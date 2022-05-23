Northwestern’s baseball team rocked Class 2A No. 2-ranked Eastern 20-3 in five innings Saturday at Greentown.
The Tigers (15-7) led 2-0 after the first inning, 6-1 after the second, 11-1 after the third and 14-1 after the fourth.
Cole Wise and Tate Mullens combined to drive in 10 runs. Wise was 3 for 5 with a triple and a double and six RBI and Mullens was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI.
Also for the Tigers, who had 16 hits, Cole VanNatter was 3 for 3 with three RBI and five runs scored, Lincoln Cardwell was 2 for 2 with a double and Kai Jackson and Jansen Slate had a double apiece. Koen Berry scored four runs and Jackson scored three runs.
Mullens earned the win. He started and pitched 4.2 innings. He allowed six hits and three runs (two earned) with seven strikeouts and six walks. Cam Adams recorded the final out.
“Tate did a nice job of setting the tone on the mound,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward. “He also got us started with a two-run home run in the first, gave us a lot of momentum.
“We had really struggled the last 13 or 14 innings or so with scoring guys in scoring position so we really worked on that in practice [Friday]. It was nice see guys all over the lineup executing what we’ve been working on. Hopefully our hot bats continue as we’re ending the season and looking forward to the sectional.”
Northwestern hosts Rossville at 5 p.m. today to close the regular season.
KOKOMO SWEEPS DH
Kokomo capped the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Muncie Central at Municipal Stadium.
In the opener, the Kats took a 10-1 win. Larry Hamilton went 3 for 4 with a double, John Curl went 2 for 3 with a triple and a double and Preston Sanford was 2 for 3. Hamilton drove in four runs, Curl drove in two runs and scored three runs and Sanford had an RBI and two runs.
Isaac Flamino earned the win. He started and pitched five innings. He allowed four hits and one run, struck out four and walked two. Andrew Guerre pitched the final two innings.
In the second game, the Kats blanked the Bearcats 6-0. Leadoff hitter Chad Washburn had a monster game at the plate as he belted a home run and two triples and drove in five runs. He finished 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Sanford was 1 for 3 with an RBI double. Sanford, Ashton Sexton, Hamilton and Curl combined on the shutout with Sexton earning the win.
Kokomo finished the regular season 16-13. The Kats will face Harrison in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
NW WINS 2
Northwestern hosted Culver Academies and Rochester for games and the Tigers beat both.
Northwestern beat CA 14-4 in six innings. Jaylyn Harrison ended the game with a grand slam in the sixth. That capped a huge game for the Tiger senior — 4 for 4 with nine runs batted in. She had a double to go with her homer.
Also for the Tigers, Jaci Elson was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI, Morgan Walker had a triple and two RBI and Megan York had a double. Bailey Henry pitched all six innings for the win. She allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked five.
Northwestern then beat Rochester 10-0 in five innings. Ady Altman hit a triple and drove in three runs, Kate Graves had a triple, a double and two RBI and Henry had a triple, a single and two RBI. Harrison pitched all five innings for the win. She held the Zebras to two hits, struck out three and walked none.
The Tigers (14-7) have the bye in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional. They will face the Western-Peru winner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
ROCK HOLLOW INVITE
Led by medalist Maverick Conaway’s sizzling 3-under 69, Tipton tied for second place in the 19-team field. Conaway beat the field by six shots. Teammate Gavin Hare shot a 75 and was part of a four-way tie for second place.
Westfield’s JV team took the team title with a score of 316. Tipton and Carmel’s JV team both shot 322. Center Grove (325) and Maconaquah (326) rounded out the top five.
Lewis Cass (346) and Kokomo (348) were sixth and seventh, Western (368) was 10th, Northwestern (397) was 14th, Eastern (423) was 17th and Peru (463) was 19th.
Also for Tipton, Nolan Swan shot an 83 and Calvin Conduit shot an 95.
For Maconaquah, Hayden Williamson tied for second with a 75 and Mason Taylor backed him with a 77. The Braves also counted Drake Guyer’s 84 and Ayden Jernagan’s 90.
Rowdy Frey and Ryan Stoller led Lewis Cass with 85s. Cooper Frey followed with an 87 and Jensen Burrous had an 89.
Brandon Hansen led Kokomo with a 77. Ty Lauderbaugh (80) and Karson Parrott (81) followed for the Kats.
Andrew Hartman (88) and Nolan Kessler (89) led Western, Sammy Shotwell (93) had Northwestern’s best score, Bryce Barker (94) led Eastern and Seth Young (85) led Peru.
