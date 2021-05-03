Kokomo’s boys track and field team took fourth place in the 97th Kokomo Relays on Saturday at Walter Cross Field. Mount Vernon of Fortville won the nine-team meet with a score of 119. Kokomo scored 67. Northwestern was seventh at 45.5, and Tri-Central ninth with 11.
Kokomo’s Plez Lawrence won the 100-meter dash in :11.77. Ta’Shy Stewart was second in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 11.75 inches. Isaac Elkin was second in pole vault, clearing 12-6 and Cameron Harris was fourth at 10-6. R.J. Oglesby tied for fourth in high jump at 5-6. Bryan Stoltzfus was third in the 1,000 in 2:30.
The team of Rondell Greene, Lawrence, Lukas Degraffenreid and Stewart took third in the 4x100 relay (:45.52). Bryan Stoltzfus was third in the 1,000 (2:30). The team of Lukas Degraffenreid, Lawrence, Isaac Elkins and Stoltzfus was third in the 1,200 sprint medley relay (2:38.38). Greene, Eric Thomas, Tracy Dowling and A.J. Blessing were fourth in the freshman 1,200 sprint medley (2:56.06). And Degraffenreid, Emmanuel Garang, Collin Keesling and Stoltzfus were fifth in the distance medley relay (8:31.04).
“Overall I was pleased with how the team performed,” Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said. “We are starting to figure out the strengths of each of our guys and where they are able to perform at their best, especially as we had into the NCC meet this upcoming week and the IHSAA postseason is only a couple weeks away.”
Northwestern’s Ethan Haynes was second in the shot put with an effort of 44-9 and fourth in discus at 134-11. Caden Gaier was fifth in the 110 hurdles in :16.83.
The Tiger team of Mason Harrell, Gunnar LaShure, Clayton Griswold and Caden Lechner was fifth in the distance medley (6:33.42). Kyle Cardwell, Devon Spicer, Shawn Murphy and Hunter Mohr were fifth in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:15.39). Sam Stephens, Noah Kanable, Jacob Bumgardner and Terry Warnock were fifth in the freshman 1,200 sprint medley (3:05.97). And Amarion Conyers, Tyler Lake, Max Garro and Gaier were fifth in the 1,200 sprint medley (2:40.37).
Tri-Central’s Ross Cassity was fourth in shot put at 42-1 and third in discus at 135-2.
GIRLS TRACK
KOKOMO RELAYS
Noblesville won the eight-team girls side of the Kokomo Relays with a score of 128. Northwestern was fifth (53), Kokomo sixth (47) and Tri-Central eighth (16).
Northwestern’s Joan Easter won the long jump with a school-record effort of 18-0.5. Easter also took second in the 100 in :12.87, and was third in the high jump at 5-0. Catie Smith was second in pole vault at 10-0.
The Tiger team of Anna Perry, Savannah Strawmyer, Caylee Gaier and Lexi Hale was third in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:16.27).
Kokomo’s Julynne Spidell won the 3,200 in 11:45.0. Brita Peerna was fourth in the long jump at 14-6. Abby Hansen and Keihera Lang tied for fourth in the high jump, both clearing 4-6.
The Wildkat team of Mia Castillo, Abby Hansen, Peerna and Spidell took second in the distance medley (9:43.86). Omaria Daniels, Castillo, Peerna and Lang was fourth in the 4x100 (:54.47). Peerna, Lang, Castillo and Hansen took fourth in the 1,200 sprint medley (3:02.46).
“Julynne ran a very smart race [in the 3,200] using the windy conditions to her advantage as she ran one second within her personal-best time,” Kokomo coach John Malone said. “The distance medley relay team recorded a second-place finish, anchored by Spidell, who passed two teams to claim a second-place medal.
“The ladies ran exceptionally well on a great day at Walter Cross Field. We continue to show improvement as we gear up for the [North Central] conference meet in Lafayette on Friday.”
Tri-Central’s Gracie Grimes was third in the discus with an effort of 94-02, and Emma Piske was fifth at 87-6.
TIPTON INVITE
McCutcheon won the six-team invite with a score of 150, two points above Hamilton Heights. Maconaquah was third (66.5) and Tipton fifth (48.5).
Mac’s Taylor Roesler took first in pole vault, clearing 9-0, and Mackenzie Nord was second at 8-0. Makaylah Castelow was second in discus with a PR of 110-5.
“The girls have done really well the last couple of weeks against very good competition while working towards the [Three Rivers] Conference meet,” Mac coach Brent Wagoner said. “I told the girls I think they have a shot at the conference title but they have to fight for every second and inch for it.”
TAYLOR RELAYS
Eastern took second in Friday’s seven-team meet with a score of 66. The throwing team of Cecelia Roswog, Jacey Richmond and Rebekah Guthrie took first in both the shot put competition and discus.
Peru finished fourth with a score of 61. The Bengal Tiger team of Carlee Marburger, Olivia LaBare and Kenzie Burton won the long jump competition. Aria Korba, Makayla Dominique, Marburger and Cadence Korba won the 4x100.
CO-ED TRACK
EBRITE RELAYS
Western’s combined squad won 11 events and racked up a score of 130 to take first place at the five-team Norm Ebrite Relays at Delphi.
“This was a nice change-of-pace heading into championship season,” Western boys coach Gary Jewell said. “We don’t normally get the opportunity to do things with the girls team so it was good to see them working together for the cause.
“We got to see our athletes compete in some non-traditional events and distances which sort of stretched their boundaries.”
Haley Scott, Lucy Weigt, Pete Bradshaw and Taylor Rathbun were triple winners for the Panthers.
“It was a great meet to put our athletes in some different situations heading into conference week,” Western girls coach Brandon Shawhan said.
BASEBALL
KOKOMO SWEEPS DH
Kokomo exploded for 41 runs and 34 hits in winning both ends of a doubleheader at Huntington North.
In the opener, Kokomo scored 14 runs over the second, third and fourth innings to build a lead. They went on to beat the Vikings 19-14.
The Kats finished with 15 hits. John Curl led the charge with a 4-for-4 game. Caydan Belt was 2 for 3 with a double, Chad Washburn, Jaden Armfield and Cooper Hansen had two singles apiece and Preston Sanford had a double.
Belt and Sanford drove in four runs apiece and Armfield and Duncan drove in two runs apiece. Belt, Curl and Washburn scored three times each and Washburn also had two stolen bases.
Dameion Deis, the second of three Kat pitchers, earned the win.
In the second game, the Kats whipped the Vikings 22-8 in five innings. The Kats scored six runs in the first inning, three runs in the second and six runs in the third. After a quiet fourth inning, they scored seven times in the fifth.
The Kats had 19 hits with seven different players cracking multiple hits. Hansen was 3 for 4, Patrick Hardimon was 2 for 2 with two doubles, Curl also had two doubles, Gavin Huffman was 2 for 3 with a double and Armfield, Washburn and Jacob Walker had two singles apiece.
Hardimon drove in four runs, Hansen drove in three and Armfield, Curl and Huffman had two RBI apiece. Curl and Hardimon scored three times each.
Ashton Sexton started and pitched three innings for the win.
TAYLOR SWEEPS DH
Taylor had a pair of walk-off wins against Sheridan in a Hoosier Heartland Conference doubleheader at George Phares Field. In both games, the Titans trailed by one in the bottom of the seventh and responded to score two runs.
“Both games were competitive,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “We got good starting pitching and Jaylen [Harris] did a great job in relief. We had timely hitting. We played better on defense. We limited our errors and didn’t let them lead to other mistakes and so we were able to overcome them.”
Taylor prevailed 5-4 in the first game. Ashton McKay had the game-tying hit and Eli Harris squeezed in the winning run.
Catch Sullivan and Michael Pemberton both went 2 for 3 with a triple each, Kendall Lanning was 2 for 4 with a double and Harris had double.
Harris pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief for the win. Pemberton started and pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs, striking out 10 and walking three.
Taylor took a 4-3 win in the second game. Cody Groves drew a walk and stole second base to start the rally. Harris’ single drove in the tying run. After Harris stole second base, Lanning singled to score Harris with the winning run.
Lanning and Pemberton both finished 2 for 4 with a double each.
Harris once again was the winner in relief. He pitched the top of the seventh and struck out two. Lanning pitched the first six innings, allowed two earned runs, struck out six and walked two.
“I have to give our pitching a ton of credit,” Dill said. “They pounded the zone, had a combined five walks and 20 strikeouts on the day. They kept us in a position to be able to win the game and our guys came through in the bottom of the seventh in each game.”
NORTH MIAMI 10, PERU 9
In a conclusion of a suspended game from Wednesday, Peru’s comeback bid from a 10-2 deficit came up short.
Jacob Loftus led the Class 3A No. 6-ranked Bengal Tigers with a five-RBI game. He was 2 for 3 with a homer and double.
Also for Peru (12-2), Lucas Slagel and Leif Astrup had two singles apiece. Slagel scored two runs and Astrup drove in a run.
BOYS GOLF
HALL OF FAME CLASSIC
Tipton and Kokomo had nice showings in the 21-team tournament at Peru’s Rock Hollow G.C.
Bloomington South won the team title with a score of 319. Tipton was runner-up with 326 and Kokomo was eighth with 341.
Individually, Tipton’s Maverick Conaway fired a 2-over 74 to tie for second place, one shot back of medalist Ryan Ford of Cathedral. Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen shot 79 to finish in a six-way tie for seventh place.
Tipton also counted Gavin Hare’s 81, Mylan Swan’s 81 and Nolan Swan’s 90. Hare and Mylan Swan finished in a six-way tie for 14th place.
Kokomo also counted Karson Parrott’s 83, Jackson Richards’ 89 and Ty Lauderbaugh’s 90.
Peru finished 21st with a score 412. Kash Bellar led the Bengal Tigers with an 81, finishing in the six-way tie for 14th.
GIRLS TENNIS
KOKOMO 4, LAF. JEFF 1
Kokomo beat Lafayette Jeff to wrap up second place in the North Central Conference’s West Division.
The Kats (4-4, 3-1 NCC) swept the singles with Olivia Hemmerich winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, Ellen Callane dropping just one game at No. 2 and Olivia Persons winning 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
The Kats’ other point came at No. 2 doubles where Leah Schleismann and Ava Cothern prevailed 6-4, 6-3.
“This was a great win for our team and earns us a trip to Marion next Saturday to compete for first through fourth in our conference tournament,” coach Sarah Hemmerich said. “The ladies bounced back [Saturday] and are ready to compete.”
EASTERN 5, LAF. JEFF 0
No. 1 singles player Addison Ream cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win to lead the Comets’ sweep. The Bronchos visited the Comets after playing at Kokomo earlier in the day.
Also for Eastern (6-4), Ella Flanary was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles, Kennedy Horner was a 6-3, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles, Loralei Evans and Kate Salkie overcame a slow start to win in three sets (0-6, 6-0, 6-1) at No. 1 doubles and Alivia Salkie and Madi Guinn posted a 6-1, 7-5 win at No. 2 doubles.
“Great day of tennis, really felt like up and down the lineup we played really well,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said.
HOMESTEAD INVITE
Peru took a big step up in competition to play in Homestead’s invitational. No. 2-ranked Carmel posted a score of 44 to take the title, No. 9 Homestead was second with 35, No. 24 Northridge was third with 28 and No. 17 Harrison was fourth with 24. Peru was a solid fifth with 23. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Mississinewa and Huntington North rounded out the standings.
Mackey Hyde had Peru’s best showing. She posted victories over Northridge and Mississinewa around a loss to Carmel. Singles players Lauren Boyer and Emma Eldridge and the doubles team of Molly Gray and Cate Wolfe had one win apiece.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 6, DELPHI 1
Macy Coan dominated in the pitcher’s circle and in the batter’s box to lead the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Comets past the Oracles in HHC play.
Coan held Delphi to four hits, struck out 17 and walked none.
“Macy just did a fantastic job as Delphi is a solid hitting team and she really made adjustments to counter the things they did,” Eastern coach Steve Bratcher said.
Coan helped her own cause by driving in three runs. She belted a double and also a single. Also for the Comets, Hope Smith had two triples.
“Offensively I was pleased we didn’t depend on the home run and just did the little things to get the results we wanted,” Bratcher said.
PERU GOES 1-1
Peru split a pair of games in Wabash’s Apache Classic. Hebron beat Peru 4-3 in the opening round. The Bengal Tigers bounced back to beat Wabash 10-0 in five innings in the consolation game.
Against Hebron, Peru pitcher Graycee Ansari allowed only four hits and struck out eight. Ansari, Karsynn Beattie and Abby Martin had two singles apiece.
Against Wabash, Beattie pitched all five innings and struck out five. Ansari led the offense with two singles.
SHERIDAN 17, TAYLOR 3, 5 INNINGS
Kate Glaze provided a bright spot for Taylor by going 2 for 3 with a home run and a double.
