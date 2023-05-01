Northwestern’s Aaliya Guersoy, left to right, Hannah Moore, and Katrin Saulamaa celebrate after the girls 2,400-meter distance medley relay in the 99th Kokomo Relays on Saturday, April 29, 2023. They teamed with Courtney Adams (not pictured) to win in a time of 7:05.04.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Reanna Jones lands in the long jump pit during the 99th Kokomo Relays on Saturday, April 29, 2023. She took second with a leap of 16 feet, 8.25 inches.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TALENT ON DISPLAY
Prep roundup for Monday, May 1
Kokomo, NW take part in 99th Kokomo Relays
Tribune sports staff
Center Grove swept the team titles in the 99th Kokomo Relays on Saturday at Walter Cross Field.
In the girls meet, Center Grove won with a score of 138.50. Carmel was second with 89 and was followed by Greenfield-Central (51), Noblesville (48.5), Northwestern (42), Kokomo (39), Mount Vernon of Fortville (30) and Warsaw (18).
PHOTOS: Kokomo Relays
Northwestern provided the biggest local highlight by winning the 2,400-meter distance medley relay. Katrin Saulamaa, Courtney Adams, Aaliya Guersoy and Hannah Moore posted a time of 7:05.04 in the race, which features splits of 400, 800, 400 and 800. Moore closed with a sizzling 800 split.
Kokomo took second place in the 4x100 relay with the team of Reanna Jones, Mia Castillo, Janae Young and A’Shontia Williams clocking :51.09.
Northwestern’s Lexi Hale and Kokomo’s Jones had runner-up finishes in field events. Hale took second in high jump by clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. Jones took second in long jump with a leap of 16-8.25. Hale added a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles (:18.84).
Kokomo and Northwestern combined for 4-5-6 finishes in the 100 dash and shot put. In the 100, Jones was fourth in :12.99, Castillo was fifth in :13.65 and Northwestern’s Anna Perry was sixth in :13.68. In shot put, Kokomo’s Kaleigha Shawver was fourth with a put of 30-5 and Northwestern’s Mayli Yoder (30-4.75) and Avery Nielson (30-1.5) followed.
Inclement weather caused the meet to end early. The 3,200 run, which Northwestern figured to fare well in with Moore and Adams, was on the track when the meet was called. The sprint medley relay was not contested.
The girls Walter Cross Award, presented by the Kokomo Tribune to the meet’s outstanding performer, went to Carmel’s Emily Norris. She won the 100 dash and long jump and ran on the winning 4x100 relay team.
In the boys meet, Center Grove posted a score of 150 points. Greenfield-Central was second with 97 and Crown Point was third with 84. Noblesville (60), Mount Vernon (54), Northwestern (22), Kokomo (21) and Ben Davis (16) rounded out the standings.
Northwestern’s Colin Feazel had the best showing by a local athlete, taking third place in the 1,000 run with a time of 2:27.14.
Other highlights for the local boys teams included: Northwestern’s Garrett Jolliffe taking fourth in discus (119-3); Kokomo’s Shayne Spear grabbing fifth in shot put (44-8); the Tigers’ Clayton Griswold taking fifth in long jump (20-3.75); the Kats’ Cameron Harris finishing sixth in pole vault (11-6); and sixth-place finishes by Kokomo’s 4x100 relay team and Northwestern’s distance medley relay team.
The sprint medley relay was not contested as the meet ended early because of inclement weather.
The boys Walter Cross Award, presented by the Kokomo Tribune to the meet’s outstanding performer, went to Center Grove’s Garrett Messer. He swept the throwing events. His discus throw of 160-5 beat the runner-up by 18 feet.
BOYS GOLF
HALL OF FAME INVITE
No. 4-ranked Hamilton Southeastern (308) took the title in the 21-team tournament at Peru’s Rock Hollow G.C. The Royals edged No. 3 Bloomington South (309) and No. 15 Homestead (310) for the top spot with No. 7 Silver Creek (316) and Evansville Reitz (320) rounding out the top five in the prestigious tournament.
Tipton (329) took ninth place, finishing one shot behind Gibson Southern and one shot ahead of Floyd Central.
Maverick Conaway led the Blue Devils and took fourth overall with a 1-under 71. He has finished in the top-five in all of Tipton’s invitationals so far this season.
Also for Tipton, Gavin Hare tied for 13th with a 76, Preston Lancaster shot 89 and Sam Quigley rounded out the team score with a 93.
“I think the boys are starting to flip the switch heading into tournament play and expect scores to start becoming more consistent,” Tipton coach Justin Palmer said.
GIRLS TENNIS
DELTA INVITE
Kokomo went 2-1 in Delta Invitational matches at Hamilton Southeastern.
Kokomo defeated Muncie Burris 3-2. The Kats’ points came from No. 1 singles player Raigan Heflin, the No. 1 doubles team of Mia Federspill and Ava Cothern, and the No. 2 doubles team of Allie Cothern and Avi Pollard.
No. 21-ranked Hamilton Southeastern beat Kokomo 5-0, but the Kats bounced back to beat Bloomington South 3-2. Heflin won at No. 1 singles, Ellen Callane won at No. 2 singles, and Allie Cothern and Pollard won at No. 2 doubles.
HOMESTEAD INVITE
Peru went 0-3 in Homestead’s invitational. Fort Wayne Concordia Invitational and Mississinewa beat Peru by 4-1 scores. Franklin Central beat Peru 3-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Mackey Hyde and Lauren Boyer went 3-0 for Peru. No. 2 singles player Kara Baker was a winner against Franklin Central.
