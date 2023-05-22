Northwestern’s girls tennis team celebrated its seventh straight Kokomo Sectional championship Saturday.
The Tigers beat the host Wildkats 3-2 in the final, which started Friday before rainfall quickly halted play. The teams returned Saturday morning.
“We knew this was going to be a tough match because when we played them in the regular season it was very competitive at each spot,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Obviously the weather delay made the start of the match unique, and harder to get a rhythm going.”
The Tigers jumped to a 1-0 lead by winning the No. 1 doubles point. Emily Goltz and Anna Grube defeated the Kats’ Mia Federspill and Ava Cothern 6-3, 6-3.
“Emily and Anna were able to get us a fairly quick point at 1 doubles. They have been playing doubles together for three years now and really complement each other on the court,” Kathie Layden said.
From there, the Kats surged to a 2-1 lead by winning at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. Ellen Callane defeated Avery Rooze 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 and Claire Callane defeated Megan Shank 7-5, 6-3 at No. 3.
That left No. 2 doubles and No. 1 singles on the courts — and both were battles.
The Tigers knotted the match 2-2 by winning No. 2 doubles. Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko outlasted the Kats’ Avi Pollard and Allie Cothern 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
“Berkley and Lauren fought back after dropping the second set and then being down 1-3 to win our second point. This was critical as we were down 2-1 at this point. They kept their composure and were able to stay focused to get the win,” Kathie Layden said.
McKenna Layden then brought the sectional title home for the Tigers by beating Raigan Heflin 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.
“McKenna was up 5-4 in the second set but down 0-40 and won five straight points to win the match. Her competitiveness and experience guided her to the win,” Kathie Layden said.
Northwestern (15-0) advances to face No. 18-ranked Harrison in the Kokomo Regional semifinal round on Tuesday. No. 2 Carmel and Lewis Cass are in the other semifinal.
Kokomo closed with a 17-7 record in a resurgent season.
CASS 5, DELPHI 0
Lewis Cass swept Delphi 5-0 in the Logansport Sectional championship match.
Erika Johnson defeated Makenzy Miller 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Katie Hurst defeated Kylie Unger 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Addison Ousley defeated Kylie McLeland 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman defeated Abigail O’Neil and Kathryn Zimpfer 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Maryn Zeck and Guadalupe Gonzalez defeated Hannah Ladd and Wren Isom 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Cass coach Matt Hurst said Delphi was a formidable opponent. The Oracles were coming off a victory over defending sectional champ Twin Lakes.
“The score doesn’t always tell. If you look at the scores it looks like we blew them out, but we didn’t,” Hurst said. “They were good matches, Delphi played a good match, they fought through points. I’m just happy with the girls. They did what they needed to do.”
The Kings (10-3) advance to face No. 2-ranked and 12-time state champ Carmel in the Kokomo Regional’s semifinal round Tuesday.
PERU 3, MANCH. 2
Peru defeated Three Rivers Conference rival Manchester in the Peru Sectional final.
The Bengal Tigers’ points came in the form of a singles sweep. Mackey Hyde took a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1 and Emma Eldridge won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3. With the match tied 2-2, Lauren Boyer won 7-6 (5), 6-2 to give Peru the title.
Peru advances to the Culver Academies Regional. Peru will face the host Eagles in Tuesday’s semifinal round.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 8, CC 1
Macy Coan turned in a dominant performance to lead Class 2A No. 9-ranked Eastern past Clinton Central in the championship game of the Hoosier Heartland Conference tournament at Delphi.
At the plate, Coan went 3 for 4 and drove in seven runs. She had a two-run home run in the first inning, an RBI single in the fifth and a grand slam in the sixth.
In the pitching circle, Coan fired a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and only one walk. The Marian recruit has 247 strikeouts in 134 innings pitched.
Also for the Comets (21-4), Emilia Andrews went 3 for 3 with a double and three runs scored and Kenzie DeGraaff had an RBI single
Eastern coach Carly Shively also noted the defensive play of outfielders Kendall Wilson, Katie Hendricks and Elle Winger.
“Overall, a stellar game,” she said.
BOYS GOLF
ROCK INVITE
Center Grove topped Tipton for the title in the 21-team invitational at Rock Hollow G.C. Center Grove and Tipton each shot 318. The Trojans won on the tiebreaker, which was better fifth player’s score.
Tipton’s Gavin Hare was the individual champion. He fired a 73.
“Gav was in a zone [Saturday] and it was fun to watch,” Tipton coach Justin Palmer said.
Also for the Blue Devils, Maverick Conaway took fifth place with a 77, Nolan Swan shot 82 and Preston Lancaster shot 86.
Brebeuf Jesuit (319), Carmel (322) and Westfield (329) rounded out the top five.
Lewis Cass took seventh with 345. Garrett Helvie led the Kings with an 83, Michael Myers shot 84, Rylan Stoller shot 87 and Jensen Burrous shot 91.
Northwestern was 12th with 369. Hudson Whaley led the Tigers with an 84. Logan Duncan shot 91 and Sammy Shotwell and Brayden Applegate had 97s.
Peru, Maconaquah and Western all shot 396s and Kokomo shot 397. Karter Schwartz led Peru with a 92. Lane Brehmer paced Maconaquah with a 94. Ethan Fisher led Western with an 84. And Karson Parrott topped the Kats with a 79.
Eastern shot 459. Bryce Barker led the Comets with a 103.
BASEBALL
WESTERN WINS 2
Class 3A No. 3-ranked Western beat Class 2A No. 7 Hagerstown and Cascade in a round-robin at Western.
Western beat Hagerstown 16-2 in five innings. James Paden pitched a complete game for Western. He scattered six hits, struck out one and walked two.
The Tigers scored both of their runs in the top of the first. The Panthers scored one run in the first, five in the second, three in the third and seven in the fourth.
Zach Gilbert led the Panthers’ breakout by going 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBI. Cade Epp was 3 for 4 with two RBI, Mitchell Knepley was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Kyler Norman was 2 for 2 with a double and Levi Shoemaker had a double.
“Hagerstown did a good job barreling up some balls early and we were lucky to only give up two runs in the first inning. Paden settled in and battled the rest of the day,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “We took advantage of a couple of miscues on their defense in the second inning and our bats came alive. Gilbert had some big hits for us and Epp led off two innings with hits to give us momentum.”
Western beat Cascade 8-1. The Panthers scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to break away from a 1-1 tie.
Deaglan Pleak earned the win in relief of Evan Stout. Pleak pitched two scoreless innings and allowed one hit. Stout pitched five innings and allowed four hits and one run.
“Stout gave us a quality start and exited a 1-1 game in the sixth. Pleak did a nice job of working us out of a jam and got help from an excellent double play by Gilbert, and our offense responded in the bottom of the sixth,” Berryman said. “Cascade’s starter, Evan Lamphier, pitched an excellent game but we put it together the third time through the order.”
Mitchell Dean went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI. Epp was 3 for 3 with two RBI.
“I’m proud of the way we battled from behind in game 1 and fought late in game 2. Our bench played well when called upon and Epp had a great day at the plate with six hits,” Berryman said.
Western (21-4) visits Madison-Grant today to close the regular season.
KOKOMO 16, MUNCIE 4, 5 INNINGS
Kokomo broke loose for 13 hits in the road win.
John Curl led the charge by going 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI. J.J. Gillespie had a double and three RBI.
Also for the Kats, Chad Washburn was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBI and two runs, Jacob Walker was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Ashton Sexton was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Kokomo finished the regular season 12-16. The Kats face Logansport at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 4A Kokomo Sectional’s opening round.
NW DROPS 2
Northwestern dropped games to Rochester and Twin Lakes in a round-robin at Twin Lakes.
Rochester beat Northwestern 5-2. Koen Berry took the loss. He pitched five innings and allowed five runs (four earned) and five hits. The Tigers had six hits with Lincoln Cardwell going 3 for 3 with a triple.
Twin Lakes beat the Tigers 9-8 in a back-and-forth game. The Tigers had 16 hits. Lincoln Cardwell picked up where he left off in the first game by going 4 for 4 with two doubles. Cole VanNatter went 4 for 5 with two doubles. Cole Cardwell was 2 for 4 with a double. A.J. Burkhalter was 2 for 5. Cameron Davis and Corbyn Sparling added a double apiece and Sparling also drew three walks. Karson Griggs took the loss in relief.
“If you look at some commonalities from our last few games, we’re out-hitting teams, but we’re giving up a lot of extra free bases that’s leading to runs for the other team,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said, pointing to errors, wild pitches and passed balls as examples. “When a team gets one hit, it’s not necessarily the hit that kills us, it’s the guys in scoring position who shouldn’t be there.”
Northwestern (15-11) hosts Rossville today to close the regular season.
