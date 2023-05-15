Tipton’s boys golf team shot a sizzling 306 in winning the Hoosier Conference tournament Saturday at Chippendale G.C.
Twin Lakes was runner-up with 322 and Rensselaer (336), Hamilton Heights (340) and West Lafayette (343) rounded out the top five. Northwestern (353) was sixth, Lewis Cass (355) was seventh, Lafayette Central Catholic (358) was eighth, Western (367) was ninth and Benton Central (441) was 10th.
Maverick Conaway and Gavin Hare led the Blue Devils with a 1-2 finish. Conaway fired an even-par 73 to win medalist for the third straight year. Hare shot 75. Also for Tipton, Nolan Swan and Calvin Condict tied for fifth place with 79s. All four made the all-conference team by finishing in the top 12.
“Super proud of these young men, they had a plan and executed to perfection,” Tipton coach Justin Palmer said.
Hudson Whaley fired an 81 to lead Northwestern. He tied for 10th overall and made the all-conference team. Sammy Shotwell (88), Logan Duncan (91) and Brayden Applegate (93) followed for the Tigers.
Michael Myers was the low Cass player with an 82, which was good for an all-conference spot. Jenson Burrous (86), Nolan Hines (91) and Rylan Stoller (96) completed the Kings’ score.
Callen Szerdy carded an 81 to lead Western. He tied for 10th and made the all-conference team. Ethan Fisher shot 84 for the Panthers, Brody Fisher shot 94 and Jack Chiu shot 108.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 5, SOUTHWOOD 0
The Tigers overpowered the Knights at all five points for a 5-0 win and a 12-0 regular season.
In singles play, Avery Rooze at No. 2 pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout and McKenna Layden at No. 1 and Megan Shank at No. 3 had 6-0, 6-1 wins.
The doubles teams of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube at No. 1 and Lauren Lesko and Berkley Wray at No. 2 both had 6-0, 6-0 wins.
The Tigers have gone undefeated in dual matches in seven straight seasons, and undefeated in the regular season overall in six of the last seven seasons.
CULVER AC. INVITE
Kokomo split a pair of matches in the Culver Academies’ invitational.
Kokomo beat Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 5-0 in the opening round, then the host school beat Kokomo 4-1 with the Kats’ lone point coming from No. 2 singles player Ellen Callane (6-0, 6-0).
The Kats closed the regular season with a 15-6 record.
LAPEL 3, EASTERN 2
Eastern ventured to Lapel to play in the Bulldogs’ invitational. Lapel beat Eastern 3-2 in the opening round, and the consolation round was rained out.
The Comets’ points against the Bulldogs came from No. 2 singles player Emily Princell (6-4, 2-6, 13-11) and the No. 1 doubles team of Claire Wavra and Julia Salkie (6-4, 6-1).
“We lost to a tough Lapel team, but played some good tennis,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “We were missing a girl so we had a few girls playing out of place in the lineup. Really proud of the 1 doubles team — two freshmen who have never played together before, getting a big win. And a great match, especially in the super tiebreak, by Emily Princell.”
Eastern (8-5) visits Elwood today.
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 4TH IN NCC
Kokomo battled tough in a 6-4 loss to Harrison in the semifinal round of the North Central Conference tournament. The game was at McCutcheon.
The Kats scored four runs in the top of the sixth to draw within 5-4. The Raiders scored a single run in the bottom of the sixth, then held off the Kats in the seventh.
Jordan Thatcher belted a three-run home run for the Kats (12-10) and Kami Shoemaker went 2 for 4. Taylor Reed pitched all six innings and allowed just one earned run.
In the third-place game, Logansport beat Kokomo 7-6. Gwen Hand was 2 for 4 with a home run and five RBI and Kenzie Huckeby was 2 for 3. Amirah Marciniak took the loss.
BASEBALL
CARROLL 4, NW 3
The Cougars took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning and kept the lead the rest of the way.
Northwestern coach Ryan Ward lamented the Tigers’ inability to build on their strong play in a victory at Benton Central on Friday.
“At Benton Central on the road, we had a quick turnaround for the game [Saturday] morning, and I just felt we were a little flat out of the gate,” he said. “We got down 4-0 and had to try to claw our way back.”
After the Cougars scored a single run in the top of the fifth for a 4-0 lead, the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and a single run in the seventh — but the Tigers left six runners on base over the final three innings, including five in scoring position.
“Just the timely hits and starting slow was the difference in the game,” Ward said.
Koen Berry pitched all seven innings for the Tigers. He allowed five hits and three earned runs, struck out nine and walked two.
Northwestern out-hit Carroll 9-5. Cole VanNatter led the Tigers, going 2 for 3 with two RBI.
KATS TAKE 5TH
Kokomo won both its games at Richmond in the fifth-through-eighth bracket of the North Central Conference tournament to take fifth place in the league. The Wildkats (9-14) beat Muncie Central 6-0 to start the day’s action, then closed with a 10-3 victory over Richmond.
Ashton Sexton pitched a gem to get the win in Kokomo’s victory over Muncie Central. He gave up just one hit and no walks while striking out nine in a complete seven innings. Jacob Walker and Musashi Otsubo both drove in a pair of runs, powering the Kat offense in a game where Kokomo scored six runs on just four hits. They were each 1 for 4. John Curl and Isaac Flamino each doubled.
In the Richmond game, Kokomo led 2-1 through four innings, then piled up eight runs over the final three frames to put the game away. Dameion Deis threw all seven innings for the win with eight hits, a walk, one earned run and four strikeouts.
Walker continued his big day at the plate, driving in four runs against Richmond. He was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and three runs scored. J.J. Gillespie was 3 for 5. And Deis was 2 for 2 with a walk.
