Rebekah was losing in her match to qualify and just fought through some adversity and ended up getting a pin and that’s how she advanced,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “Kylie Miller lost her first match of the day and had to wrestle all the way through the losers’ bracket and did.
“Kyndal had to wrestle a girl that beat her two weeks ago in the championship and not only did she win that match, but we dominated that match, it was really impressive to watch. Chloe beat a girl that beat her two weeks ago to get to the finals and in the finals had an opportunity to get a pin and just ran out of time. That was nice to be in that match. We got a lot of positive things out of Friday night to take into next week.”
Alexandra Collins will fly the flag for Taylor at state after taking third at 152. And Tri-Central is taking a pair of wrestlers to state as Abbie Cardwell took second at 182 and Samara Clowers-Mires was third at 160.
