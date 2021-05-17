Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.