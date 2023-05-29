...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...
Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...
Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...
Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:
http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/
Taylor’s Juan Nieves tags out Madison-Grant’s Braiden Ross at third base during a Class 2A Eastern Sectional semifinal game on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Highland Park. M-G beat Taylor 5-2.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
Prep roundup for Monday, May 29
Comets, Argylls to play for sectional title
Tribune sports staff
Eastern’s baseball team will go for back-to-back sectional championships when it faces Madison-Grant in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional championship at 1 p.m. today at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Eastern (22-7) and Madison-Grant (17-12) are plenty familiar with one another. The Argylls beat the Comets in the 2021 sectional final, and the Comets earned payback by beating the Argylls in a 2022 semifinal.
Taylor’s Juan Nieves tags out Madison-Grant’s Braiden Ross at third base during a Class 2A Eastern Sectional semifinal game on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Highland Park. M-G beat Taylor 5-2.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Easton Douglass chases down a MG player. Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cody Groves bats. Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Pitcher Zachary Landis tries to pick off a MG player at first. Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cody Groves catches the ball for an out. Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Zachary Landis throws to first for an easy out of the batter. Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Micah Irwin bats. Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Zachary Landis gets caught between first and second. Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cody Groves fields the ball. Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Jacob Trueblood scores the first run for the Titans. Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Hunter Williams bats. Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor falls to Madison Grant 5-2 in the sectional baseball semi-final at Highland Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“The kids are excited,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “We talked all year about putting ourselves in a position to play for a championship.”
In Saturday’s semifinal games, Madison-Grant beat Taylor 5-2, and Eastern held off Alexandria for a 9-6 win.
In the opening semifinal, Madison-Grant scored a single run in the bottom of the second, two runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth for a 4-0 lead. Taylor and M-G each scored a single run in the sixth and the Titans added a single run in the seventh.
“I think our guys watched too many pitches early. When we did put the bat on the ball, it was routine plays,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “We just never got the timely hit. We had plenty of baserunners — we had two baserunning mistakes that hurt us.”
Taylor finished with five hits. Kien Sullivan went 3 for 4 with three singles, Hunter Williams had an RBI single and Juan Nieves had a single.
“We struck out 11 times,” Dill said. “I told them we would need to limit the strikeouts to win that game. I knew that could be an issue. It kind of came to fruition.”
Zach Landis started and took the loss. He pitched four innings and allowed seven hits and three runs. Williams pitched the final two innings and allowed three hits and two runs (one earned).
Taylor, which endured a 1-11 start, finished 8-15.
“My teams, in my five years, have been notorious for these slow starts and this year was no different,” Dill said. “We had a great group of seniors and juniors this year who love each other and play for each and that’s why we were able to turn the corner. They didn’t give up.”
In the second semifinal game, Eastern jumped to a 9-0 lead through the first four innings. Alexandria scored five runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to make things a little interesting.
Eastern ace Corbin Snyder pitched the first two innings and came back to relieve in the seventh when Alex put two runners on. He pitched a total of three innings and held Alex hitless and scoreless. He struck out six and walked none. Cayden Calloway pitched two innings and allowed two hits and five runs (all unearned) with six strikeouts and two walks. Colt Snyder pitched one inning and allowed three hits and one run.
Corbin Snyder drove in three runs with an RBI single in the first and a two-run single in the second. Braden Mumaugh also had a two-run single and Jonathon Warren and Ethan Acord each had an RBI single.
“Overall, like I told the kids after the game, the fifth inning didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but we accomplished every objective that we had going into the game,” Hisner said. “Obviously, No. 1 was to win. No. 2, we wanted to keep Corbin under 60 pitches so we could bring him back [today], and we were able to do that. In addition, we have Cayden available too if we need him in relief. We kept him under 60 as well.”
NORWELL 5, PERU 1
Norwell scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take control against Peru in the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional’s opening semifinal.
Norwell pitcher Lane Lewis went the distance and held Peru to three hits. He struck out 10 and walked one. Ian Potts, Reis Bellar and Jackson Rogers had a single apiece for the Bengal Tigers.
Peru starting pitcher Logan Gatliff threw five innings and gave up five hits and four runs. He struck out two and walked four. Potts relieved and allowed three hits and one run in one inning.
The Tigers closed with a 14-13 record.
BELLMONT 3, MAC 0
Bellmont pitcher Eli Laurent fired a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts to lead his team past Maconaquah in the Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional’s semifinal round.
Maconaquah pitchers Kaleb Shelton, Bennett Isenburg and M.J. Ellis combined to throw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts.
The Braves finished 11-16.
BOYS GOLF
WABASH INVITE
Lewis Cass took second place in Wabash’s nine-team invitational at Honeywell G.C. The Kings shot 338. Northfield took the title with a score of 309.
Rylan Stoller and Jensen Burrous led the Kings with scores of 81 and 82, respectively. Garrett Helvie shot 86 and Michael Myers shot 89.
