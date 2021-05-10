Western’s baseball team beat visiting Noblesville 3-2 Saturday to give coach Ryan Berryman his 300th career victory.
The Millers struck first by scoring two runs in the first inning. The Class 3A No. 4-ranked Panthers responded with two runs in the second inning, then pushed across the go-ahead run in the fourth.
“It was good for us to play in a tight ballgame and find a way to win,” Berryman said. “That’s the second 3-2 win for us this week and we are finding ways to get the job done. The bottom of our lineup did a nice job creating runs and doing the little things well.”
In the second inning, Mitchell Knepley drove in a run with a groundout and Dylan Bryant knotted the score with an RBI single. In the fourth inning, Alex Watkins was hit by a pitch and Parker Dean dropped a sacrifice bunt before the Panthers scored on an error to take the lead.
Braeden Bryant and Riley Western provided scoreless relief pitching with Bryant working 1 1/3 innings for the win and Western pitching the final 2 2/3 innings for the save. Dylan Bryant started and pitched three innings. He allowed two hits and two runs (one earned), struck out six and walked two.
“I thought DB was better than his stat line [showed]. He was absolutely painting the corner and his curve was on,” Berryman said. “Braeden threw a good fourth inning for us and Riley was excellent closing it out for us and attacking the zone.”
The Panthers escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth. Riley Western recorded a 3-2 fielder’s choice for the second out and a strikeout for the third out.
Riley Western finished 2 for 3 with two doubles and Braeden Bryant was 2 for 3 with one double.
Berryman improved to 300-105 all-time, including 74-22 at Western.
The Panthers (14-5) visit Rossville today.
KOKOMO GOES 1-1
Kokomo beat Arsenal Tech 12-0 in five innings, then fell to McCutcheon 6-2 in games at McCutcheon in the opening weekend of the North Central Conference tournament.
Against Tech, Ashton Sexton pitched a complete game and held the Titans to two hits. The Kat sophomore struck out 11 and walked one.
John Curl sparked the offense by driving in three runs and scoring two runs. He finished 2 for 3 with a triple. Jaden Armfield also drove in three runs and Cooper Hansen drove in two runs. Leadoff hitter Chad Washburn was 1 for 2 with two walks, three runs and an RBI.
Against McCutcheon, Armfield drove in both of Kokomo’s runs. Jacob Walker took the loss. He pitched five innings and allowed four hits and five runs (four earned). He struck out four and walked three.
EASTERN DROPS 2
Delphi swept Eastern in a Hoosier Heartland Conference doubleheader at Greentown. The Oracles took a 10-2 win in the first game and an 11-0 win in the second game.
Carroll leads the HHC at 9-1 and Delphi is second at 11-2. Eastern (12-7 overall) is in fifth place with a 6-6 record.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN GOES 2-1
Class 2A co-No. 4-ranked Eastern closed play in Twin Lakes’ invitational with three games Saturday.
First, Eastern walloped Winamac 14-5. Macy Coan rocked two home runs and drove in eight runs to lead the charge. Coan also had a double and finished 4 for 5 with three runs. Hope Smith also went 4 for 5. She cracked a double, scored four runs and drove in one run.
Also for the Comets, Cassidy Keene was 3 for 5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs, Emily Benson had a double and single and Dee Ayres and Laynie Ayres had two singles apiece. Dee Ayres pitched all seven innings.
Next, Eastern beat North Newton 11-0 in six innings. Smith belted two home runs and drove in four runs and Keene cracked a homer and drove in three runs. They both finished 2 for 4. Dee Ayres went 2 for 2 with a triple.
Allison Delgado pitched all six innings, held the Spartans to two hits, struck out nine and walked two.
Eastern’s final game came against Benton Central in the semifinal round. The Bison scored two runs in the top of the seventh to edge the Comets 4-3.
Coan went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBI. She also pitched all seven innings. She allowed eight hits and four runs (three earned), struck out 11 and walked one.
Eastern (18-4) went 3-1 over the two-day invitational.
NW GOES 2-1
Class 3A No. 9-ranked Northwestern went 2-1 in the final day of play in Twin Lakes’ invitational.
First, the Tigers beat West Lafayette 8-5. Jaylyn Harrison went 3 for 4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs. Ady Altman had a double and single and Alivia Hughes had two singles. Jamie Graves pitched all seven innings for the win.
Next, the Tigers beat Frontier 13-1 in five innings. Harrison once again led the Tigers’ charge, this time going 3 for 4 with four runs batted in. Altman and Hughes had two singles apiece and Katelyn Graves drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Bailey Henry went the distance and held the Falcons to two hits.
Northwestern’s final game came against Class 2A No. 3 Pioneer in the semifinal round. The Panthers overpowered the Tigers, beating Northwestern 17-0 in five innings.
Northwestern (17-2) went 3-1 over the two-day tournament. The Tigers beat Kankakee Valley 10-8 in Friday’s opening round. Ellie Boyer provided a highlight with a homer.
TAYLOR SWEEPS DH
Taylor swept Rossville in a Hoosier Heartland Conference doubleheader on the Hornets’ diamond. The Titans took a 7-5 win in the opening game and a 17-7 win in the second game.
In the opener, Kate Glaze went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI, Abigail Pyke was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI and Madelyn Uncapher drove in three runs. Uncapher also pitched all seven innings. She allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one.
In the second game, Glaze, Miranda Saldana and Maci Pyle had 3-for-5 games to highlight the Titans’ 18-hit attack. Glaze cracked a double, drove in two runs and scored three runs, Saldana drove in three runs and Pyle drove in two runs and scored three runs. Uncapher also had three RBI and Jayden Underwood hit a triple.
Underwood was the winning pitcher. The Titan freshman pitched all seven innings.
Taylor (4-12 overall) is 3-3 in the HHC.
WESTERN GOES 1-2
Western played in Mishawaka’s Cancer Classic and the Panthers went 1-2.
Western opened with a 3-1 victory over Mishawaka before taking a 5-0 loss to Niles, Michigan, and an 8-3 loss to Fairfield.
Sadie Harding led the Panthers (13-7) with five hits over the three games. Harding belted three doubles, one triple and home run. Also for the Panthers, Maisy Harlow had four singles and Madden Wells had a double and two singles.
HARRISON 9, KOKOMO 4
Harrison had a slim 9-8 advantage in hits, but Kokomo’s defensive mistakes allowed the Raiders to score five unearned runs in a game in the North Central Conference tournament.
Malori Nichols went 2 for 3 with two doubles for the Kats. Brooke Hughes was 2 for 4 and Sarah Stonebraker and Jannessa Reece each had a double.
MAC DROPS DH
Class 3A No. 3-ranked Guerin Catholic overpowered Maconaquah in a doubleheader, beating the Braves 11-0 in six innings in the opener and 8-0 in the second game. Guerin held the Braves hitless in both games and totaled 35 strikeouts.
GIRLS TENNIS
HHC TOURNEY
Eastern won at all five points in the HHC’s individual tournament at Delphi.
The Comets went 2-0 at all five points. No. 1 singles player Addison Ream, No. 2 singles player Ella Flanary, No. 3 singles player Kennedy Horner and the No. 2 doubles team of Alivia Salkie and Madi Guinn all won both of their matches in straight sets. Ream dropped a total of just three games and Horner dropped just four games.
The No. 1 doubles team of Loralei Evans and Kate Salkie breezed to a win in the opening round, then prevailed in a 6-4, 1-6, 10-3 decision vs. Rossville in the final.
“Incredibly proud of this group. What a great feat to sweep all five spots at individual conference,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “This was a great team effort and a goal we had going into this tournament. Not many people are talking about us right now, but we are playing some great tennis as we hit the stretch run.
“Really impressed with all spots, but Loralei and Kate at 1 doubles flipping a result after losing to that Rossville team a week ago [was a big highlight].
NCC TOURNEY
Kokomo played at Marion in the championship bracket of the North Central Conference’s team tournament. Marion beat Kokomo 4-1 in the semifinal round, but the Kats bounced back to beat Richmond 5-0 in the third-place match. That’s Kokomo’s best finish since 2010.
The No. 1 doubles team of Olivia Hicks and Chloe McClain had a 2-0 day.
“Very proud of the girls,” coach Sarah Hemmerich said. “We came out on fire against Marion and jumped to an early lead at four of the five points. Only 1 doubles was able to sustain it, but I think we gave them a good match with many points and games lasting a long time.
“In the Richmond match we started sluggish, but picked it up and won all five points in straight sets.”
BOYS GOLF
HOWARD-TIPTON MEET
Kokomo posted a score of 311 to win the five-team meet at the Country Club. Western was second with 369, Northwestern was third with 384, Eastern was fourth with 469 and Tri-Central was fifth with 500. Tipton did not play in this year’s event.
Kokomo had the top three individuals with Brandon Hansen winning medalist with a 74 and teammates Ty Lauderbaugh (76) and Karson Parrott (77) finishing second and third. Jackson Richards rounded out the Kats’ score with an 84.
For Western, Kyle Sanders shot a team-best 79. He finished fourth overall. The Panthers also counted Sam Bowlby’s 93, Andrew Hartman’s 96 and Kaden Blount’s 101.
“Accuracy is a premium at the Country Club and we struggled with that at times,” Western coach Blake Conklin said. “We scrambled pretty well so it’s nice to see the guys’ short game improving.”
Northwestern counted Bodey Henry’s 90, Jake Martin’s 92, Sammy Shotwell’s 97 and Addison Horner’s 105.
Phillip Beedham led Eastern with a 113. Eli Brotherton led TC with a 116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.