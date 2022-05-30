Eastern’s baseball team beat Madison-Grant 9-4 in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional’s semifinal round Saturday night at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
The semifinal game was a rematch of the 2021 sectional final, which Madison-Grant won 3-0.
The No. 4-ranked Comets proved ready for the rematch. After M-G scored a single run in the top of the first inning, Eastern erupted for five runs in the bottom of the frame to take complete control. Levi Mavrick and Porter Brovont had RBI singles, Trent Rawls had an RBI double and Corbin Snyder capped the big inning with a two-run single.
The Comets finished with 12 hits. Mavrick was 3 for 4 with three runs, Reid Keisling was 2 for 3 with an RBI triple and two runs, Brovont was 2 for 4, Gabe Monize had an RBI single and Rawls and Snyder finished with two RBI apiece.
Snyder was the winning pitcher and Mavrick earned the save. Snyder started and pitched 5.1 innings. He allowed four runs (one earned) and four hits, struck out six and walked two. Mavrick closed with 1.2 scoreless innings. He did not allow a hit, struck out two and walked none.
Eastern (22-7) faces Eastbrook in the sectional final at 1 p.m. today at Highland Park. The Comets are shooting for their first sectional title since 1999. The Panthers are looking for their first since 2004.
EASTBROOK 5, TAYLOR 1
After Eastbrook scored two runs in the first inning, Taylor’s Michael Pemberton led off the top of the second inning with a solo home run to bring the Titans within 2-1 in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional semifinal game.
Eastbrook pitcher Eli Martin refused to let Taylor any closer as he went the distance and finished with a four-hitter.
Taylor’s Zach Landis pitched well in defeat. He pitched all six innings, allowed five runs (three earned) and nine hits, struck out six and walked one.
“Great start from Zach, but we just couldn’t string enough hits together to support his effort,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said.
Juan Nieves, Jayden Johnson and Owen Shimer had a single apiece for the Titans’ other hits.
Taylor finished with an 11-18-1 record, which marked a four-game improvement from 2021.
“I’m so very proud of who we are becoming as a team and program,” Dill said.
HARRISON 6, KOKOMO 0
Harrison pitchers Ethan McCormick and Gavin Owsley combined to shut out Kokomo in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional’s semifinal round.
McCormick started and pitched six strong innings. He allowed three hits, struck out 12 and walked two. Owsley pitched the seventh, allowed one hit and struck out two.
Chad Washburn, John Curl, Preston Sanford and Jackson Siefert-Barnes each had a single for the Kats.
Cooper Hansen took the loss. He started and pitched 5.1 innings. He allowed six runs (three earned) and seven hits, struck out four, walked one and hit three batters with pitches. Isaac Flamino pitched the final 1.2 innings. He held the Raiders scoreless and hitless, struck out two and walked one.
Kokomo finished 16-14. The Kats had just two seniors, Sanford and Hansen.
CARROLL 9, WABASH 2
Will Eldridge pitched six strong innings to lead the No. 1-ranked Cougars past the Apaches in the Class 2A Wabash Sectional’s semifinal round.
Eldridge pitched six innings, allowed one run and two hits, struck out 12 and walked five. Eli Harshbarger pitched the seventh. He allowed a run and struck out three.
Owen Duff went 1 for 2 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Cougars’ offensive charge. Harshbarger was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, Wade Peters was 2 for 2 with two RBI, Jackson Ayres was 2 for 2 with an RBI and Jake Skinner also had an RBI.
Carroll (24-1) faces Whitko (9-17) in the final at 7 p.m. today. Whitko beat Manchester 7-3 in the other semifinal.
TC 14, AND. PREP 5
Following rainouts on Thursday and Friday, the Class A Anderson Prep Sectional finally began Saturday with three opening-round games. In the second game, Tri-Central thumped Anderson Prep 14-5.
TC faces Cowan in the 12:30 p.m. semifinal today. Wes-Del and Southern Wells are in the early semifinal. The winners will advance to play in the final at 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
COWAN 8, TC 2
Tri-Central fell to Cowan in the final of the Class A Daleville Sectional.
BOYS GOLF
LAF. JEFF CLASSIC
Andrew Hartman led Western with an 85 in the Jeff Classic at Battle Ground G.C. Sam Bowlby (97), Nolan Kessler (100) and Brody Hobson (102) followed for the Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.