Eastern’s baseball team topped Taylor 8-3 Saturday in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional at Highland Park. The Comets (19-10) advance to face Madison-Grant (20-7) in the championship at 1 p.m. today at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. Eastern beat M-G 11-3 in a regular-season contest on May 15.
The Comets opened up a 5-0 lead through three innings Saturday and held off Taylor’s three-run rally in the middle of the game. Taylor trimmed the lead to 5-3 after five innings but Eastern added three runs in the sixth to go back up by five runs.
The Comets scored eight runs despite collecting just two hits and six walks. Porter Brovont led the Comets at the plate with an RBI single, two stolen bases and a run. Trent Rawls had Eastern’s other hit and also scored a run. Reid Keisling had an RBI on a sacrifice bunt. Zane Downing scored twice.
Corbin Snyder threw 4 1/3 innings for the win. The Comet hurler gave up three hits, three walks and three runs (one earned) while striking out six. Levi Mavrick threw 2 2/3 innings of relief for the save with a hit, a walk, no runs and three strikeouts.
“This was a really good win by our guys,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “Hats off to [Taylor] coach [Kris] Dill and his team. He had them ready to play and the game was much closer than the final score may indicate.
“Freshman Corbin Snyder gave us a great start, and Levi Mavrick was outstanding out of the bullpen. We only had two hits so it wasn’t our best game at the plate, but we were able to grind out some at-bats and really executed on the base paths and in the short game. Trent Rawls made great play after great play at third base. I can’t say enough about his defensive performance.”
For Taylor (6-22), Nathan Keene went 2 for 3 with a run, Kendall Lanning doubled and Ashton McKay had a single. Michael Pemberton took the loss for the Titans. Pemberton had Taylor’s only RBI, plating a run with an RBI ground out.
McCUTCHEON 3, KOKOMO 1
McCutcheon did all its damage in the fourth inning of the teams’ Class 4A Lafayette Jeff Sectional semifinal. Kokomo (9-19) rallied for a run in the seventh inning before McCutcheon ended the threat.
Pitcher Caydan Belt led the Wildkats at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double and driving in Taylor Duncan for Kokomo’s run in the seventh. John Curl, Jaden Armfield, and Duncan each had hits for the Kats.
Belt was a tough-luck loser on the mound. He threw all seven innings with two hits, four walks, three runs but no earned runs. He struck out nine. Kokomo committed four errors.
BOYS GOLF
JEFF CLASSIC
Western shot 383 at the Lafayette Jeff Classic at Battle Ground G.C.
Kyle Sanders led Western’s squad with an 82, followed by Andrew Hartman (90), Sam Bowlby (105), and Kaden Blount (106).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.