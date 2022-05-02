Eastern’s baseball team rallied to beat Maconaquah 6-5 in nine innings Saturday at Greentown to remain undefeated.
The Braves had the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Comets on the ropes in the seventh inning. Maconaquah scored two runs in the top of the seventh to build a 5-1 lead. Eastern responded in the bottom of the inning. Owen Taylor drove in Levi Mavrick with a double and Taylor scored on obstruction to make it 5-3. Reid Keisling knotted the score and forced extras by driving in Porter Brovont and Trent Rawls with a single.
After neither team scored in the eighth inning, the Comets won it in the ninth. Rawls dropped a bunt single to score Mavrick with the walk-off run.
Eastern (14-0) finished with nine hits. Corbin Snyder was 2 for 4 and Taylor was 2 for 5.
Rawls earned the win in relief of starter Cayden Calloway. Rawls pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowed three hits and two runs (both unearned), struck out four and walked one.
Trace Armstrong led the Braves (5-8) with a double and single. He also stole two bases and scored two runs.
KATS SPLIT DH
Kokomo and Huntington North split a doubleheader at Municipal Stadium.
The Vikings took an 8-2 win in the first game. Preston Sanford led the Kats with a double, single and RBI and John Curl had a double and RBI. Larry Hamilton took the loss in relief.
The Kats bounced back for a 7-5 win in the second game. Curl and Sanford had big games — Curl went 3 for 3 with two triples, two RBI and two runs and Sanford was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBI and a run. Also for the Kats, Hamilton drove in two runs, Cooper Hansen was 1 for 2 with two runs and J.J. Gillespie had a double.
Isaac Flamino earned the win in relief. He pitched the final four innings, allowed four hits and one run, struck out two and walked two.
TITANS SWEEP DH
Taylor won a pair of Hoosier Heartland Conference games at Sheridan, taking the opener 8-4, and staging a huge rally in the second game to win 10-8. Taylor (4-4 HHC) is unbeaten in its last six games and is now above .500 at 7-6-1.
Eli Harris pitched a complete game victory in the opener, with five hits, two walks, one earned run and nine strikeouts. Michael Pemberton was 2 for 5 with a triple; Kovey Balentine went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, and Owen Shimer had two singles.
In the closer, Sheridan led 4-1 through five innings when Taylor ripped off seven runs in the top of the sixth to take a lead for good. Zach Landis threw 5 1/3 innings for the win with three earned runs, four walks and eight strikeouts. At the plate, Pemberton had a double.
“It was good seeing the boys come back from kind of a tough situation [Friday] night where we tied Frankton and really should have won that ballgame,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said.
“On the mound, Eli Harris was excellent. And Zach Landis pitched another good game in the second game. Catch Sullivan did a good job of moving runners with the bunt game. We had a lot of good at-bats.”
SOFTBALL
DELPHI 2, EASTERN 1
Eastern pitcher Macy Coan took the hard-luck loss in the HHC game at Delphi. Coan pitched all six innings, allowed four hits and two runs, struck out 14 and walked one.
MIAMI CO. TOURNEY
Maconaquah beat Peru 13-4 in the consolation game of the Miami County tourney at North Miami.
Aubree Mouser and Mackenzie Butler led the Braves with each cracking a homer to left field against the wind. Mouser, Bailey Carson and Blayklee Buman had three hits apiece and Butler, Amaya Rader, Lilly Maple, Kayliana Williams had two hits apiece. Carson pitched all seven innings for the win.
Ava Caldwell led Peru with three singles and an RBI. Amanda Eaglin had a double and single, Karsynn Beattie had two singles and an RBI and Ila Johnson and Katy Converse had two singles apiece.
In the opening round, Leo beat Peru 6-0, and North Miami beat Maconaquah 4-2. Carson drove in both of Mac’s runs.
BOYS GOLF
HALL OF FAME CLASSIC
Valparaiso posted a score of 316 to win the Hall of Fame Classic at Rock Hollow G.C. The top five was razor tight — Crown Point and Silver Creek tied for second, one shot back of Valparaiso. Center Grove was another shot back in fourth and Bloomington South and Columbia City tied for fifth with 320s.
Tipton (357) took 15th in the 20-team field. Kokomo (366) was 19th.
Maverick Conaway (80), Gavin Hare (81) and Oliver Conaway (95) led Tipton. Brandon Hansen (79), Karson Parrott (80) and Ty Lauderbaugh led Kokomo.
Maconaquah’s Hayden Williamson and Mason Taylor, playing as individuals, had scores of 77 and 83, respectively.
GIRLS TENNIS
DELTA INVITE
Kokomo posted a 2-1 record and took fifth place in Delta’s eight-team invitational.
Delta beat Kokomo 5-0 in the opening round. The Kats bounced back to beat Muncie Burris 4-1 and beat Brown County 3-2.
The Kats’ points against Burris came from Raigan Heflin at No. 1 singles, Ellen Callane at No. 2 singles, Ava Cothern and Mia Federspill at No. 1 doubles and Allie Cothern and Leah Schliesmann at No. 2 doubles.
Against Brown County, Heflin and Callane won their singles points and Cothern and Schliesmann won at No. 2 doubles. No. 3 singles player Vivian Ferrusca dropped a third-set super tiebreaker.
“The Kats overcame adversity throughout the day with multiple rain delays, gusty winds and cold,” coach Sarah Hemmerich said.
Kokomo has a 9-3 season record.
GIRLS TRACK
CASS CO. MEET
Logansport (89) edged Pioneer (85) to win the meet at Logan. Cass (49) was third and Caston (21) was fourth.
Liberty Scott had an outstanding meet for Cass. Individually, she won the 100-meter hurdles (:15.50), 200 dash (:26.87) and 300 hurdles (:48.28). In addition, she anchored the winning 4x400 relay. She won the Star of Star award with the most points scored.
Fern Montiel, Kenzie Dockery and Antonia Werry joined Scott on the 4x400 team, which clocked 4:27. Also for the Kings, Haley Miller won shot put with a toss of 34 feet.
FROM FRIDAY
BASEBALL
TAYLOR 10, FRANKTON 10
Taylor and Frankton were deadlocked at 10-all when the game was called due to darkness, ending in a tie. Taylor led 8-1 after five innings but Frankton rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth and five in the top of the seventh. Taylor then scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
“Hunter Williams pitched six great innings, gave up two earned runs, had seven strikeouts and no walks. Very impressed with him, his best outing of his two short years with us,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said.
“We executed the squeeze bunt three or four times. We played six really good innings, we just let slip in the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh we end up being down two runs and came up and tied the game and basically forced the tie, and we were one executed squeeze bunt away from winning the game.”
Kovey Balentine led Taylor (5-6-1), going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Ashton McKay was 2 for 4 and Michael Pemberton doubled.
MAC 9, LOGAN 8, 11 INNINGS
The Braves outlasted the Berries for a nice road win.
In the top of the 11th, Ty Galvan led off with an infield single, Bennett Isenburg advanced him to second on a bunt single. After Galvan took third on an error, Kaleb Shelton drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right.
Tyler Stapleton earned the win in relief, after Galvan kept the Braves in it with three solid innings of work.
